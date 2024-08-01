"For restaurant or event reservations, other than same day for some venues, one had to contact the butler during his on duty times, or call reception (pickup was fortunately usually quick by the hardworking, friendly and efficient reception staff who are much better than I remember from my last SS cruise).Even though I had no commute and did not need to worry about a DUI, I simply could not comfortably consume so much food and wine at one three hour sitting and I hate to leave good food and wine standing .
Great service, good/excellent food, beautiful ship & room but the included excursions were mixed.
Embarkation/Disembarkation - Seamless and well executed.
Room - Nice room with a beautiful bathroom (large shower). There was a creaking noise in the wall when the seas were rough that was annoying.
Service - Phenomenal service. Everyone was friendly, engaged and efficient.
Ship - ...
This was our first luxury cruise after doing a run of the mill cruise some years back.
Our last experience was not very positive and this was to restore our faith into cruising.
From the start, our experience was phenomenal and the service excellent. Of course, being a new ship, it helps, but tastefully done, understated elegance throughout.
The ship, while large for a Silversea ...
We are veteran cruise passengers and book the top level cabins available. This cruise has been a huge disappointment from the start. First, we booked a cruise last year with Silversea in the Red Sea which was canceled shortly before the sailing date. We rebooked for a cruise from Mumbai to Singapore via Sri Lanka, which was canceled less than two weeks prior to the sailing date with no reason ...
We have been on an 34 days cruise from Tokyo to Cairns. Overall great experience. Silver Nova is different from the 30 or so ships we have seen before. Everywhere o lot of space and light. No waiting in restaurants , no rush hours. Highlights were : Chefs table experience, SALT bar & restaurant, bridge club ant the excursions. CAYMUS special selection 240 USD. Lots of inclusions. Caviar available ...
This was my first cruise. I was pleased it was (almost) all-inclusive and on an ultra high-end line. I was very, very excited about the itinerary. I was excited to let someone else do the cooking for a couple weeks and expected it to be fantastic.
First impression - our room, a deluixe veranda suite, was nice. I was glad we decided not to upgrade to a premium veranda because in comparison the ...
It doesn't get better than this! It was just amazing.
First and foremost: the crew was universally competent, friendly, very personable (always remembering your name), very genuine and just joyous.
The entertainers were your standard cruise ship quality, with the notable exception of the singer in Silver Note --- she was exceptional. I would pay money to see her --- unreal good.(we ...
It’s a beautiful ship with lovely suites, wonderful staff, good food, and interesting excursions. Here are some tips to make your journey more enjoyable:
1. Meet your butler on embarkation day and have him explain your tv and iPad. The tv contains restaurant menus for each day, room service menus, and your emails regarding reservations. The iPad contains shore excursion information.
2. ...
From the minute we got off the train in Skagway to the morning we departed the cruise in Vancouver we enjoyed 5 star service and excellent amenities on the Nova.
This ship has it all for us baby boomers. Fortunate for all of us the AK weather was great all week.
1 day of rain on our day at sea was OK as we needed to take a break from touring.
The cabins were excellent and the bathrooms ...
- impossible to get help with restaurant reservations and excursions
- horrible service from reception and butler
- long line to do laundry
- food is very mediocre
- you will wait in a line for everything: reception, restaurant, coffee, etc.
- most staff look that they are miserable and annoyed
- dirty cabin and everywhere else on the cruise
- space on cruise ship not well ...
I went on my first ever cruise back in 2001 on a large ship , which really wasn't that good and again on a Windstar cruise about 10 years ago , which also wasn't that great. As we were going to be in Vancouver we thought that a cruise would be the best way to see Alaska , and after careful research we decided upon the new Silverseas Silver Nova and boy we were not disappointed ! What an amazing ...