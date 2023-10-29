Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Moon

We have done a number of SS cruises and again this one was fantastic, all up it was 47 days from Mumbai to Tokyo. The ship was delayed in getting to Mumbai, as it had to go around South Africa in stead of teh Suez. We were accommodated in Mumbai for several days, until we boarded. The Mumbai accommodation was OK, but the meals provided at teh hotel became very boring as it seemed the same ...