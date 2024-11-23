The luxe room suite has no coffe maker,no binoculars, soap, shampoo, cream are bad quality, no bags, the entertainment is a disaster after dinner and show(are okay) it is a ghost ship, there is only piano, jazz and dj and mostly everything is closing half one hour apart after 10:00 pm ,the wifi is a lack of respect for a luxury line the download speed reach maximun 0.55mb/s. The shore excursion ...
In 2018 Royal Caribbean decided to take over Silversea. Then Covid came. And huge hikes in interest rates and inflation. The long term budgets went to the gutter. They put Silversea’s hands in the new budget vise and turned the spindle. Hard. Cutting the variable costs has immediate effect on the customer’s experience of value. My wife and I paid USD 13K for sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to ...
We are veteran cruise passengers and book the top level cabins available. This cruise has been a huge disappointment from the start. First, we booked a cruise last year with Silversea in the Red Sea which was canceled shortly before the sailing date. We rebooked for a cruise from Mumbai to Singapore via Sri Lanka, which was canceled less than two weeks prior to the sailing date with no reason ...
Silver Ray is brand new and well designed. Loads of space inside and out. All balcony, spacious and well appointed cabins. Ample bathrooms.
The service is a mixed bag. Many experienced supervisors (they call them Maitre d’s). Quite a few experienced waiters mixed 50/50 with unskilled labour. All are friendly but If you don’t find yourself a handful of waiters, who know what they’re doing - and ...
Great service, good/excellent food, beautiful ship & room but the included excursions were mixed.
Embarkation/Disembarkation - Seamless and well executed.
Room - Nice room with a beautiful bathroom (large shower). There was a creaking noise in the wall when the seas were rough that was annoying.
Service - Phenomenal service. Everyone was friendly, engaged and efficient.
Ship - ...
This was our first luxury cruise after doing a run of the mill cruise some years back.
Our last experience was not very positive and this was to restore our faith into cruising.
From the start, our experience was phenomenal and the service excellent. Of course, being a new ship, it helps, but tastefully done, understated elegance throughout.
The ship, while large for a Silversea ...
Sailing with the Silver Shadow was the most wonderful and amazing experience. With all the newer ships, I was reluctant, the Shadow was one of the original Silversea ships. I reached out to fellow Silversea passengers on our Facebook page. Everyone said it was their favorite ship. Now I know why! The Shadow is classy, beautiful and more intimate than I could have imagined. It was also ...
This was our first time on Silversea after 10 cruises on Seabourn. We had a Silver Suite, which was very nice and spacious. The "Butler Service" (cabin attendant) was terrific. The cabin and the ship's interior, overall, was attractive and well-kept. The embarkation and debarkation processes were speedy and efficient. Everyone we dealt with was friendly and polite. The lunch buffet was ...
Silver Ray is a new ship and you will experience all of the futuristic, post covid changes that they have made on this ship. From hand wash stations at the restaurant to hands free door openers, they have really done an exceptional job on these and many other little touches.
I'll start with the welcome on board greetings. Everyone in the ships staff made sure that you had a warm welcome. And ...
My wife and I really enjoy Silversea. We went on back-to-back cruises in April and May 2022 from Venice to Rome and Rome to Barcelona on the Silver Dawn and had a great time in all aspects of that vacation.
So when it came time to plan another trip to the Mediterranean connecting Barcelona and Lisbon, we turned to Silversea without hesitation. It was another 5 star affair.
Here are the pros ...