Silver Cloud Expedition Review

4.5 / 5.0
58 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Janice Wald Henderson
Contributor

Silver Cloud, Silversea's first ship (debuting in 1994), had grown tired and dated until the luxury cruise line gave it a huge makeover and re-introduced it in November 2017 as Silver Cloud Expedition. It's now the newest -- and most alluring -- vessel to join Silversea's fast-growing fleet of expedition ships, and is the hot new superstar of all expedition ships, not just Silversea's.

Silversea spent more than $40 million to revamp the posh yacht into an ice class-rated vessel equipped to sail Polar Regions. The shipyard additions included extensive steel reinforcement, new sonars for underwater detection and polar temperature-resistant windows. All suites (except bathrooms), the spa and most public spaces were remodeled into the modern Italian Silversea flagship design of 2017-debuted Silver Muse. Prior, there were only three Silver Suites; now there are 12. Silver Cloud Expedition is the first Silversea expedition ship to debut a photography studio for classes and picture-printing.

New black-and-white photographs throughout the ship celebrate early polar explorers, such as the iconic Ernest Shackleton, depicting arduous expeditions -- and you can't help but compare their travel style to yours.

Silver Cloud Expedition carries 200 passengers on polar cruises, and 254 passengers elsewhere. On polar sails, expect more crew than passengers. With 22 expedition experts -- many with Ph.D. specialties ranging from marine biology to ornithology -- onboard, passengers find many opportunities for one-on-one conversations.

The expedition team is knowledgeable, seasoned and enthusiastic. (On our recent cruise, our leader had notched about 156 Antarctic expeditions in 18 years.) With 16 Zodiacs and 10 kayaks onboard, nearly everyone can explore at once. (On non-polar itineraries, 20 expedition experts sail with passengers.)

But here's Silver Cloud's most exclusive lure: It offers what other expedition ships, including Silversea's own Silver Discoverer and Silver Explorer, can't -- the abundant amenities of a luxury yacht.

Eighty percent of the all-suite accommodations feature verandas. All passengers enjoy white-gloved butlers, who can stir a nightly martini in-suite at 6 p.m., and return at 7:30 p.m. to serve a sumptuous dinner course by course.

But why stay suite-bound? With five upscale dining choices, an outdoor heated pool and two whirlpools, spa with diverse treatments (crystal sound bath healing, anyone?), comprehensive fitness center, photo studio, boutiques and bars, Silver Cloud Expedition offers all that both traditional luxury cruisers and adventure-seekers crave.

Pros

All-suite cabins with butlers, heated pool, large gym and spa, many bars and restaurants

Cons

Bathrooms, specifically the towels and lighting, need improving

Bottom Line

A dream ship if you crave exotic adventures coupled with the posh amenities of luxury cruising

About

Passengers: 254
Crew: 223
Passenger to Crew: 1.14:1
Launched: 2017
Shore Excursions: 340

Sails To

Arctic, Africa, Antarctica

Sails From

Reykjavik, Callao, Lima, Islay, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Maldives, Darwin, Broome, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Tahiti, Fremantle, Singapore

Fellow Passengers

Silver Cloud Expedition draws a more physically active, younger clientele than Silversea's traditional cruise ships, where passengers might be 60 to 85 years old. Cloud passengers are typically 45 to 75 years old and are mostly American, with some Brits and Australians. They're friendly, well-traveled and mostly affluent. Some are Silversea aficionados on their first expedition sail. Others only embrace adventure travel.

Silver Cloud Expedition Dress Code

Casual attire, including jeans, is the daytime norm, and anything but jeans and shorts rules at night. Silversea offers detailed expedition packing recommendations on its website; purchase online for delivery to your home or suite. All passengers on polar expeditions receive complimentary parkas, backpacks, an expedition hat and even a Silver Cloud Expedition sew-on patch. You may borrow boots but not all sizes are available; it's best to bring your own if you have them, or are planning other expeditions, for wet landings (when passenger hop off Zodiac boats into shallow water).

At night, men usually sport button-down shirts and slacks, and women wear pants outfits -- although some passengers stay daytime casual. For the captain's party evenings, men may don a sports jacket and the occasional tie. Some passengers also dress up for dining in La Dame by Relais & Chateaux.

Silver Cloud Expedition Inclusions

Cruises include gratuities for housekeeping and restaurant staff, shore excursions, meals (except in La Dame by Relais & Chateaux), snacks, beverages (alcoholic and not), a certain amount of Wi-Fi, laundry room use and the aforementioned parkas and backpacks on polar sailings. The only additional costs incurred are for the spa and beauty salon (gratuities for these services are also not included in your cruise fare), cigars, laundry service, premium list wines and spirits and internet use beyond complimentary inclusions. The onboard currency is the U.S. dollar.

Find a Silver Cloud Expedition Cruise from $4,250

Any Month

More about Silver Cloud Expedition

Where does Silver Cloud Expedition sail from?

Silver Cloud Expedition departs from Reykjavik, Callao, Lima, Islay, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Maldives, Darwin, Broome, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Tahiti, Fremantle, and Singapore

Where does Silver Cloud Expedition sail to?

Silver Cloud Expedition cruises to Reykjavik, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Halifax, Bar Harbor, Portland (Maine), Newport, New York (Manhattan), Baltimore, Norfolk, Charleston, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Lima, Split, Santiago (Valparaiso), West Point, Ilulissat, Cartagena (Colombia), Kochi (Cochin), Singapore, Darwin, Wyndham, Broome, Lautoka, Suva, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Tahiti (Papeete), Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Walvis Bay, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Richards Bay, Easter Island, Zanzibar, Perth (Fremantle), Tristan da Cunha, Puerto Natales, Thursday Island, Alotau, Kiriwina (Papua New Guinea), Rabaul, Champagne Bay (Vanuatu), Komodo Island, and Port Canaveral (Orlando)

How much does it cost to go on Silver Cloud Expedition?

Cruises on Silver Cloud Expedition start from $4,250 per person.

Is Silver Cloud Expedition a good ship to cruise on?

Silver Cloud Expedition won 2 awards over the years.
Silver Cloud Expedition Cruiser Reviews

Great Expedition/Very Tired Ship

The Silver Cloud, however, is a very tired ship. It is screaming for an upgrade.Read More
FFOCLO56

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing destination, great experience - but cut short

The Silver Cloud staff were fantastic, the ship was good, but showing her age (it made us wonder if it will soon go the way of Silver Explorer) with rust showing along the hull and decks with peeling railsRead More
OilnH20

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Along way to South Georgia Islands

Expedition team very devoted to wildlife and safety of guests. Expedition team does lectures twice daily on different topics, this is part of the”entertainment “.Read More
bearhall

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Great Expedition Team. OK Ship. HORRIBLE Customer Service.

The expedition team was awesome. If I were reviewing them, it'd be 5 stars. However, the ships staff did not make me feel welcome. Many times crew would walk right past me with no even a nod.Read More
CaliKats

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

