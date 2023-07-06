Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions

For each shore excursion, expedition team members hold briefings the evening before in The Theatre on Deck 6. Briefings -- where servers offer cocktails of the day or a drink of passenger choice -- are well attended. The outing's degree of physical difficulty is elaborated so passengers can decide if they are up for the expedition. Occasionally, groups are divided by physical ability for hikes, which could be anything from a walk to a strenuous uphill climb. If motor coaches are involved, about 30 passengers travel together on the bus and split up into smaller groups for tours. On Zodiacs, passengers go out in groups of eight to 10. Passengers have primarily come on the cruise for these outings, so excursions are immensely popular. Everyone is accommodated, and all excursions are included.

Most excursions are done by Zodiac, and there is usually one each morning and afternoon. Sometimes, the outing is only by Zodiac, when passengers search for birds, whales, bears and other wildlife. If passengers go onshore, they know in advance if the landing is dry or wet (stepping into shallow water, with assistance). Onshore activities include hikes and walks, and coach drives to museums, waterfalls or other exotic sceneries and landmarks. Zodiac handlers are excellent in helping passengers in and out of the boats.

Excursions mostly fascinate and expedition team members offer compelling insight along the way. Local guides who speak fluent English often meet passengers at destinations.

Just remember, expeditions are subject to Mother Nature, so passengers should be prepared for Zodiac times to change or be postponed due to unsafe water or land conditions. Flexibility is vital to fully enjoy any expedition travel.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

Typical of small expedition ships, Silver Explorer does not offer much onboard entertainment, just a sole keyboardist who entertains at cocktail hours and in The Restaurant at lunch and dinnertime. There is an occasional complimentary wine tasting or chef demonstration cooking class, and daily trivia. One evening, a movie might be screened in The Theatre that showcases the region visited. On the last night, the onboard videographer and photographer show a film of voyage highlights shot during the cruise, and it's available for purchase. The DVD also includes many photographs taken by the professional photographer.

Enrichment

Informative, humorous and stimulating expedition team lectures are the primary enrichment offerings. They're held in The Theatre on Deck 6, usually in the afternoon. There is one big screen and mounted televisions for passengers sitting farther back. On our cruise, we didn't see even one passenger nodding off. In fact, indicative of an engrossed audience, many asked questions. An expedition team photographer sometimes offers photography lessons. Most lectures focused on what passengers will see the next day; expedition team members also recap the day's highlights. Sometimes, toward the voyage conclusion, a lecturer might offer a fun pop quiz, which passengers enjoy.

Silver Explorer Bars and Lounges

Bars and lounges are fairly popular pre-dinner, where passengers socialize and often choose their evening dinner companions. Generally speaking, the nightlife scene is very quiet onboard.

Panorama Lounge (Deck 5): Tucked away in a quiet corner with large picture window views is a cozy bar and comfortable lounge with soft leather couches. Late-risers coffee and pastries, bouillon, afternoon tea and cocktail-hour tapas are served here. The bar opens at 9:30 a.m. and stays open until "late," meaning when the last passenger leaves. With busy days ahead, most passengers retire early. During the day, the lounge is quiet, as most passengers are out on expeditions, or, when back onboard, relaxing or lunching before the next outing. Some passengers come for early cocktails before the pre-dinner cocktail briefing.

Connoisseur's Corner (Deck 5): This space is glass-enclosed; all the better to trap the pungent smells of cigars as aficionados puff away. With buttery leather couches and an array of fine cigars for purchase, this lounge attracts those who love to light up and pay extra for high-end Scotch and cognac. It's the only spot passengers are allowed to smoke onboard -- inside or out.

Observation Lounge (Deck 6): All the way forward with big glass windows, this lounge with comfy chairs and couches stars expansive, often breathtaking, scenery. Passengers often bring books (or select one from lounge shelves) and read quietly, peeking often at the view. Early-risers coffee and pastries begin at 6 a.m. The Observation Lounge tends to be a quiet refuge rather than a chatty hangout. Bar service is available.

The Grill Bar (Deck 6): This small bar is open from 10 a.m. until mid-evening, weather permitting. Most passengers enjoy this nook whenever possible for the ocean views and sea air.

Silver Explorer Outside Recreation

There are two hot tubs on Deck 6 in the aft. In polar weather, only the brave hop in. They are open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. On Deck 7, there is a small observation viewing area, without seating. Passengers can walk much of Deck 6. It's narrow, and not a flat walk -- occasionally, there are steps up and down and a few thresholds -- but this pathway allows for a little outdoor exercise, plus scenery and possible wildlife viewing.

Silver Explorer Services

There is a 24-hour staffed reception desk and expedition office (both on Deck 3) and a library with books (including destination guidebooks), magazines and board games like Scrabble on Deck 5. The 24-hour Internet Cafe inside the library has four stations with seven Wi-Fi packages listed, such as $30 for one day and seven-day packages for $140.

A spacious boutique on Deck 4 features perfume and jewelry, beyond the typical incidentals and practical cold or warm-weather clothing. There's also a medical center on Deck 3, and one self-service launderette with two washers and dryers and ironing facilities on Deck 4.