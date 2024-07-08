Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Ray

We just came off of an 11 night cruise on the Silver Ray from Rome to Barcelona. We had only sailed Silver Sea one other time about a year ago on the Dawn and while that ship was nice and the food good, we felt the service was a bit too impersonal and business like for us so we were hesitant to book them again but we're glad we did. The Silver Ray food, service and entertainment to us were all ...