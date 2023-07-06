  • Write a Review
Silver Origin Review

5.0 / 5.0
10 reviews
Overall
Fran Golden
Contributor

When you explore the uninhabited islands of the Galapagos National Park, you are in one of the roughest places on the planet, a land where the wildlife rules and you are just another creature. That does not mean you need to rough it. You certainly won't on the luxurious, all-inclusive, 100-passenger Silver Origin, Silversea Cruises' first purpose-built, destination-focused expedition ship.

Everyone on the ship stays in suites with butler service, and your every need is catered to with aplomb. Crew greet you with Italian designer bathrobes as you return from snorkeling, perhaps with whitetip reef sharks and sea lions. You will find hot water aplenty in your ocean-view glass shower with rainfall showerhead. Your personal butler will fetch you a cappuccino or whatever else you desire.

Silver Origin Deck Plan Focuses on Bringing the Outdoors In

The ship has windows all around (even in the elevator) for views. A luxury hotel designer came up with a soothing color scheme of stone and cream, complimented by an Ecuadorian-focused art collection, that gives a sense of place but does not distract from what's happening outdoors.

At the same time, Silver Origin is filled with the kind of cushy furnishings you can sink into after a busy day of exploring via inflatable Zodiac, kayak, snorkeling or on foot, with the ship's 10 local, park-certified naturalist guides.

You and your fellow passengers may have come to meet blue-footed boobies and endemic marine iguanas and tortoises, but a convivial atmosphere on the ship, an open-seating policy at meals, free booze, and the small number of passengers onboard, means it's easy to make friends (the spaciousness of the ship also means you can avoid anyone you don't care for).

Is Silver Origin a Luxury Expedition Ship?

Silver Origin has space to stretch out, so much so you may feel at times like you are on your own private yacht. Reserve the hot tub for two and have your butler serve Champagne. Head to the windowed observation lounge/library and take a nap with book about Charles Darwin on your lap. A basecamp lounge features an interactive digital wall, a nifty high-tech way to learn factoids about Galapagos wildlife.

Silver Origin is Galapagos on a silver platter.

Pros

Large butler-service suites, with only 100 passengers; plenty of naturalists and Ecuadorian touches.

Cons

Limited wine and luxury ingredients due to importing difficulties make this ship different from the rest of the fleet.

Bottom Line

For those who can afford it, Silver Origin is an extraordinary, hand-held, luxurious way to explore one of the wildest places on the planet

About

Passengers: 100
Crew: 90
Passenger to Crew: 1.11:1
Launched: 2021

Sails To

South America

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • All meals in the indoor restaurant and outdoor grill

  • Rain poncho

  • All shore excursions such as hikes, Zodiac rides, kayaks and snorkeling

  • Alcohol including top-shelf drinks, beer, wine and champagne

Fellow Passengers

Doctors, lawyers, business people, birders and retirees, most in their 50s and 60s, make up the general passenger base. Silversea says they are also booking families, such as the Silicon Valley CEO and kids, for summertime and holiday sailings. Most onboard are couples. You may also run into groups of up to 10 friends traveling together. Most passengers are from the U.S.

Silver Origin Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with shorts or jeans and tees most common.

Evening: Most passengers go with country club casual at night; no one dressing up much beyond a casual dress or pants and blouse for women; collared shirt and slacks for men.

Sneakers and hiking boots for footwear.

Not permitted: Shorts and jeans are not allowed in the restaurant at night.

Silver Origin Cruiser Reviews

Trip of a Lifetime on the Silver Origin

I would highly recommend Silversea Origin and this trip.Read More
Mikepop

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent in all aspects

The Silver Origin is a wonderful ship filled with friendly helpful staff. We had to take advantage of the medical staff and Dr. Dan was wonderful. Food, cabins, expeditions all top notch.Read More
rrich69176

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great ship, Galapagos amazing, service spotty

The Silver Origin is a beautiful ship. The cabins are well appointed with a comfy bed, long desk with chair, mini fridge, flat screen tv, bedside tables with storage and lamps.Read More
Trixieng

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The ORIGIN of smiles!

Which coincided with the capacity of the RIB (Ridged Bottom Inflatable) that was the majic carpet to the ship Silver Origin.Read More
Ccalliope

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

