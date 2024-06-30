While Silver Ray could be considered large by Silversea standards, it’s still very much an intimate vessel, as evidence by the fact that it only offers 363 cabins. And all its accommodations – which are referred to as suites – are spacious, comfortable and fitted with balconies. Better yet: they all include the luxury cruise line’s beloved butler service.

Despite its relatively small number of cabin, Silver Ray still manages to offer 13 different categories of accommodations: Classic Veranda Suite, Superior Veranda Suite, Deluxe Veranda Suite, Medallion Suite, Premium Medallion Suite, Junior Grand Suite, Silver Suite, Signature Suite, Master Suite, Grand Suite, Owner’s Suite and Otium Suite.

There are 100 adjoining suites aboard Silver Ray as well as 123 cabins with capacity for three guests. Additionally, six of the ship’s cabins are wheelchair accessible. As all rooms offer balconies, you won’t find any interior cabins or window-only accommodations. There are, however, no solo cabins on Silver Ray for solo travelers.

What to Expect in Rooms on Silver Ray

Regardless of category, all rooms on Silver Ray include a series of standard amenities that go well beyond butler service and balconies. Every cabin has a sitting area with a couch and ottoman and a table that sits across from a desk with a chair, a minibar and a flatscreen TV equipped with a library of on-demand movies, tv shows and other content.

The queen-size bed can be divided into twin beds, and it’s flanked by nightstands equipped with outlets and USB ports as well as reading lamps. You can also choose from a pillow menu to customize your experience.

The cabins are bathed in natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to the balcony (though you can easily limit how much light filters through by arranging the curtains to your preferred setting. Balconies feature at least two chairs and a table, with more furniture and amenities (as well as square footage) in higher suite categories.

Your cabin also comes with bathrobes, slippers, hair dryers, umbrellas and a comfy throw blanket to use during your voyage. Additionally, a bottle of Duval-Leroy champagne – Silversea’s bubbly of choice -- awaits passengers in every cabin as a welcome gesture from the cruise line.

Additional Suites and Balcony Rooms on Silver Ray

All cabins on Silver Ray are balcony rooms, but you’ll find eight additional categories of superior suite beyond the ship’s entry-level Veranda category. Options range from the 527-square-foot Medallion Suite to the opulent, 1324-square foot Otium Suite. All of these non-Veranda categories come with separate bathrooms, which can be closed off from the living area by a curtain or door.

The higher the level of your cabin, the more amenities you’ll find in it. Examples include in-cabin espresso machines, separate dining room areas, larger walk-in closets, additional flatscreen TVs, Bluetooth sound systems and included laundry service.

Silver Ray and Silver Nova are the only two ships on Silversea’s fleet to offer the Otium Suites. They are the largest onboard, and stand out for having a massive 431-square-foot balcony outfitted with private veranda hot tubs.

Cabin Bathrooms on Silver Ray

Elegantly decked out in marble and gray wood finishes, the cabin bathrooms on Silver Ray are spacious and comfortable. They all feature large vanities with double faucets as well as roomy showers with glass doors, benches, rainfall and hand-held showerheads, and clotheslines.

As is the case with the rest of the cabin, bathrooms feature more amenities in higher suite categories. For instance, all cabin bathrooms on Medallion Suite categories and above come with separate bathtubs.

All cabin bathrooms feature Silversea’s Otium products, a line of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion developed exclusively for the cruise line in partnership with Italian brand La Bottega. Although this line comes standard with the cabins, you can still request other brands of toiletries, like Silversea-favorite Bulgari or scent-free products.

Cabins to Avoid on Silver Ray

From the entry-level Veranda to the lavish Owner’s or Otium suites, all Silver Ray’s cabins are spacious and outfitted with exquisite amenities. But passengers who are particularly susceptible to seasickness might want to avoid higher deck cabins located at the forward or aft end of the ship. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: It may seem unfair to refer to Silver Ray’s introductory Veranda Suites as ‘budget,’ since these comfy cabins leave you wanting for nothing.

Splurge: Though technically the third-largest cabin category on Silver Ray, the two Grand Suites are worth the splurge thanks to their enviable front-of-ship location, which you won’t find on the larger Owner’s Suites.

Indulge: Nothing beats the Otium Suites on Silver Ray. The suite themselves are magnificent, and their aft corner location affords 270-degree balcony views. And as the name suggests, they offer an integrated Otium spa experience.