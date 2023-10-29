Having taken a ten year break from cruising, I returned to Silversea knowing that the line was now under new ownership with Royal Caribbean. I was delighted to find the Silver Moon to be as excellent and enjoyable as I remembered. My Silver Suite on the top level of the ship was lovely and spacious with superb service from our butler and suite attendant. The many dining venues were ...
We cruised on 2 back to back Venice to Rome on moon. Well first the positives: excellent service with wonderful crew! Great ship and very efficient cabin. Not flashy but muted and classy. Now the food: OMG how very mediocre like din8ng at restaurants TRYING to be gourmet but Denny’s quality. After several nights we knew we were stuck with subpar food. Now to be fair - the steaks were good. ...
First luxury-brand cruise for myself and 22 year old daughter as a 50th birthday treat.
Great first impression, blown away moment, when embarking the ship and the new port of Fusina took 15 mins from getting out of our car to being on board and in The Grill.
Excursions 5* Booked pretty late but managed to get on most tours. No queues, no full buses, small groups, well organised plenty ...
First time on Silversea and was impressed. So much so that we booked another for next year.
This was a port intensive cruise and we were happy with the included excursions as well as the ship when we returned after a long day
The food was very good especially La Terrazza - Italian. Ate outdoor and it felt like having dinner on a private yacht. Good variety of choices with enough changes ...
Our family of 4 cruised on a 10-night itinerary on Silver Moon in August from Rome to Barcelona. We only booked the cruise about 4 weeks before departure when our cruise on the maiden voyage of Explora II was cancelled due to the ship not being ready. We were very fortunate that Silversea was able to accommodate us, even though we had to make lots of airfare and pre and post itinerary changes ...
Since the demise of the beloved Crystal (yes I know they are now back in business, I have a cruise booked with them in November) I have tried Seaborne (good overall but not opulent or special) and I have just finished my fourth cruise with Silversea, with another one booked for early next year. Having done round 20 cruises with Crystal any other line is a hard act to follow, unfortunately ...
Service was fantastic. Food is awful. You can smell their fresh fish’ black away. Absolutely beautiful dining room with the worst food. Hot food is cold, cold food was hot. I ordered udon noodles in their salt restaurant. It was vegetables with uncooked dry noodles that look like instant noodles that they just came out of a package. No broth no water nothing it was just plain dry noodles. I just ...
We have done a number of SS cruises and again this one was fantastic, all up it was 47 days from Mumbai to Tokyo.
The ship was delayed in getting to Mumbai, as it had to go around South Africa in stead of teh Suez. We were accommodated in Mumbai for several days, until we boarded. The Mumbai accommodation was OK, but the meals provided at teh hotel became very boring as it seemed the same ...
ship - good condition but poorly laid out.
food - excellent at times and lacking at others.
service - staff all have smiles and want to please but seem to lack direction and management.
daily schedule - sadly lacking; not enough activities during the day. all port lectures mysteriously scheduled for 6:30 at night interfering with cocktails and dinner. Obvious limited budget for speakers. ...
We joined three other couples to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of our companions on board. We have sailed on 23 cruises with several cruise lines in the past, but not on Silversea. We found the cabins to be quite comfortable, and the service to be above average, but the, food and wine offerings were spotty at best. In addition, the ship's layout is quirky, with little logic to the location of ...