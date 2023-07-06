Check Your Room to See What Kind of Balcony It Has

While all the suites have balconies, they are not all the kind where you can step-out into open space. Some are what the line calls "Horizon" balconies, a design borrowed from sister brand Celebrity Cruises, where you push a button to open the top half of a floor-to-ceiling window to make your suite open-air (patio furniture near the window replicates a balcony atmosphere).

Like the rest of the ship, much attention was paid to details in the suites, which are done up in a soothing contemporary décor. Headboards are padded. Beside your bed are plugs (110/220) and USB outlets. You sleep on fine European linens including down duvets and have a choice of pillows. Beds are twins, convertible to Queen or King depending on your suite category.

The glass shower in your bathroom will have an ocean-view – in some suites you need to push a panel above your double-sink for the view (note that your shower is not on an outside wall, so your view is through your bedroom, and you'll be flashing your roommate as you shower). In the bathroom is a special purified water faucet for filling your water bottle. The toilet is in its own separate room, sans sink. Bath amenities are all Ecuadorian-made, and an inclusion is natural suntan lotion that will not harm the fragile Galapagos wildlife, created so that no chemicals leach into the environment.

Provided in your walk-in closet are bathrobes and slippers, hanging space and drawers, as well as a safe. Storage space includes hooks to hang your snorkeling gear and the lifejacket you'll use for the week, each time you're in a Zodiac, which is your means for getting ashore to kayaks or to snorkeling spots.

Lighting is designed so you can read in bed without disturbing your roommate. Your mini-bar is stocked with local snacks, soft drinks and your choice of alcohol. There's a flat screen HDTV with an interactive media library (including on demand movies and a music library) and a mirrored vanity table/writing desk with a chair in each suite. Top suites add coffee machines.

Suites on Silver Origin Have Wide Range; Some Are Particularly Good for Families

Some suites are designed to connect for families. At the top end, this includes the Grand and Royal suites that can accommodate a family of four, in nearly 2,000-square-feet of combined space.

Classic Veranda Suite: The 22 classic suites have step-out, 72-square-foot balconies accessible through floor-to-ceiling windows. The 325-square-foot suites have ocean-view walk-in showers, a writing desk a sitting area and TV, as well as a walk-in closet.

Superior Veranda Suite: These 16 suites are located on Deck 6 and feature 325 square feet of space and Horizon balconies. As is standard on this ship, they have a sitting area, bathroom with double sink and ocean-view walk-in shower, and a writing desk.

Deluxe Veranda Suite: The seven 335-square-foot suites in this category have Horizon balconies and sitting areas, glass showers, walk-in closets and queen-sized beds. The suites are located on Deck 6.

Medallion Suite: Located near the Bridge on Deck 6, this 335-square-foot suite has an 88 square foot veranda created with a Horizon Balcony. The suite has a sitting area, king-sized bed and ocean view shower, one TV, a premium sound system, a coffee station, binoculars and complimentary laundry service.

Silver Suite: The living rooms of these two suites, located forward on Deck 5, feature an L-shaped couch sitting area overlooking floor-to-ceiling windows and a 109-square-foot balcony. Perks include a whirlpool tub and glass shower with ocean views and the same amenities as above. Each of these suites can connect to a Class Veranda Suite to accommodate a family.

Royal Suite: Combinable with the Grand Suite to sleep four, the 897-square-foot Royal Suite has a 305-foot veranda, an ocean-view whirlpool tub and separate shower and a living room with sitting area. The bed may be configured as twins or king. Among amenities, the suite has two flat-screen HDTVs, a premium sound system, binoculars, and complimentary laundry service, as well as a coffee station**.**

Grand Suite: Located Deck 5 aft, this 1,025-square-foot suite has a living room with sitting area, separate dining area and a bedroom with twins that can be combined into a King-size bed. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to the 271-square-foot veranda. Both the glass shower and separate whirlpool bath boast ocean views. The suite is equipped with the same amenities as above.

Owner's Suite: The Deck 6 aft Owner's Suite features a large living room, separate dining area, bedroom and bathroom with a huge glass shower that opens on to a spacious balcony, large enough for lounging and dining. The suite is 1,722 square feet while the veranda is 646 square feet. The twin beds in the bedroom can be combine into a king. In addition to the shower, a whirlpool tub faces the ocean. The suite is equipped with the same amenities as above.