Best for: Older couples and families who want beautiful, yet comfortable ship that gets them to out-of-the way destinations

Not for: Families with small children or those looking for bold luxury on action-packed ships

Bottom Line: Silver Moon offers a refined experience that delivers on destinations and cuisine onboard and ashore

If you like great food and being well cared for, Silver Moon is your ship. A sophisticated vessel that offers understated elegance at every turn, it provides decked-out suites and excellent, intuitive service.

The ship is the first in the Silversea fleet to be fully integrated with the cruise line's SALT concept, designed to bring culture and connection to passengers through food. It's a simple concept, yet it touches all parts of the experience both onboard and ashore, with seamless integration. It's there as an option for guests, but it's not so in-your-face that you must take part in it. For those foodies, though, looking for deep exploration, it's a unique choice that is sure to satisfy.

Even if you don't participate in the SALT programming, you're going to be happy with the food, which balances perfectly between traditional and contemporary. It's also a social experience, where you can enjoy meals with new friends in an intimate environment or find a quiet corner for two. Our only minor grievance is that we'd love another casual option at night, as many of the venues can veer into several-hour affairs.

Silver Moon's suites offer serene comfort, and every cabin comes with a butler who will cater to you every whim. It's a nice touch and just another example of the warm, genuine service you'll find onboard. Suites are fairly large, even at the entry level, and most of them offer balconies -- and those that have verandas offer lots of outdoor space, making it enticing to spend time outside.

A true luxury experience, Silver Moon has an international feel, in part because it appeals to passengers from all over the world, with a heavy dose of Americans, Brits and Europeans. Fellow passengers generally are well off, well-traveled and are accustomed to -- and expectant of -- excellent service.

Decor onboard is understated, never veering into flashy. This isn't a ship loaded with crystal chandeliers or miles of marble, but it feels opulent yet relaxed at the same time.

Public spaces are comfortable and enjoyable, and the pool area offers one of the biggest pools you'll find on a ship of this size. Overall, Silver Moon offers a joyful experience, one in which guests can expect to be delivered to ports, both large and small, in the ultimate comfort.

Health & Safety

Silversea requires all passengers and crew sailing on any of its ships to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination.

Passengers are required to take an antigen test on arrival to the port on the day of embarkation. They will be tested another time mid-cruise and once more before disembarking. (A negative COVID test is a requirement for returning to the United States.)

Silver Moon is a small ship already, and it's sailing with a reduced capacity. Initially, the cap was set at 50 percent, but it will grow as additional sailings set out.

During Silver Moon's maiden season, the ship is homeporting in Athens, Greece. It will remain there through November 2021. As such, the ship is following additional protocols laid out by Greece, including mask-wearing in all indoor spaces. Crewmembers remind passengers -- gently -- if they forget their masks, and new disposable masks are available virtually anywhere onboard. In fact, when you return from a shore excursion, you'll find large bins for mask disposal just off the gangway, alongside new, plastic-sealed replacement masks.

At arrival, guests will find Bulgari satchels in their cabins, loaded with new masks, hand sanitizer and even a keychain for carrying the sanitizer.

Physical distancing rules are in place, with signs marking off "closed" tables and chairs in the dining room and lounges. Passengers generally respect the rules, which also prohibit tables for more than six diners at a time, in accordance with Greek rules.

The thermal spa, including the small thalassotherapy pool, is closed to ensure physical distancing.

Because policies are evolving and changing all the time as rules on land change as well, be prepared for last-minute changes. The rules outlined here are current as of this writing, but they can change at a moment's notice, even mid-cruise.

Before boarding

Proof of a full vaccination by approved companies, such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Completed Passenger Locator Form, required by the Greek government to enter Greece. You will be sent a QR code within 24 hours of your arrival to Greece, and you must show it to officials at the airport. (Tip: Print out a copy to go through lines more quickly.)

Pre-boarding antigen test. You will take this once you arrive to the port, at Silversea's expense. Results will come in 30 minutes or less.

Arrival laid out by pre-set boarding times.

Onboard

Masks in all indoor public spaces

Physical distancing

Sanitizing stations shipwide

Mid-cruise and disembarkation antigen testing

Daily temperature checks administered by your butler

Off the ship