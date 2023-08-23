All Silver Nova cabins are classified as suites, and they’re all spacious; the “entry-level” suite is 304 square feet, with a 53-square-foot balcony, which makes it feel roomy and comfortable. Suites also come with butler service, no matter the level booked.

The ship has six cabins that are wheelchair accessible: four Veranda Suites and two Silver Suites. Silver Nova has 100 adjoining suites and 123 that offer third-guest berths. The ship doesn’t have any solo cabins for single travelers, which is a bit of a miss as more and more cruise lines are offering these as a way to help guests avoid paying a hefty single supplement. There are no interior cabins or rooms that just have picture windows.

What to Expect in Rooms on Silver Nova

All rooms on Silver Nova, regardless of category, come with butler service and balconies. Each cabin includes a sitting area with couch, table and ottoman, vanity/dresser with chair and makeup mirror, desk with chair, twin beds that can be combined to make a queen bed, nightstands with outlets and USB ports, reading lamps, hamper, walk-in closet, safe and flatscreen TV. Minibars are set up for you the way you like, and drinks and snacks are replenished often. You’ll find a welcome bottle of Champagne waiting for you in your cabin.

Guests also get bathrobes and slippers, hair dryers and umbrellas to use while onboard. TVs are loaded with an interactive media library with a variety of movies and TV shows.

Balcony doors feature floor-to-ceiling glass, letting in natural light, and room-darkening curtains keep you sleeping. Or it might be the custom-made mattresses and pillow menu, which lets you pick how you want to sleep. The living area can be closed off from the rest of the cabin by pulling a curtain.

We stayed in a Veranda Suite on our hosted three-night sailing on Silver Nova and found it had ample space for storage, though we could see the closet getting a little tight for hanging space on long sailings. (Self-service launderettes are free and available to all, though, and we imagine we’d pack lighter and do laundry onboard – problem solved.)

Additional Suites and Balcony Rooms on Silver Nova

While most of the balcony rooms on Silver Nova fall into the Veranda Suite category, the ship offers eight additional, distinct categories ranging from 441 square feet (Medallion Suite) to 893 square feet (Otium Suite), plus verandas. It’s worth noting that Medallion Suites and above have separate bedrooms, which can be closed off by a curtain or door.

Amenities are more extensive the higher-level cabin you book, with additions like an in-cabin espresso machine, Bluetooth sound system, dining rooms and additional TVs.

Silver Nova offers two Otium Suites, which are new to the fleet. At 893 square feet, these are the largest suites onboard and they come with 431-square-foot balconies. Part of the appeal is the location of these suites, at the corner on the starboard side of the ship. This gives them 270-degree seaviews. These suites include whirlpool bathtubs indoors as well as a private veranda hot tub. They also come with one included spa treatment per person (based on double occupancy). (Read more about the in-room Otium experience in our Spa section.)

Our favorite suites on this ship are the aft-facing suites. Silver Nova is the first ship in the Silversea fleet to offer these, and we expect these 23 staterooms will be popular with guests, as they offer beautiful views of the wake behind. Even better, there are four different suite categories available back here. Our one concern, a common one with aft-facing cabins in every cruise line, is that there is a bit of a lack of privacy on the balconies. You can look up into the balconies from the outdoor aft staircase on Deck 5 to Deck 4, and you can look down into the balconies from above.

Cabin Bathrooms on Silver Nova

We love the comfortable, large and decked out bathrooms on Silver Nova, which all come with large vanities, double faucets and big showers featuring benches, rainfall and want showerheads and glass doors. The higher level cabin you book, the bigger and more-decked-out the bathroom is. (Find out what you can expect from a cruise ship bathroom.)

All bathrooms from the Medallion Suite and above feature full-sized separate bathtubs, and many veranda suite cabins include a bath/shower combination.

Otium products are included in your suite, a luxury line of bath amenities created exclusively for Silversea in partnership with La Bottega. Suites come with shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, provided plastic-free in heavy ceramic dispensers. Natural ingredients and sustainable products are used and included in many of the bath amenities, including cotton swabs with paper sticks.

Tip: Longtime fans of Silversea think of Bulgari toiletries when it comes to the cruise line. If you would prefer Bulgari, ask your butler, who will provide a selection for you in your suite. Scent-free amenities are also available.

Cabins to Avoid on Silver Nova

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cabin to avoid on Silver Nova, as they’re all large and beautifully appointed. Still, if you are prone to seasickness, book lower on the ship and more toward the middle for a more stable cabin. Additionally, smoke does filter up from the Connoisseur’s Corner on Deck 5, so if you’re sensitive to it, you might want to skip those aft-facing cabins on deck 6 or 7 on the port side. Instead, check out our Cruise Critic cabin picks below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: You can’t go wrong with any of the ship’s introductory Veranda Suites, which are roomy and won’t have you feeling FOMO.

Book ’em Fast: For our money, the best-value suites on the ship are probably the eight aft-facing Premium Veranda Suites. You’ll get aft views and a great cabin without paying the price for a higher-level suite. We expect these will sell out fast.

Family: While families with young children aren’t common on Silver Nova, if you are traveling with your family, book a Silver Suite and adjoining Veranda Suite, which accommodates five and gives you 861 square feet of living space plus 172 square feet of balcony space.

Splurge: Book one of the two Grand Suites. While these are slightly smaller than the Owner’s Suites, we give them the edge because of their front-of-ship location, which will give you the same views the captain sees.

Indulge: For the ultimate indulgence, book one of the two Otium Suites, which have a great aft-facing location and offer an integrated Otium (spa) experience.