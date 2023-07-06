All suites have writing desks with personalized stationery, safes, mini-bars stocked with passengers' preferences and filtered water, stainless steel water bottles, hair dryers, Etro robes and slippers, seating areas with a wood-trimmed glass table and bathtubs (most are shower/tub combinations). A sewing kit, shoeshine bag and lint brush are also provided.

Most beds convert between queen and twins. Matermoll mattresses, from an Italian luxury firm, feature Pratesi linens and down duvets. Passengers choose from a pillow menu with nine choices. The flat-screen television has interactive video, on-demand movies and music, and satellite news channels (although news channels might not work in remote regions). All suites are Wi-Fi accessible. Electrical outlets are 220-volt; bring a 110-volt converter for charging smartphones and computers.

Bathrooms are small, with marble flooring and granite counters, and an oval vessel sink. There is an expansive wall mirror but no makeup mirror. Laura Tonatto (a high-end Italian perfumier) scented reed diffusers, in fragrances like Shanghai (we suppose there isn't a polar scent yet), rest in a glass bottle on the counter.

Cotton puffs and cotton swabs are provided. Choose between Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo and Neutrogena toiletries, such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, lotion and soap bars, restocked as needed. (If you ask for more than one brand, your request will probably be graciously received.) Store personal items on glass shelving. with additional shelving below. The combination tub/shower includes a clothesline.

Each night, passengers find a turndown chocolate treat, such as a gold foil-wrapped gianduja (hazelnut-flavored). One night, it can be a gift box of exquisite chocolates from award-winning Belgian confectioner Pierre Marcolini, in intense flavors like caramel ginger.

There are 16 connecting suites and no suites designed for the physically challenged.

Oceanview: Between 157 and 167 square feet, the six Adventure Suites on Deck 3 are the smallest accommodations and have two portholes for ocean views. The seating area has two chairs and a small table. Despite the optimistic title, these accommodations are more cabin than suite.

The eight Explorer Suites on Deck 4 run between 175 and 190 square feet, with a picture window instead of portholes.

The 12 View Suites on Deck 3 are 192 square feet and have a picture window. Four have sofa beds for small children. The Vista Suites are identical, but located on Deck 4.

Balcony: The eight Veranda Suites on Deck 5 are 206 to 216 square feet. These roomier suites have floor-to-ceiling windows with a 16-square-foot French balcony.

Expedition Suite: Considerably larger, the eight Expedition Suites on Decks 3 and 4 are between 388 and 397 square feet. They have a separate living room, walk-in wardrobe, two flat-screen televisions and two picture windows. The living room has a sofa bed to accommodate a third passenger. Amenities include complimentary laundry service and unlimited complimentary internet access.

Medallion Suite: These two suites on Deck 7 are 400 square feet, which includes an 86-square-foot teak-trimmed veranda with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and patio furniture. They have a full-size bathtub and separate shower with a clothesline. Amenities include all the perks Expedition Suites receive, plus afternoon canapes upon request and dinner at an officer's table.

Silver Suite: The six Silver Suites on Deck 5 have a separate living room, sofa bed to accommodate a third person, two flat-screen televisions and with two French balconies, total 422 square feet. The bathroom has a full-size bathtub and separate shower, and a walk-in wardrobe. Passengers receive all the amenities of the Medallion Suites.

Grand Suite: The two one-bedroom Grand Suites on Deck 7 are 618 square feet, including a private teak-trimmed balcony at 86 square feet, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, patio furniture and a lounge chair. Passengers receive all the amenities of Silver Suites, plus an illy espresso machine and two hours of worldwide phone use from the suite per voyage segment.

Owner's Suite: Tucked discreetly away on Deck 7, the most exclusive two suites run 728 square feet, including a 158-square-foot veranda. Passengers really enjoy those verandas, even in polar regions; they dress warmly and use them to privately view the wondrous scenery and wildlife. Amenities are the same as for the Grand Suite.