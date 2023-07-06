There are also plenty of outlets, including U.S., European and universal, and USB ports for charging. Beds are flanked by two marble night tables, which also feature outlets, though no USB ports. Telephones, hair dryers and at least two flat-screen HD TVs -- with interactive media libraries -- are included in each suite. TVs are embedded in mirrors, which looks cool but cause some issues with viewing; it can be difficult to see the TV when lights are on in the cabin, as they create significant glare (and it's also strange to look at yourself while you watch TV). You can also sometimes hear your neighbors' TV through the wall. All cabins include complimentary Wi-Fi internet access, though restrictions vary depending on the category.

Bathrooms are filled with marble, and they include full-sized bathtubs, separate showers and vanities. We especially like the thick-piled bathmats and water controls at the end where you'd sit in the tub, a smart feature that makes so much sense, we wonder why this isn't standard on all ships. Showers feature rainfall showerheads as well as adjustable handheld sprayers. Passengers can choose bath amenities from Bulgari as well as Ortigia.

Teak balconies include patio furniture, which varies by category, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Every suite comes with butler service; your butler will perform a variety of tasks, including helping you choose bathroom amenities, pack and unpack your luggage, make dinner or spa reservations, polish your shoes and set up your mini-bar, which is replenished daily. They also will take requests for fresh fruit, replenished daily. (You can ask for whole pieces or fresh-sliced fruit.) On the day before disembarkation, he cleans your suitcase for the trip home.

Silver Muse has seven accessible cabins: three of them are Vista Suites on Deck 4, each of which are connecting to a regular Vista Suite for a carer; three are Classic Veranda Suites; the other is a Silver Suite. It also has 58 connecting cabins, and 77 suites have capacity for third berths. A number of cabins across multiple categories offer two-bedroom configurations; these are achieved by combining two separate suites, some of which are not sold separately.

Vista Suite: There are just six of these entry-level suites, all of which are located on Deck 4 and three of which are accessible. All three pairs are inter-connected, should the wheelchair user require a carer. They are exactly the same layout, size (387 square feet) and configuration as Balcony Suites -- minus the balcony. Instead, there is a good-sized picture window, oblong in shape rather than porthole style. Everything else, including a tub in the bathroom (except for the three accessibles), walk-in wardrobe and living room area with a curtain dividing the two spaces, are the same. A note: These suites are behind the restaurants and near the crew quarters, and there is a pervasive smell of smoke in the adjoining corridors. They are accessible via the forward elevator, or by walking all the way along Deck 5 and down, rather than through Indochine.

The accessible Vista Suites are almost double the size of the regular Vista Suites, coming in at the size of a Silver Suite at 786 square feet. As well as a wide door for wheelchair access that opens and closes electronically, there is also an accessible bathroom with shower and rails, but no tub. Inside, everything is at waist level in the wardrobes for easy access and the corridor is also lined with additional wardrobes. There is a large living room with a dining table, couch and chairs and two picture windows. The bedroom has wide spaces either side of the bed for a wheelchair. There is an additional toilet in a small cloakroom adjoining the main bathroom.

Balcony: There are three categories of veranda suites, all measuring 387 square feet (including a 64-square-foot private balcony), with the only difference being location. The Classic Veranda Suites are located on Decks 5 and 6, at the front of the ship; Superior Veranda Suites are on Decks 7, 8 and 9, at the front of the ship; and Deluxe Veranda Suites are located midship on Decks 6, 7 and 8. The sitting area can be separated from the bedroom by closing it off with curtains. Each balcony features two mesh lounge chairs, two mesh ottomans and a table large enough to use for meals. Passengers in these cabins get one hour of complimentary internet per person per day.

Silver Suite: There are more Silver Suites (786 square feet) on Silver Muse than on the line's other vessels, with 34 spread across Decks 9, 10 and 11. Two Silver Suites have two-bedroom configurations, designed to appeal to families and groups of friends traveling together, and they measure 1,119 square feet. All Silver Suites have convertible sofas to accommodate another passenger.

The one-bedroom configuration includes a separate bedroom, large living area with couch, plush leather chairs, a fixed desk and a dining table with four chairs. Silver Suites and above include Illy coffee machines and a Bose Bluetooth-enabled speaker system. The bathrooms have a whirlpool bath, a separate shower room with oversized shower, dual sinks and a separate room for the toilet which is also accessible from the entranceway.

The two-bedroom configuration includes a second full bathroom with separate shower and tub, another small seating area and a walk-in closet. Balconies (129 square feet) are the same for one- and two-bedroom suites, and each includes one lounge chair, two chairs and two large tables. Passengers in Silver Suites and higher get unlimited complimentary internet; complimentary laundry, dry cleaning and pressing service; and afternoon canapes served by their butler.

Royal Suite: Passengers have a one- or two-bedroom option when it comes to each of the ship's two Royal Suites. One-bedroom suites measure 1,130 square feet, while the two-bedroom version comes in at 1,528 square feet. Each of the two suites, regardless of configuration, includes a full bathroom with double vanity plus a powder room. There's also a separate dining area and Illy espresso machine. The two-bedroom version has an additional veranda, full bathroom and a second sitting area with convertible sofa. Balconies for the one-bedroom configuration are 129 square feet and include two chairs and a table, while the two-bedroom configuration adjoins a second balcony, bringing the square footage to 194, and adds a second table and two more chairs.

Passengers staying in the Royal Suites and above get all the amenities of Silver Suites plus a complimentary dinner for two in La Dame and two hours of satellite phone calls worldwide. Butlers with this level and higher can coordinate shoreside activities, make shoreside dining reservations, organize in-suite parties and draw baths for passengers.

Grand Suite: Silver Muse offers four Grand Suites, located on Decks 8 and 9. Grand Suites can be configured as one- or two-bedroom spaces. The suites on Deck 8 (1,572 square feet with 570 square-foot veranda for one bedroom; 1,970 square feet with 635 square-foot veranda for two) are slightly larger than those on Deck 9 (1,475 square feet with 474 square-foot veranda for one bedroom; 1,873 square feet with 538 square-foot veranda for two). All Grand Suites have a living room with convertible sofa, a sitting area, separate dining area, a full bathroom with double vanity and a powder room. When configured as a two-bedroom suite by connecting to an adjoining cabin, suites also include a second full bathroom and sitting area.

Balconies include two tables, four chairs and two lounge chairs. Two-bedroom suite verandas come with an addition large table and two chairs on the connecting balcony.

Owner's Suite: Silver Muse has four apartment-style Owner's Suites that can be configured with one (947 to 1,055 square feet with 129-square-foot verandas) or two bedrooms (1,281 to 1,389 square feet with 129-square foot verandas) by connecting to adjacent cabins. All configurations include a living room with sitting area, separate dining area, full bathroom with double vanity and a powder room. When configured with two bedrooms, Owner's Suites have an additional sitting area and bathroom. Verandas include two chairs, two tables and a lounge chair; the two-bedroom configuration doesn't offer additional veranda space.