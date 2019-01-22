"I sent a letter to the company president and to Guest relations which included the following points:
• Very late itinerary change (April 7) severely reduced the attraction of this cruise - including dropping the most interesting of the indigenous stops
• Late notification that this cruise visits the Kimberley during neap tide much reducing the attraction of the Horizontal Falls visit – a key attraction advertised in the itinerary.We chose the 18 night Cairns to Broome cruise as a way the see several key things in Australia: snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef; have meaningful experiences with several indigenous communities; see the Kimberley Region in all its glory...."Read More
We were so excited to be doing the Darwin to Broome cruise and especially with a company like Silversea. The explorer ships are not 5 star but the crew were great. The highlights of this trip were going to be the Bungle Bungle flight and the Horizontal falls boat which were included in the cruise price. The first disappointment was when the included Bungle Bungle flight was cancelled. Then we ...
We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions.
1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
We have taken over 80 cruises and this was the best cruise we have ever taken. For 18 days the staff were attentive and happy. The expedition team is incredible! Very knowledgeable and very helpful. Daily briefings were extremely informative and the shore excursions that we took twice each day when weather permitted were wonderful. The food was great and well presented. There was a wide variety of ...
During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the guest was possibly infected with COVID19, all guests who were ashore were directed to return to the ship immediately. The ship was shortly thereafter granted permission to continue the ...
For our second cruise in Antarctica we chose Silversea and, sadly, paid a lot of money for what turned out to be lower quality than our first cruise on Seabourn, Contrary to the spin from the company, this ship does not offer five star luxury; at best it is probably a three star experience. Our very large cabin (we got a two level upgrade) like most of the ship is not well designed or decorated. ...
We selected this vessel due to cross over Russian Arctic on 25 day Voyage.
The Expedition program ( under contract ) was good with most Arctic Ocean stops accomplished. However the vessel is an old ( 30+ years in service ) with poor public spaces and mediocre staff service.
For two pax price ( $100,000) no real value here.
SILVERSEA has taken older vessel and placed in “ expedition ...
We loved our Silverseas Inside passage cruise from Vancouver to Anchorage and couldn’t wait to get on board the Silver Explorer for a Broome to Darwin cruise.
Now we realise that this is a smaller ship and compromises need to be made with respect to cabin size and of course we accept this.
What we didn't expect was the poor quality of food served in the restaurant.
We were particularly ...
Our travel started out very poorly, with American Airlines execution failures causing us to arrive in Buenos Aires 12 hours late with half our baggage. Bags didn't catch up to us until we returned to Ushuaia after the cruise. It was all AA's fault,but Silversea really stepped up to make the cruise a roaring success for us. They waited for us at the EZE airport for over an hour while I argued ...
We always wanted to cruise the Antarctic. Traveling below the Antarctic Circle is on my wife's "bucket list". Very few cruises advertised as "Antarctic", even attempt to get close to the Antarctic circle. Ships with a low ice rating never do. It would not be safe. So based on our research and our good experience on the Silver Galapagos in 2016 we booked a Silver Seas Expedition cruise. We ...