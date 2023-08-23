Free Restaurants on Silver Nova

Atlantide (Deck 3). This is the closest thing Silver Nova has to a main dining room. Atlantide is an elegant space that is open for all three meals, every day, offering sit-down service.

For many Silversea fans, this is a staple they love to return to again and again. Meals are beautifully prepared, with presentation that is imaginative and thoughtful. The dinner menu is extensive and doesn’t change, though several items do rotate.

Tip: Oscietra caviar, served with blinis, is available every night – just ask your waiter.

La Terrazza (Deck 4). During the day, La Terrazza is the ship’s buffet venue, offering lots of stations and options from grab-and-go to made-to-order.

At night, it’s transformed into Silver Nova’s incredible Italian restaurant, which has an extensive enough menu that you could dine there several times during your cruise and not have the same thing twice. You’ll sample risottos, antipastos and drool-worthy homemade pastas, plus classic desserts like tiramisu. Reservations are required for dinner.

Tip: Can’t decide? Pastas are available in half-portions so you can sample more from the menu.

S.A.L.T. Kitchen (Deck 3). If you’re looking for dining that reflects the region to which you’re sailing, look no further than S.A.L.T. Kitchen. Open for dinner each night, it offers food that is port specific as well as regionally inspired, and the menu even provides a bit of a story about why that food developed in that area. Dishes will expand your understanding of a region and invite you try new things.

Because of the approach to food in S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the menu changes most nights.

The Marquee (Deck 10). Home to two restaurant experiences in the same space – The Grill and Spaccanapoli – The Marquee is a casual spot for lunch or dinner. This is one of the prettiest spaces onboard, with double-height ceilings, faux trees and greenery and uninterrupted ocean views. It’s covered by a lovely pergola and has a charming blue and white tiled floor.

The Marquee is open for breakfast, when it offers a variety of healthy options, including smoothies. It’s quiet and many people might miss it, at least at the beginning of your cruise, so it’s a fantastic little oasis.

For lunch, it’s Spaccanapoli, which offers crispy pizzas (personal sized) as well as salads, sandwiches and a fish of the day. At night, it becomes The Grill, which serves up a variety of meat and fish. You can grill your own on hot rocks or have the chef prepare it for you. The Spaccanapoli pizza menu is still available at dinner. Reservations are required for The Grill.

Tip: Save room for homemade gelato – we recommend the vanilla with a healthy dose of balsamic on top. (Trust us, it’s incredible.)

Silver Note (Deck 5). The ship’s jazz club is also a great spot for dinner. Small plates are served here, and you can order a variety to eat on your own or to share. The concept is quirky and fun, and the dishes are playful. Reservations are required for dinner.

Kaiseki (Deck 4). At lunch, you can visit Kaiseki with no additional cover charge. If you’re a sushi-lover, this is a real treat, as you can sample sushi, sashimi and other Asian dishes.

Arts Cafe (Deck 4). Centrally located and loaded with natural light, Arts Cafe is a spot where you can grab snacks throughout the day. At breakfast, look for pastries and fruit, and at lunch, you can expect sandwiches and wraps. It’s a convenient spot when you need something to tide you over between meals.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Silver Nova

S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table, $$$$, Deck 10. This new-to-the-fleet concept takes place in the same room in which the ship’s S.A.L.T. Lab cooking classes are held. The space is gorgeous, with lots of natural lighting, high ceilings.

The concept plays on the idea behind the Sea and Land Taste program, aiming to create a completely immersive dinner that allows diners to explore and understand how food influences the people in the regions the ship visits.

The result at the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table is a multicourse dinner that includes wines and spirits from destinations Silver Nova sails. For example, on our sailing to Venice and Croatia, we had hyperlocal dishes as well as those inspired by other regions in the Mediterranean. Where it shined was in the storytelling from the chefs, who made the connection for us so we could understand why the unpasteurized cheese was so important to a particular small town, for example.

Our meal was 11+ courses and lasted more than three hours, but we enjoyed every course and didn’t leave completely stuffed. We loved the cards they gave us with some dishes so we could remember what we ate and where it came from. We sailed a three-night preview cruise before the ship launched, and enjoyed dinner with Silversea President Barbara Muckermann, who expressed some concepts were still being worked out. (The length of the meal, for example, might see some tweaks down the road.)

This is not a wine-pairing dinner the way many chef’s table concepts are; the food is the star at S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table.

Tip: Reservations are required, and they can only be made once onboard the ship. If dining at S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table is important to you, work with your butler to secure a spot as soon as you get onboard. The capacity here is only 18, though it is offered nightly if demand exists.

La Dame, $$$$, Deck 4. If you ARE craving a wine-pairing meal, La Dame is your spot. The experience focuses on French food and complementary wine selections – French, of course. The wine list here is the most elevated in the fleet, and thus La Dame carries a higher surcharge for its Silver Nova restaurant than it does on other ships.

The menu is heavy, with typical French fare like foie gras, souffle, escargot and buttery lobster. Diners can choose to follow the chef’s recommended pairing menu or go a la carte.

Reservations are required.

Kaiseki, $$$$, Deck 4. For dinner, Kaiseki serves a primarily Japanese menu, though Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai options are available from the a la carte menu. To create the exclusive-to-Silver-Nova menu, Fleet Executive Chef Anne-Mari Cornelius spent a month in Japan learning about the country’s cuisine and what makes it special. She then brought back her learnings and implemented them on Silver Nova. She says the menu on this ship is even more authentic than you would get on other ships and that it is elevated by the great ingredients they were able to get onboard.

As with La Dame, guests at Kaiseki can enjoy the chef’s recommended Omakase menu, paired with sake, Japanese whiskeys, teas and cocktails, or go the a la carte route. This was one of our favorite experiences on our sailing, as there wasn’t a course we didn’t devour. A favorite was the delicate chawanmushi, a savory egg custard.

Because of the elevated ingredients and pairings, Kaiseki on Silver Nova will cost you more than it does on other ships. Reservations are required.

Tip: At dinner, order the chef’s Omakase, but add some a la carte items for sharing – the lobster miso and clam soup is to die for, and we always embrace the opportunity to add a sashimi platter.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Silver Nova

For a restaurant to visit over and over, it’s tough to beat S.A.L.T. Kitchen. The rotating menu gave us a chance to try new things – many we hadn’t ever eaten – it really does help the diner feel a stronger connection to the destination. Among the for-fee options, Kaiseki and its elevated menu – complete with unique sake and whiskey pairings – is an incredible way to spend an evening and try new things. For dinner, La Terrazza and its extensive Italian menu feels comfortable and familiar but at the same time, completely elegant. It’s the epitome of how Silversea approaches food.

Dietary Restrictions on Silver Nova

Silver Nova can accommodate dietary restrictions of virtually any kind. Guests who have allergies should notate it when they book and meet with the maitre d once onboard to confirm dietary restrictions. Chefs and waitstaff have a strong understanding of dietary restrictions and can work with guests to identify the best options. You won’t necessarily see items on the menu marked “gluten-free” or “garlic-free,” for example, but that’s because the chefs can work most restrictions into the menu.

Many menus label vegetarian or vegan items. The team worked with famed French chef Jean-Luc Rabanel to develop better vegan options after they heard feedback from guests that they were feeling left out.

Tip: Many of the off-ship S.A.L.T. shore excursions are vegetarian focused, including three that focus on foraging in the wild. Confirm with the shore excursion team before booking.