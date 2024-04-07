Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Dawn

This is the most elegant ship we have ever been on! It was a fantastic cruise in every way. The food was off the charts fantastic and the variety was unlike we've had on other cruises. The service was top notch. You have to wave them down to get coffee refilled in the morning, but other than that, it was first class service. The Atlantide restaurant had the best menu and required no reservation. ...