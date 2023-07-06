At 334 square feet, even the entry-level rooms are comparable in size to the average U.S. hotel room and the vast majority of the cabins onboard have a private balcony. All cabins have basic Wi-Fi included in the fare, but suites have faster streaming service A big bonus is that all cabins also have butler service -- you might think you don't need this personalized service, but once you have it, you'll love it!

What to Expect in the Rooms on Silver Dawn

All cabins on Silver Dawn have two twin beds that can be combined into a queen, with luxurious bedding and a new Otium pillow menu. Bedside tables have USB ports and outlets for both US and international electronics. You'll also find a sitting space with a sofa, two armchairs and a table, as well as a flat-screen TV.

The TV not only has the usual shows and on-demand movies, but it can serve as your control center, with messages, reservations, menus and daily schedule. You can make restaurant reservations from your TV, from your in-cabin phone direct or ask your butler to make them.

A nice touch is that even the entry level rooms have a walk-in closet, with a safe, slippers and a bathrobe. All suites also have a fully stocked minibar that is replenished daily by your butler -- if you want something specific, just ask!

There are a handful of oceanview cabins on Silver Dawn, mostly located on Deck 4. All are either handicapped accessible or adjacent to a handicapped accessible room. There are a few cabins known as the Panorama Suites that also lack a balcony; these are on Deck 9 and are often booked in conjunction with adjacent veranda cabins for families who want more space. There are no interior cabins on Silver Dawn.

There are three types of veranda cabins on Silver Dawn: classic, superior and deluxe. The main differences here are the rooms' location on the ship, as all are 387 square feet. The classic verandas are on the lower levels, while the deluxe have prime midship locations. The balconies are teak and have room for two chairs and a table.

Suites on Silver Dawn

Moving up into the suites on Silver Dawn is mostly about the sheer amount of space you get, as opposed to perks.

The Silver Suites are the most plentiful and popular upper suite, and after staying in one, we understand why. The Silver Suites are nearly double the size of the veranda cabins, at 786 square feet that includes a balcony big enough for lounge chairs and a full-sized table. There's a full-sized dining table indoors, too, which makes in-room dining even more enticing.

Other extra amenities for the Silver Suites include an in-room espresso maker, a desk with stationary in the living area and a vanity table in the bedroom and two flat-screen TVs, one in each room. These cabins can be considered true suites, as solid pocket doors can be closed to keep the bedroom separate from the living area. At this level, you will also receive complimentary laundry and pressing, as well as daily canapes. (This last perk didn't happen on our cruise, alas.)

There are only two Royal Suites onboard, and one of the best features with these 1,130-square-foot cabins is that you can combine them with an adjacent oceanview suite to make a nice compound for your family. An extra perk here is an included dinner at La Dame. All suites at this level and higher have a dining table that seats six.

The Grand Suite is not only the largest cabin on board, at 1,572 square feet, but it also has a prime position at the front of a ship, with a spectacular wraparound balcony. These cabins can also be combined with a smaller oceanview to make room for families, and with all that room on your balcony, you'll have more than enough outdoor space. (Keep in mind, however, that balconies at the front of ships can get quite windy.)

The Owners Suite is smaller than the Grand Suite, at 1,055 feet, but in our opinion, it has a better layout. In these true suites, the bedroom has its own veranda access, which is strangely lacking in the Grand Suites. These Owners Suites are also great for those prone to seasickness, with a prime midship location.

Cabin Bathrooms on Silver Dawn

Your bathroom is meant to be a sanctuary on Silver Dawn, and the posh marble space definitely delivers. All rooms except those designed as accessible have deep bathtubs as well as large showers with glass doors. Bath products are from Bulgari, although you can ask for alternate high-end products if you wish; Bulgari feels great but can be rather fragrant.

One of the nicest Otium touches is the bath experience drawn for you by your butler -- we highly recommend it, especially after a busy port day! The bathtubs are deep, but there are strategically placed grab bars to help you get in and out. The balcony cabins and below have a single sink.

Once you get into Silver Suite territory, your bathroom expands in spaciousness. These suites have a double sink vanity, giving you plenty of counter space. The toilet is also separated into its own room that you can access via the hallway as well as the bathroom. This can be convenient as long as you make sure to lock the doors on both sides.

Cabins to Avoid on Silver Dawn

It's hard to really pinpoint a room on Silver Dawn that isn't up to snuff. Silver Dawn is built so there are no public areas or restaurants directly above living quarters. You won't get claustrophobic in an oceanview room but you will miss on the new Otium balcony experience if you don't have one. Typically, rooms that are in the middle of the ship are considered more desirable, as you feel less of the ship's movement.

Cruise Critic's Room Picks for Silver Dawn

Budget: We'd be hard-pressed to recommend that people book the few oceanview rooms, although they are less expensive (an exception: if you have a wheelchair and want easy access to the elevators). A Classic Veranda gives you a bit more space and your own slice of the outdoors.

Splurge: Go with the Silver Suites. The jump in real estate is noticeable, and your trip will automatically feel more special, particularly if you're on one of Silverseas' longer sailings.

Family: We love how Silver Dawn has strategically placed its oceanview cabins next to larger suites to make essentially two-room enclaves for families. This combo is definitely more convenient than two adjoining balcony cabins.