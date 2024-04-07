"The house wine was varied, perfectly drinkable, and certainly as good or better than we have experienced on Viking and Seabourn.Overall, I think this is as good as it gets in this cruise bracket and whether you go Seabourn, Regent or Silversea boils down to itinerary, timing and only then what things matter to you the most...."Read More
Norwegian Fiords were terrific. Silversea was again a great experience. La Dame was not what I expected - Menu was too hard to understand and the staff were no help. My wife asked for help on a menu item and the staff described the item as vegetable so my wife ordered it expecting a side vegetable but it was a main course. All the excursions were excellent. Suite and Butler were exceptional. ...
Our first cruise with Silversea after having a great experience with Regent in the Mediterranean last year. Since Regent's Norway itineraries were too long, we decided to give Silversea a try. I read some negative reviews, mostly complaining about drop off since the RCL takeover, but in hindsight there was nothing to worry about. It was an exceptional cruise. Staff is fantastic, the ship is ...
Silver Sea review of Silver Dawn, Oslo to Copenhagen 14 day Norwegian Cruise.
Just back from a recent 14-day cruise of Norway on Silver Dawn. This review highlights the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve only done six cruises in my life and three of those have been on so-called six-star lines. I’ve been undecided as to whether cruising is for me, but this cruise made it clear that it’s not for me ...
SilverSeas cruise line overall was a disappointment. We have traveled with Viking several times within the last 14 months & have found it to be an overall better experience. We found the Silver Dawn ship & amenities to be inferior in almost every way compared to our Viking cruises. SilverSeas was definitely not worth the extra cost! The quality of food & the preparation was disappointing. We had ...
Rather disappointing for our first "ultra-luxury" cruise experience. We were definitely expecting more but they fell short. A perfectly good time all-in-all but at this price point, expectations are higher so we will pick another line if we cruise again at this level.
In summary, food was inconsistent, service was spotty, staff are misinformed or not trained enough, and special extra touches ...
The pre cruise hotel was changed from the Conrad to the Royal Lancaster. The RL was not luxury. We received a letter upon arrival stating that we were being picked up for the ship at 9:30am. We had tickets for Westminster abbey for that morning. Advertised embarkation was 2-4pm so we bought tickets. We lost our money and sat in a restaurant for 2 hours before our cabins were ready. Why? The ...
Last Silversea cruise for us. Silversea has gone way downhill since it was bought out. Service and food was spotty at best unless you got lucky and were able to book the extra charge restaurants or eat at the hot rocks grill.
Entertainment was plain awful and we walked out on every performance we attended.
Free and open Bar, but liquor selection was meh at best. Nothing really above the ...
This is the most elegant ship we have ever been on! It was a fantastic cruise in every way. The food was off the charts fantastic and the variety was unlike we've had on other cruises. The service was top notch. You have to wave them down to get coffee refilled in the morning, but other than that, it was first class service. The Atlantide restaurant had the best menu and required no reservation. ...
I read reviews of Silversea cruise line before our cruise along the coast of Spain and wondered if we would be disappointed. We were not at all!! This was our second Silversea cruise; the first to Iceland soon after the pandemic was ending. Our issues then were mostly related to the confusion post pandemic when testing requirements were changing daily, and staffing was not optimum. We just ...
My last adventure on Silver Dawn was not a luxurious cruise at all, the experiences were of such a kind that I decided to cancel an upcoming cruiseon her and furthermore to close the door with Silversea.
To receive the advantages of upgrades and OBC I was forced to book "door to door" . Unfortunately SS did put me on Brussels Airlines flights - even in business one of the weakest. The flight ...