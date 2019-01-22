Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Silver Explorer

For our second cruise in Antarctica we chose Silversea and, sadly, paid a lot of money for what turned out to be lower quality than our first cruise on Seabourn, Contrary to the spin from the company, this ship does not offer five star luxury; at best it is probably a three star experience. Our very large cabin (we got a two level upgrade) like most of the ship is not well designed or decorated. ...