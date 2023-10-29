Photo Credit: mimsyw
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
41 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Nothing Special
"The Venice cruise port is currently not allowing ships to dock there…ships now dock in Fusina.In fact for us, Celebrity provided a more enjoyable overall experience...."Read More
Tonytix avatar

Tonytix

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 41 Silversea Silver Moon Cruise Reviews

As fabulous as I remembered!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
RobertPalmSprings
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having taken a ten year break from cruising, I returned to Silversea knowing that the line was now under new ownership with Royal Caribbean. I was delighted to find the Silver Moon to be as excellent and enjoyable as I remembered. My Silver Suite on the top level of the ship was lovely and spacious with superb service from our butler and suite attendant. The many dining venues were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful ship but food was blah/boring

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
Trvl world
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We cruised on 2 back to back Venice to Rome on moon. Well first the positives: excellent service with wonderful crew! Great ship and very efficient cabin. Not flashy but muted and classy. Now the food: OMG how very mediocre like din8ng at restaurants TRYING to be gourmet but Denny’s quality. After several nights we knew we were stuck with subpar food. Now to be fair - the steaks were good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Excellent - will become loyal to this brand

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
MrsfromDerbyshire
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First luxury-brand cruise for myself and 22 year old daughter as a 50th birthday treat. Great first impression, blown away moment, when embarking the ship and the new port of Fusina took 15 mins from getting out of our car to being on board and in The Grill. Excursions 5* Booked pretty late but managed to get on most tours. No queues, no full buses, small groups, well organised plenty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

superior experience

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
tfred
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Silversea and was impressed. So much so that we booked another for next year. This was a port intensive cruise and we were happy with the included excursions as well as the ship when we returned after a long day The food was very good especially La Terrazza - Italian. Ate outdoor and it felt like having dinner on a private yacht. Good variety of choices with enough changes ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great experience except for a forgotten item

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
RichM73
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our family of 4 cruised on a 10-night itinerary on Silver Moon in August from Rome to Barcelona. We only booked the cruise about 4 weeks before departure when our cruise on the maiden voyage of Explora II was cancelled due to the ship not being ready. We were very fortunate that Silversea was able to accommodate us, even though we had to make lots of airfare and pre and post itinerary changes ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Let down by the food

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
Jay oh
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Since the demise of the beloved Crystal (yes I know they are now back in business, I have a cruise booked with them in November) I have tried Seaborne (good overall but not opulent or special) and I have just finished my fourth cruise with Silversea, with another one booked for early next year. Having done round 20 cruises with Crystal any other line is a hard act to follow, unfortunately ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Awful food with great service. Live worm in my ice

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
Kona Tiare
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Service was fantastic. Food is awful. You can smell their fresh fish’ black away. Absolutely beautiful dining room with the worst food. Hot food is cold, cold food was hot. I ordered udon noodles in their salt restaurant. It was vegetables with uncooked dry noodles that look like instant noodles that they just came out of a package. No broth no water nothing it was just plain dry noodles. I just ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Exceptional

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
Ivan Perth
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have done a number of SS cruises and again this one was fantastic, all up it was 47 days from Mumbai to Tokyo. The ship was delayed in getting to Mumbai, as it had to go around South Africa in stead of teh Suez. We were accommodated in Mumbai for several days, until we boarded. The Mumbai accommodation was OK, but the meals provided at teh hotel became very boring as it seemed the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

a disappointing cruise through Italy, Greece and Turkey

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
cruise afficiado
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

ship - good condition but poorly laid out. food - excellent at times and lacking at others. service - staff all have smiles and want to please but seem to lack direction and management. daily schedule - sadly lacking; not enough activities during the day. all port lectures mysteriously scheduled for 6:30 at night interfering with cocktails and dinner. Obvious limited budget for speakers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Not worth the cost

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Moon

User Avatar
cruisefritz
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We joined three other couples to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of our companions on board. We have sailed on 23 cruises with several cruise lines in the past, but not on Silversea. We found the cabins to be quite comfortable, and the service to be above average, but the, food and wine offerings were spotty at best. In addition, the ship's layout is quirky, with little logic to the location of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Find a Silver Moon Cruise from $2,900

Any Month
