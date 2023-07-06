  • Write a Review
Silver Moon Review

5.0 / 5.0
24 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

Best for: Older couples and families who want beautiful, yet comfortable ship that gets them to out-of-the way destinations

Not for: Families with small children or those looking for bold luxury on action-packed ships

Bottom Line: Silver Moon offers a refined experience that delivers on destinations and cuisine onboard and ashore

If you like great food and being well cared for, Silver Moon is your ship. A sophisticated vessel that offers understated elegance at every turn, it provides decked-out suites and excellent, intuitive service.

The ship is the first in the Silversea fleet to be fully integrated with the cruise line's SALT concept, designed to bring culture and connection to passengers through food. It's a simple concept, yet it touches all parts of the experience both onboard and ashore, with seamless integration. It's there as an option for guests, but it's not so in-your-face that you must take part in it. For those foodies, though, looking for deep exploration, it's a unique choice that is sure to satisfy.

Even if you don't participate in the SALT programming, you're going to be happy with the food, which balances perfectly between traditional and contemporary. It's also a social experience, where you can enjoy meals with new friends in an intimate environment or find a quiet corner for two. Our only minor grievance is that we'd love another casual option at night, as many of the venues can veer into several-hour affairs.

Silver Moon's suites offer serene comfort, and every cabin comes with a butler who will cater to you every whim. It's a nice touch and just another example of the warm, genuine service you'll find onboard. Suites are fairly large, even at the entry level, and most of them offer balconies -- and those that have verandas offer lots of outdoor space, making it enticing to spend time outside.

A true luxury experience, Silver Moon has an international feel, in part because it appeals to passengers from all over the world, with a heavy dose of Americans, Brits and Europeans. Fellow passengers generally are well off, well-traveled and are accustomed to -- and expectant of -- excellent service.

Decor onboard is understated, never veering into flashy. This isn't a ship loaded with crystal chandeliers or miles of marble, but it feels opulent yet relaxed at the same time.

Public spaces are comfortable and enjoyable, and the pool area offers one of the biggest pools you'll find on a ship of this size. Overall, Silver Moon offers a joyful experience, one in which guests can expect to be delivered to ports, both large and small, in the ultimate comfort.

Health & Safety

Silversea requires all passengers and crew sailing on any of its ships to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination.

Passengers are required to take an antigen test on arrival to the port on the day of embarkation. They will be tested another time mid-cruise and once more before disembarking. (A negative COVID test is a requirement for returning to the United States.)

Silver Moon is a small ship already, and it's sailing with a reduced capacity. Initially, the cap was set at 50 percent, but it will grow as additional sailings set out.

During Silver Moon's maiden season, the ship is homeporting in Athens, Greece. It will remain there through November 2021. As such, the ship is following additional protocols laid out by Greece, including mask-wearing in all indoor spaces. Crewmembers remind passengers -- gently -- if they forget their masks, and new disposable masks are available virtually anywhere onboard. In fact, when you return from a shore excursion, you'll find large bins for mask disposal just off the gangway, alongside new, plastic-sealed replacement masks.

At arrival, guests will find Bulgari satchels in their cabins, loaded with new masks, hand sanitizer and even a keychain for carrying the sanitizer.

Physical distancing rules are in place, with signs marking off "closed" tables and chairs in the dining room and lounges. Passengers generally respect the rules, which also prohibit tables for more than six diners at a time, in accordance with Greek rules.

The thermal spa, including the small thalassotherapy pool, is closed to ensure physical distancing.

Because policies are evolving and changing all the time as rules on land change as well, be prepared for last-minute changes. The rules outlined here are current as of this writing, but they can change at a moment's notice, even mid-cruise.

Before boarding

  • Proof of a full vaccination by approved companies, such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Completed Passenger Locator Form, required by the Greek government to enter Greece. You will be sent a QR code within 24 hours of your arrival to Greece, and you must show it to officials at the airport. (Tip: Print out a copy to go through lines more quickly.)

  • Pre-boarding antigen test. You will take this once you arrive to the port, at Silversea's expense. Results will come in 30 minutes or less.

  • Arrival laid out by pre-set boarding times.

Onboard

  • Masks in all indoor public spaces

  • Physical distancing

  • Sanitizing stations shipwide

  • Mid-cruise and disembarkation antigen testing

  • Daily temperature checks administered by your butler

Off the ship

  • Independent shore excursions are allowed

  • For ship-booked shore tours, passengers will be required to wear masks at all times, indoors, outdoors and on shuttles. Masks may be removed while eating and drinking

About

Passengers: 596
Crew: 411
Passenger to Crew: 1.45:1
Launched: 2021
Shore Excursions: 1664

Sails To

Baltic Sea, Asia, Mediterranean, Africa, Caribbean, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific

Sails From

Reykjavik, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Lisbon, Barcelona, Mumbai, Southampton, Southampton, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barbados, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Muscat, Aqaba, Dubai, Doha, Los Angeles, Cartagena

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals at most restaurants onboard

  • All beverages

  • Most shore excursions (starting in spring 2022)

  • Lectures

  • SALT Lab cooking activities

  • All shows and entertainment options

  • Most daily activities, unless otherwise noted

  • Use of the fitness center

  • Shuttle transfers into town centers

  • Butler service

  • Gratuities

  • Limited Wi-Fi

  • Wetbar and minibar setup

  • Caviar

  • Self-service laundry

  • Executive private transfer service (starting in spring 2022)

  • International roundtrip flights, with business class upgrades, in selected destinations

  • In-country flights (when required by the itinerary)

  • Pre- and post-cruise hotel nights, based on flights

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Unlimited premium Wi-Fi (depending on suite category)

  • Dinner at Kaiseki and La Dame

  • Spa treatments

  • Personal training sessions

  • Access to the ship's thermal suite

  • SALT and premium shore excursions

  • Laundry and pressing services (depending on suite category)

More about Silver Moon

Where does Silver Moon sail from?

Silver Moon departs from Reykjavik, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Lisbon, Barcelona, Mumbai, Southampton, Southampton, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barbados, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Muscat, Aqaba, Dubai, Doha, Los Angeles, and Cartagena

Where does Silver Moon sail to?

Silver Moon cruises to Reykjavik, Akureyri, Singapore, Koh Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Da Nang, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Seoul (Incheon), Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Osaka, Tokyo (Yokohama), Kobe, Hiroshima, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin, Southampton, Lisbon, Ponta Delgada, Madeira (Funchal), La Palma, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Agadir, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Palamos, Sete, Marseille, Monaco (Monte Carlo), Genoa, Florence (Livorno), Sardinia, Rome (Civitavecchia), Mumbai (Bombay), Muscat, Safaga, Aqaba (Petra), Athens (Piraeus), Honfleur, Saint-Malo, La Rochelle-La Pallice, Bordeaux, Bilbao, Vigo, Porto (Leixoes), Santorini, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Alexandria, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Antalya, Cardiff, Gibraltar, Casablanca, Tangier, Malaga, Cartagena (Colombia), Valencia, Port Mahon, Stockholm, Waterford, Mormugao (Goa), Mangalore, Kochi (Cochin), Colombo, Yangon (Rangoon), Phuket, Langkawi, Costa Maya, Nafplion, Bodrum, Olbia, Elba, Alicante, Saint-Tropez, Cartagena (Spain), Seville, Lanzarote, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Barbados, Scarborough, St. Lucia, Bequia, Curacao, Aruba, Colon (Cristobal), Roatan, Belize City, Cozumel, San Juan, St. Barts, Antigua, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Thomas, Iles des Saintes, Grenada, Bonaire, Martinique, St. Maarten, Grand Turk, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles, Tunis (La Goulette), Malta (Valletta), Palermo (Sicily), Sharm-el-Sheikh, Naples, Dubrovnik, Zadar, Trieste, Koper, Ravenna (Bologna), Split, Kotor, Bari, Corfu, Patmos, Katakolon (Olympia), Hvar, Rovinj, Sarande, Taormina (Messina), Sorrento, Portoferraio, Tenerife, Salalah, Khasab, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, Hilo, Maui, Kauai, Honolulu, Vancouver, Kingston, Jamaica , and Kelang (Kuala Lumpur)

How much does it cost to go on Silver Moon?

Cruises on Silver Moon start from $3,650 per person.
Silver Moon Cruiser Reviews

Many missed opportunities but still 5 Star service once onboard.

Instead of stopping the flow of passengers into the area Silver Moon crew continued to bring more to the hot & humid warehouse area.Read More
eatoutjoe

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Not up to 56 star standards

My wife and I travelled from Lima, Peru to Miami on Silver Moon Dec 2022 to Jan 2023. Good food, comfort and ship atmosphere are important.Read More
FoxBlues

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

I’d like to live on board full time!

Silver Note was great fun - really nice food, speakeasy atmosphere (other experienced Silver Moon cognoscenti often use it as their preferred after dinner bar even if not dining there) and great musicRead More
VactionVacationVacation

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Delightful Crossing

The exception was the excellent jazz duo in the Silver Note bar, and that's where we were most nights. So it was a very good experience and we hope to return for the right itinerary.Read More
tv24

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

