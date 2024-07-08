In 2018 Royal Caribbean decided to take over Silversea. Then Covid came. And huge hikes in interest rates and inflation. The long term budgets went to the gutter. They put Silversea’s hands in the new budget vise and turned the spindle. Hard. Cutting the variable costs has immediate effect on the customer’s experience of value. My wife and I paid USD 13K for sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to ...
Silver Ray is brand new and well designed. Loads of space inside and out. All balcony, spacious and well appointed cabins. Ample bathrooms.
The service is a mixed bag. Many experienced supervisors (they call them Maitre d’s). Quite a few experienced waiters mixed 50/50 with unskilled labour. All are friendly but If you don’t find yourself a handful of waiters, who know what they’re doing - and ...
Silver Ray is a new ship and you will experience all of the futuristic, post covid changes that they have made on this ship. From hand wash stations at the restaurant to hands free door openers, they have really done an exceptional job on these and many other little touches.
I'll start with the welcome on board greetings. Everyone in the ships staff made sure that you had a warm welcome. And ...
My wife and I really enjoy Silversea. We went on back-to-back cruises in April and May 2022 from Venice to Rome and Rome to Barcelona on the Silver Dawn and had a great time in all aspects of that vacation.
So when it came time to plan another trip to the Mediterranean connecting Barcelona and Lisbon, we turned to Silversea without hesitation. It was another 5 star affair.
Here are the pros ...
We just came off of an 11 night cruise on the Silver Ray from Rome to Barcelona. We had only sailed Silver Sea one other time about a year ago on the Dawn and while that ship was nice and the food good, we felt the service was a bit too impersonal and business like for us so we were hesitant to book them again but we're glad we did. The Silver Ray food, service and entertainment to us were all ...
The new (June 2024) Silver Ray rates good or excellent on all points. Starting with the essentials, it is a very quiet, very stable ship. True, we enjoyed very sunny and calm weather in Greece and Turkey, but she really distinguished herself from her sister the Nova, which I found to be very squeaky.
The itinerary included several late night departures and an overnight in Istanbul, which ...
absolutely no better than any other cruise we have been on despite the marketing and cost ! food was really poor, communication between the company and passengers is poor prior to the cruise - massively disappointing
most of the meals were unappetising, some of the bar staff cant make a decent cocktail, no definition to their dress code and be warned - if you choose not to wear a jacket on ...
After some 10 years with Regent we returned to Silversea on the promise of their new ship, Silver Ray.
The ship itself did not disappoint, multiple dining outlets (most bookable which was a plus) high standard of finishings and a general feeling of spaciousness. Suite itself is cleverly designed to provide as much storage as possible, in fact we did not need it all despite 2 suitcases of ...
Brand new Silver Ray bigger sized ship with up to 900 passengers - will it be a down grade or bring a new style luxury ? We boarded 2 mths after its 1st voyage, on a cruise from Venice to Athens Adriatic Venetian empire coast lines 12 days, staying superior veranda suite deck 6, 360 sqft.
The goods: The ship's hardware is excellent with post covid nontouch modcons & eco designs. No more ...
So, child free and experimenting with (hopefully) more intimate / luxurious smaller ship cruising. First time with Silversea, it having been recommended by friends. Overall, it delivered.
The pros and cons, as we saw it.
Pros
Embarkation in Venice (Fusina) was seamless and swift.
Greeting from butler positive and our mini bar, breakfasts, canapés etc all delivered on time with a ...