The entry-level suite, the Vista Suite, is 334 square feet, and suites sizes range all the way to 1,970 for a two-bedroom Grand Suite. (Find out more about picking cabins by reading our article How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin.)

Regardless of suite category, you'll get a bevy of included amenities. All suites include at least a sitting area, twin beds that can be combined to create a queen-sized bed, luxury linens, walk-in closets, writing desks, personal safes, unlimited standard wi-fi, flat-screen HD TVs, and personal safes. Bathrooms feature marble vanities, full-sized baths (which is an unusual but much-appreciated feature on cruise ships), separate showers and an interactive media library, featuring on-demand movies and TV.

Toiletries are from Bulgari (passengers can choose their favorite scents) or Ortigia; butlers will bring samples so guests can give their preferences. Likewise, passengers can choose their pillow type, from down to memory foam and hypoallergenic. You can even feel the samples to help you make a decision.

Butlers are an invaluable part of the cruise experience on Silver Moon, making comforts feel easy and guests feel special. On our cruise, I twisted an ankle in port, and our butler ensured I had fresh ice packs for the week. He also made (and canceled) dinner reservations, coordinating with new friends we met onboard, assured our favorite drinks were always stocked in the minibar and laid out beautiful breakfast spreads (complete with white tablecloth) for us in our suite. (To find our more, read our story on what a butler will do for you.)

Larger suites are designed for families or for those who want to entertain, and include separate living and sleeping spaces, separate powder rooms and tables for dining; these can be extended to accommodate more than four.

While Silver Moon's itineraries are designed to give guests a chance to explore ports most days, staying late into the night, we found ourselves spending our down time in our suite, as we found it so comfortable and relaxing. We dined on our balcony, picking room service for dinner rather than going out, and in-cabin breakfast was a great way to start our days. We appreciated how well-thought-out the little details were, designed for comfort and convenience. (For example, bedside light switches control all the lights in the suite, so you don't have to get out of bed when you're ready to call it a night. The interactive TV offered all the menus for the restaurants, and it served as a delivery system for messages on everything from restaurant reservations to reminders of shore tours.)

Suites feel luxurious without being ostentatious. It felt like a (VERY nice) home away from home.

Silver Moon offers four accessible cabins: three in the Vista Suite category, one Silver Suite. Fifty-two cabins have a connecting option. All Silver Suites and offer accommodations for a third passenger; a handful of suites in other categories have a third-berth option.

Our picks

Solos: The Deluxe Veranda Suite is a solid pick for single travelers looking for a balcony and space to sprawl. At 387 square feet, there's plenty of room for one. Cruises on Silver Moon tend to be longer, so you're going to love having private access to outdoor space.

Our Favorite: The Silver Suite offers the best of all worlds in the midlevel cabin category. These come with large (129 square-foot) balconies, and plenty of space indoors. There's a separate living and dining area, and thick sliding doors separate the bedroom from those spaces. This cabin features a separate powder room in case you're entertaining, and beautiful walk-in closet with more space than you can fill in a cruise. It's also the first cabin category that offers some pleasant upgrades, including unlimited premium Wi-Fi, an Illy espresso machine en suite, included laundry and pressing and a Bose sound system with Bluetooth connectivity. (All categories above the Silver Suite also get these amenities.)

Family: While families aren't common on Silver Moon, the ship offers some good variety for those traveling with kids and nannies. Our pick is the Royal Suite, with the two-bedroom configuration. These offer 1,582 square feet of space, combining a Royal Suite with adjacent Veranda Suite. It offers privacy for parents in a serene space while providing a bright and lively living and dining room setting for family time. There are only two Royal Suites, so these do book quickly. Worth noting: The Vista Suite is a popular add-on for families traveling with nannies or other care staff.

Splash: Our favorite cabins on Silver Moon are the Grand Suites. These four cabins, each of which can be connected to adjacent Veranda Suites, are located all the way at the front of the ship and feature massive wraparound balconies. The biggest of these suites are on Deck 8. In the two-bedroom configuration, the largest Grand Suites measure 1,970 square feet, including a 635-square-foot balcony. The balconies are perfect for entertaining, and you're seeing the same views the captain has.

Splurge: The Owner's Suite is the top cabin on Silver Moon, and there are four of them. Like Royal and Grand suites, these can be combined with Suites (Panorama, in this instance) for a two-bedroom configuration. This is the best cabin for those who prefer space inside, rather than outside. Ranging from 947 to 1,389 square feet, depending on the configuration and location, these suites have 127 square feet of outdoor space.