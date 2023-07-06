Multiple outlets (110 and 220 volt) and USB ports were installed on desks and by bedside tables. The untouched marble-and-granite bathrooms need updating; they possess spacious glass showers and ample storage, but need brighter lighting and new softer, thicker towels.

Comfortable beds are made with silky Pratesi linens and duvets, and convert from twin to queen. Choose from nine pillow selections, including firm, down-alternative, body pillow and buckwheat. (Standard pillows are 25 to 30 percent down and 70 to 75 percent feather.)

The one-sink brown-and-white marble bathroom is small but acceptable (particularly with the living area vanity setup). Four shelves line the mirror's right side; two more are beneath the sink. The counter includes a weakly scented, unlabeled diffuser (sadly, no longer Laura Tonatto) and small jar of cotton swabs and cotton balls. The spacious shower has an easy sliding-glass door and a built-in marble seat, two shelves, two shower heads (rain and hand-held) and a clothesline. The bathroom door has robe hooks. These bathrooms are found in all accommodations except for Royal, Grand and Owner's Suites. In the latter three suites, bathrooms include showers, separate tubs and bidets.

Each suite enjoys butler service. Butlers introduce themselves on embarkation day and offer Bulgari toiletries, including soap (facial and shower), shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. Hypoallergenic Sebamed, or Sicilian brand Ortigia, are alternatives. (Sadly, Ferragamo toiletries are no longer offered.)

Butlers stock bars with preferred bottles of wine or spirits. (No more automatic bubbly set-up on embarkation; it's now by request.) Butlers also fetch sundries for sale (request from an in-suite list), including toothbrushes and aspirin.

Provide your butler with laundry by 9 a.m. for same-day service. Neatly folded undergarments are returned wrapped in tissue paper. Clothes on hangers come bundled in a Silversea-embossed plastic bag.

Vista Suite: Even at entry-level, the 240-square-foot accommodations are exceedingly comfortable and efficiently designed. The entryway, with hooks for hanging expedition backpacks, leads to a bathroom, walk-in closet and queen-sized bed with two nightstands. Beyond the bed is a curtained-off living area with two leather chairs, a table, a large (could seat three) couch and a picture window.

Living area accoutrements include a granite counter/desk with a digital clock and charging station, telephone, room service menu and books, including a lavish coffee table Silver Muse tome.

The granite desk/counter doubles as a vanity, with a leather stool and a well-lit wall-mounted mirror and tabletop magnifying mirror. The desk has three deep drawers. A brown leather folder contains shipboard information, personalized stationery, ship postcard and a caviar menu (at a fee).

The mini-bar holds Coke, Sprite, Stella Artois beer, filtered still and sparkling water, tonic water and club soda. Two more shelves near the mini-bar hold an ice bucket and glasses, but are roomy enough for storage.

The Samsung flat-screen TV swivels, for watching shows (live or from the media library) in bed or on the couch. Each nightstand has a small granite top with a drawer and shelf. A wide, nearly floor-to-ceiling, mirror opposite the bed makes the suite feel larger.

The walk-in closet features a safe and seven drawers; one drawer holds a Helen of Troy hair dryer, shoeshine bag, shoe polish, lint brush and sewing kit. There's a long storage shelf above the clothes rack, built-in niches for extra storage and enough floor space for multiple pairs of shoes. The two hooks can hold the big, comfy 100 percent cotton Etro bathrobes. Count on many specialty hangers, from padded to pants, and an umbrella. Vista Suite passengers receive one hour of complimentary Wi-Fi per day.

Veranda Suite: Veranda Suites are identical to Vista Suites, except for the 49-square-foot veranda with two rattan-like high-back chairs and a small table. Some Veranda Suites feature pullout couches for three guests. Suites labeled as Deluxe Verandas simply have more central locations. Veranda Suite passengers receive one hour of complimentary Wi-Fi per day

Medallion Suite: The three 437-square-foot (including an 81-square-foot veranda) Medallion Suites feature a larger living area (with a convertible sofa for a third passenger) than a Veranda Suite, a larger veranda (two chairs, a table and a chaise lounge -- furnishings can be customized per passenger request), huge walk-in wardrobe, separate dining area (table seats two) and a private bedroom with a wall-mounted television. The one bathroom has one sink and a marble shower. Extra amenities include illy espresso machine, writing desk, a Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker with Bluetooth and a small box of excellent Pierre Marcolini Belgian chocolates (higher-end than nightly turndown). Passengers receive unlimited Wi-Fi access.

Silver Suite: With 541 square feet (including a 92-square-foot veranda), the 12 Silver Suites are like Medallion Suites, only larger, and with an extra bathroom; each has one sink and a marble shower.

The dining area features a wood table with four leather chairs and a spacious bar set-up. There are two closets; one in the dining area and a large walk-in off the bedroom. Verandas include two chairs, a table and a chaise lounge. Passengers receive all the amenities of a Medallion Suite.

Royal Suite: The two 736-square-foot (including a 126-square-foot veranda) Royal Suites could easily please Prince William and Kate. The living area features a sectional couch, oval granite cocktail table, desk with an illy espresso-maker and round dining table with four chairs. The one bathroom has one sink, a full-size tub, separate shower and bidet. Enjoy two verandas; front (two chaise lounges and a table) and side (two chairs and a table). Royal Suites can be configured as two-bedroom, as they can connect to an adjacent Veranda Suite. Royal Suites also receive the amenities of a Medallion Suite and up.

Grand Suite: The two fully forward 1,019-square-foot (including a 145-square-foot veranda) Grand Suites are the most private and largest accommodations. The living room features multiple windows overlooking the bow and the dining table seats six. The bathroom has one sink, a full-size tub, separate shower and bidet. The two verandas possess the same furnishings as a Royal Suite. Grand Suites can be configured into a two-bedroom, as they can connect to an adjacent Veranda Suite. Grand Suites possess the same amenities as Royal Suites and up.

Owner's Suite: The one 587-square-foot (including an 89-square-foot veranda) Owner's Suite is smaller than the Grand and Royal Suites, but living space includes a big comfy sofa, two leather chairs, a free-standing desk and a six-seat oval dining table. The main bathroom has one sink, a full-size tub, separate shower and bidet, plus a separate powder bath. Passengers like these suites for the prime location (midship, mid-deck), cache and coziness. The Owner's Suite possesses all the amenities of a Royal Suite and up.