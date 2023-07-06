Silversea spent more than $40 million to revamp the posh yacht into an ice class-rated vessel equipped to sail Polar Regions. The shipyard additions included extensive steel reinforcement, new sonars for underwater detection and polar temperature-resistant windows. All suites (except bathrooms), the spa and most public spaces were remodeled into the modern Italian Silversea flagship design of 2017-debuted Silver Muse. Prior, there were only three Silver Suites; now there are 12. Silver Cloud Expedition is the first Silversea expedition ship to debut a photography studio for classes and picture-printing.

New black-and-white photographs throughout the ship celebrate early polar explorers, such as the iconic Ernest Shackleton, depicting arduous expeditions -- and you can't help but compare their travel style to yours.

Silver Cloud Expedition carries 200 passengers on polar cruises, and 254 passengers elsewhere. On polar sails, expect more crew than passengers. With 22 expedition experts -- many with Ph.D. specialties ranging from marine biology to ornithology -- onboard, passengers find many opportunities for one-on-one conversations.

The expedition team is knowledgeable, seasoned and enthusiastic. (On our recent cruise, our leader had notched about 156 Antarctic expeditions in 18 years.) With 16 Zodiacs and 10 kayaks onboard, nearly everyone can explore at once. (On non-polar itineraries, 20 expedition experts sail with passengers.)

But here's Silver Cloud's most exclusive lure: It offers what other expedition ships, including Silversea's own Silver Discoverer and Silver Explorer, can't -- the abundant amenities of a luxury yacht.

Eighty percent of the all-suite accommodations feature verandas. All passengers enjoy white-gloved butlers, who can stir a nightly martini in-suite at 6 p.m., and return at 7:30 p.m. to serve a sumptuous dinner course by course.

But why stay suite-bound? With five upscale dining choices, an outdoor heated pool and two whirlpools, spa with diverse treatments (crystal sound bath healing, anyone?), comprehensive fitness center, photo studio, boutiques and bars, Silver Cloud Expedition offers all that both traditional luxury cruisers and adventure-seekers crave.