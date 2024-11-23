Photo Credit: NettleFlower
Luxury cruise ???

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Silver Muse

User Avatar
cruiser550
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The luxe room suite has no coffe maker,no binoculars, soap, shampoo, cream are bad quality, no bags, the entertainment is a disaster after dinner and show(are okay) it is a ghost ship, there is only piano, jazz and dj and mostly everything is closing half one hour apart after 10:00 pm ,the wifi is a lack of respect for a luxury line the download speed reach maximun 0.55mb/s. The shore excursion ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Pirates of the Caribbean.

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Ray

User Avatar
Perhedegaard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

﻿﻿﻿﻿In 2018 Royal Caribbean decided to take over Silversea. Then Covid came. And huge hikes in interest rates and inflation. The long term budgets went to the gutter. They put Silversea’s hands in the new budget vise and turned the spindle. Hard. Cutting the variable costs has immediate effect on the customer’s experience of value. My wife and I paid USD 13K for sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Very disgusted with Silversea

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Silver Nova

User Avatar
Winters46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are veteran cruise passengers and book the top level cabins available. This cruise has been a huge disappointment from the start. First, we booked a cruise last year with Silversea in the Red Sea which was canceled shortly before the sailing date. We rebooked for a cruise from Mumbai to Singapore via Sri Lanka, which was canceled less than two weeks prior to the sailing date with no reason ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Exceptional Cruise and Service on the Nova

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Silver Nova

User Avatar
RetiredandTravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great service, good/excellent food, beautiful ship & room but the included excursions were mixed. Embarkation/Disembarkation - Seamless and well executed. Room - Nice room with a beautiful bathroom (large shower). There was a creaking noise in the wall when the seas were rough that was annoying. Service - Phenomenal service. Everyone was friendly, engaged and efficient. Ship - ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Superior ship - inferior food.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Ray

User Avatar
Perhedegaard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Silver Ray is brand new and well designed. Loads of space inside and out. All balcony, spacious and well appointed cabins. Ample bathrooms. The service is a mixed bag. Many experienced supervisors (they call them Maitre d’s). Quite a few experienced waiters mixed 50/50 with unskilled labour. All are friendly but If you don’t find yourself a handful of waiters, who know what they’re doing - and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Luxurious R&R

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Silver Nova

User Avatar
cpwisler
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first luxury cruise after doing a run of the mill cruise some years back. Our last experience was not very positive and this was to restore our faith into cruising. From the start, our experience was phenomenal and the service excellent. Of course, being a new ship, it helps, but tastefully done, understated elegance throughout. The ship, while large for a Silversea ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

A fantastic experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
Jenjoy1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailing with the Silver Shadow was the most wonderful and amazing experience. With all the newer ships, I was reluctant, the Shadow was one of the original Silversea ships. I reached out to fellow Silversea passengers on our Facebook page. Everyone said it was their favorite ship. Now I know why! The Shadow is classy, beautiful and more intimate than I could have imagined. It was also ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Below expectations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
HappyFeet13
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our first time on Silversea after 10 cruises on Seabourn. We had a Silver Suite, which was very nice and spacious. The "Butler Service" (cabin attendant) was terrific. The cabin and the ship's interior, overall, was attractive and well-kept. The embarkation and debarkation processes were speedy and efficient. Everyone we dealt with was friendly and polite. The lunch buffet was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

New ship

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Ray

User Avatar
spickandspike
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Silver Ray is a new ship and you will experience all of the futuristic, post covid changes that they have made on this ship. From hand wash stations at the restaurant to hands free door openers, they have really done an exceptional job on these and many other little touches. I'll start with the welcome on board greetings. Everyone in the ships staff made sure that you had a warm welcome. And ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not Cheap - But Worth Every Penny…..

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Ray

User Avatar
Gumby07
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I really enjoy Silversea. We went on back-to-back cruises in April and May 2022 from Venice to Rome and Rome to Barcelona on the Silver Dawn and had a great time in all aspects of that vacation. So when it came time to plan another trip to the Mediterranean connecting Barcelona and Lisbon, we turned to Silversea without hesitation. It was another 5 star affair. Here are the pros ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

