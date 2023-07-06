When you explore the uninhabited islands of the Galapagos National Park, you are in one of the roughest places on the planet, a land where the wildlife rules and you are just another creature. That does not mean you need to rough it. You certainly won't on the luxurious, all-inclusive, 100-passenger Silver Origin, Silversea Cruises' first purpose-built, destination-focused expedition ship.

Everyone on the ship stays in suites with butler service, and your every need is catered to with aplomb. Crew greet you with Italian designer bathrobes as you return from snorkeling, perhaps with whitetip reef sharks and sea lions. You will find hot water aplenty in your ocean-view glass shower with rainfall showerhead. Your personal butler will fetch you a cappuccino or whatever else you desire.

Silver Origin Deck Plan Focuses on Bringing the Outdoors In

The ship has windows all around (even in the elevator) for views. A luxury hotel designer came up with a soothing color scheme of stone and cream, complimented by an Ecuadorian-focused art collection, that gives a sense of place but does not distract from what's happening outdoors.

At the same time, Silver Origin is filled with the kind of cushy furnishings you can sink into after a busy day of exploring via inflatable Zodiac, kayak, snorkeling or on foot, with the ship's 10 local, park-certified naturalist guides.

You and your fellow passengers may have come to meet blue-footed boobies and endemic marine iguanas and tortoises, but a convivial atmosphere on the ship, an open-seating policy at meals, free booze, and the small number of passengers onboard, means it's easy to make friends (the spaciousness of the ship also means you can avoid anyone you don't care for).

Is Silver Origin a Luxury Expedition Ship?

Silver Origin has space to stretch out, so much so you may feel at times like you are on your own private yacht. Reserve the hot tub for two and have your butler serve Champagne. Head to the windowed observation lounge/library and take a nap with book about Charles Darwin on your lap. A basecamp lounge features an interactive digital wall, a nifty high-tech way to learn factoids about Galapagos wildlife.

Silver Origin is Galapagos on a silver platter.