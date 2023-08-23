Theater and Shows Silver Nova

All of Silver Nova’s shows take place in the Venetian Lounge, located on decks 4 and 5. The space features a stage and rows of seats, with small tables for drinks.

The Voices of Silversea are the ship’s performers, singing and dancing and generally keeping the crowd entertained with the ship’s production shows.

Many nights, they’ll move to the Panorama Lounge for less-formal entertainment, getting the crowd dancing (not that guests of Silver Nova need much prompting).

Daily Things to Do on Silver Nova

Silver Nova is in port most days, so it’s mostly quiet onboard while guests are out enjoying ports.

You’ll find a strong S.A.L.T. connection with the onboard activities, with lectures on the regions you visit heavily focused on food. There are other options for non-foodies as well. Cooking classes in the S.A.L.T. Lab are offered (with no additional charge) as are cocktail-making sessions in the S.A.L.T. Bar. Other activities might include trivia, which guests will take pretty seriously. (Don’t be surprised if teams form early and don’t change from one session to the next.)

You’ll find your daily program both on your TV and on the in-suite tablet meant for your use during the trip. If you’d prefer a paper copy, request it through your butler, and they will have it delivered to your suite each night.

Shore Excursions on Silver Nova

At least one shore excursion is included in every port, and Silver Nova includes a shuttle as needed in ports to help its guests get to and from the city centers the ship visits.

The ship also offers a variety of additional-fee excursions, including its S.A.L.T. tours, which connect guests to the people and businesses that define the food culture of a region. Examples include a visit to an organic winery followed by a multicourse meal at a humble (yet Michelin-Starred!) restaurant just outside of Trieste, Italy, or a visit to an organic farm in Greece, followed by a cooking demonstration and meal at a restaurant that purchases ingredients from that farm. We have sampled several S.A.L.T. tours and have yet to be disappointed.

Tip: Many of the options are suitable for vegetarians, but if you have an allergy or specific food requirement, doublecheck with the shore excursion team onboard before booking.

Nightlife on Silver Nova

Just because Silver Nova offers port-intensive itineraries doesn’t mean it shuts down early. The ship has a great vibe at night, as people find their spots to settle into. Mellow? Yes, but it’s not ship where everyone simply disappears after dinner.

Shows are well-attended, and dancing into the night isn’t uncommon. You’ll find live music in most every venue, and occasionally, pop-up shows like “The Liars’ Club” will take place in one of the lounges.

Silver Nova offers a small casino on Deck 5. It’s only open when the ship is at sea.

Silver Nova Bars and Lounges

Drinks are included on Silver Nova, a ship that offers 70 different wines from 12 major wine-producing areas on its complimentary wine list.

Craft cocktails are offered at all of the ship’s lounges, and the menus are very different depending on where you’re drinking – a nice touch that makes each space feel a little more special.

Silver Nova is also leaning into the nonalcoholic craft cocktail trend: Try the Equatorial at the Dusk Bar, a citrusy N/A option that features hints of elderflower and basil.

Grab coffee or tea any time of day from Arts Cafe.

Our Picks

For the Views: Hit up the Dusk Bar, which features unlimited aft views on Deck 10. While you’re there, try the Hunter’s Belt – three distinct mini margaritas featuring different tequilas and craft bitters.

For a Walk on the Wild Side: You have to hit up S.A.L.T. bar for the most adventurous cocktails onboard, where the art as much in the making as the final execution. Don’t miss the refreshing Terra dei Limoni if you’re sailing the Mediterranean. Also worth noting: This is the only bar on Silver Nova that offers craft beers, distinct to the region you’re sailing.

For Something Elegant: The Shelter is the ship’s Champagne bar. This space is lovely, if slightly hidden midship on Deck 3. Here, you can enjoy Champagne or bubbly Champagne cocktails. Be aware: Many of the Champagnes on the list aren’t included in Silver Nova’s complimentary list. Go here for something special.

For the Action: Panorama Lounge is one of our favorite bars on Silver Nova, as somehow this is always where the action seems to happen late at night. Expect dancing or impromptu games. We also appreciate the outdoor space so we can grab a little quiet, too.

For Music: You can’t beat Silver Note for live music. Jazz, blues and everything in between.

For Cigar Lovers: Created in the style of classic clubs, the Connoisseur’s Corner is open to cigar smokers and fine spirit aficionados. If you’re not a smoker, this probably isn’t for you, but the menu includes some excellent whiskeys and brandies. All of them will cost you extra.

For a Quiet Drink: Located midship on Deck 5, Dolce Vita offers piano music as a background to great conversation. Grab a classic cocktail that’s been elevated with a modern twist.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Silver Nova

The pool on Silver Nova is a standout feature on Deck 10. Big, deep and offset to the starboard side, it looks, as Silversea President Barbara Muckermann describes it, like the kind of pool you’d find at a luxury hotel in a cool city, like Rio de Janeiro. It’s a big departure from what you’d see on other ships, where the pool is positioned smack dab in the middle.

The offset location opens the space to lots of padded lounge chairs and space to relax, both in the sun and shade. The ship also features one infinity-style hot tub on the port side of Deck 11.

Sundecks on Silver Nova

Silver Nova features a massive sundeck on Deck 11 that offers so many lounge chairs, we have a hard time imagining chair hogs taking over.

The unique design creates lots of little spaces in the sun and in the shade where guests can escape to for a quiet conversation or some shut eye under the sun.

Services and Wi-Fi on Silver Nova

Silversea, like its sister companies Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, has installed Starlink internet on its cruise ships, including Silver Nova. Standard internet (up to 2MB) is included for all guests, and premium (10MB) is available for top-end suite guests or for purchase. Starlink has made internet lightning fast. We were able to take Peloton classes from our app while onboard, though we struggled with some lag while participating in Zoom meetings with the office. (Turning off our camera helped.)

The ship also includes a boutique for high-end items, logo gifts and various other items. This is only open when the ship is at sea.

Self-service launderettes are located on every deck that features guest cabins.

Reception and a shore concierge are located on Deck 4.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Silver Nova

Silver Nova offers Silversea’s signature Otium spa, an approach based on the Roman concept of indulgence.

When you arrive to your appointment, arrive early and spend some time in the relaxation room or the hot tub while indulging in Champagne and caviar. Each locker room – one for men, one for women – features a steam room, sauna and shower for pre- or post-treatment relaxation.

Silver Nova’s 3,600-square-foot spa offers eight treatment rooms, including two with experience showers, and treatments are available early in the morning or late at night, by appointment. Longer treatments are available – some are 100 minutes. Choose from options like a Roman Bliss Massage, which includes exfoliation and massage, or stone or bamboo massages. Facials and medi-treatments also are offered. The cost for most treatments is fairly high – you’ll probably pay around $400 for a 100-minute treatment. (This pricing isn’t out of line with what you’d pay on other luxury cruise ships.)

A nearby beauty salon is available for hair services, shaves and manicures and pedicures.

The Otium program extends beyond the reaches of the spa to your suites as well, where butlers will draw you a show or hot bath and use various experience salts and music for a relaxing soak; serve you hot chocolate on your balcony in cold environs or deliver comfort food like truffled popcorn for a movie night.

Fitness and Gym on Silver Nova

Located on Deck 5, Silver Nova’s fitness center features a full range of Technogym equipment, including treadmills, bikes and ellipticals as well as a variety of weight machines. It also has a good selection of dumbbells. A stretching area is tucked away into the corner. Here, the fitness team holds various wellness classes.

While it feels a bit small for a ship the size of Silver Nova, we never found it crowded on our cruise. One minor complaint: It closes at 8 p.m. each night, too early for a post-dinner workout or pre-sleep stretch.

The jogging track is located on Deck 10; we didn’t see anyone using it on our cruise, perhaps because it takes you through the heart of the Dusk Bar, which feels a bit odd.

Silver Nova Family Friendly?

Small children are a rarity on Silver Nova. When kids are onboard, they tend to be well-behaved and at ease in a mostly adult environment. The ship doesn’t have kids clubs, nor does it offer programming for kids.

Because of the flexible nature of Silver Nova’s menus, chefs can create food that appeals to kids.

Children under 2 are eligible for a 25% discount if they are the third berth in a suite. Babies under 6 months can’t sail.