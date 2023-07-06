Meals are certainly a high point with an executive chef who seems omnipresent – whether describing the fine points of why a grain melts on your tongue or giving the history of stew from the Andes.

Ecuadorian Restrictions Impact -- And Can Enhance --- Silver Origin's Onboard Dining

Part of the chef's goal is to educate guests on Ecuadorian cuisine. Listed on menus are international dishes and both traditional and modern Ecuadorian cuisine.

It's hard to get imported products into the Galapagos, including a restriction on beef. It must come from Ecuador. The result is that cuts that may not please all American tastes; if you want beef, order it in the form of Silversea's Signature Burger (topped with gouda, caramelized onions and Portobello mushrooms).

You are better off ordering fresh Galapagos fish and seafood – including varieties you may never have tried before such as Galapagos scorpionfish. Local pork is available from a farmer who sings to his pigs. Silversea works with local producers whenever possible, including buying produce from local farmers. What's available depends on the season, but includes fruits such as papaya and pineapple featured at the lavish breakfast buffet in The Restaurant. Cheese comes from a Galapagos producer who ages his products in lava tubes.

Menus include the kind of dishes that will make vegetarians and vegans feel they received special attention, rather than being an afterthought.

You won't find the caviar which seems omnipresent on other Silversea ships – it only appears as a garnish on some featured dishes.

All Restaurants Are Included on Silver Origin

The Restaurant, Deck 4

Meals: Breakfast, lunch, dinner

Breakfast and lunch in The Restaurant feature lavish buffets and menu dishes available to order, in both cases with a good selection of choices, both hot and cold. International dishes combine with Ecuadorian selections at each meal. Fresh fruit and vegetables are plentiful.

At dinner, The Restaurant takes on the allure of a fancy restaurant, the vibe distinctively more formal, the Ecuadorian waitstaff dressed more formally and presenting dishes as beautifully decorated as you would expect to find in a top-notch restaurant.

Delivery of dishes is timed, for a voila moment. Seating is open, sit where you like and with whom you like. Reservations are not required, unless you want to have a large table for your own dinner party.

The Grill, Deck 7

Meals: Lunch and dinner

The open-air, but shade-covered grill hosts a daily Galapagos Seafood Market at lunch, with meat and vegetarian options and a salad bar. A popular selection at lunch is the daily. changing Ecuadorian version of ceviche, which is more like a cold soup and is served with popcorn and plantain chips.

The Grill is a favorite spot for catching views and breezes, and if passengers are not heading off on shore excursions they tend to linger here. The chef goes table to table explaining the day's featured Ecuadorian and seafood dishes, with other menu options including burgers and a sandwich of the day.

At night, the venue hosts Silversea's popular, casual "Hot Rocks" experience where you can choose your protein and cook your own selection on a heated lava rock. Reservations are required for the evening experience.

Room Service

Meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary room service is available 24 hours a day. Many passengers choose to have breakfast in their cabin, whether indoors of on their veranda. Your butler delivers your selections on a tray. The lengthy, full-breakfast menu includes pastries, made to order eggs and Ecuadorian breakfast specialties.

At lunch or dinner, you may choose Silversea's Signature Burger, pasta, pizza and other hot or cold dishes. At dinner, you can order off the menu in The Restaurant, but be aware that only the upgraded suites receive the order course-by-course – otherwise, you receive the whole meal at once.