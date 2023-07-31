"* Menu choices are very limited (2 - maybe 3 - choices per course)
* Food portions were small
* Il Terrazzino (specialty Italian Restaurant) - menu choices were limited; food/service were good, but not as good as found in the main restaurant
* The "Mud Room" where you put on/take-off your boots and other gear is very nice, but is too small - it got very crowded
* Silversea touts the fact that their crew remembers remember their guests' names; I would say about 50% of the crew we interacted with on a semi regular basis remembered our names
* Pre-Trip Documentation (E-documents) - not comprehensive; not updated from previous year; not professional looking
Special Note:
* There is a definite and noticeable "Mass Market" creep at play with the Silversea brand as it is owned by the RCCL (Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines group) - some elements of the onboard experience were not true 5* with regard to food and service.What We Liked
* Interestingly, no chicken dishes were ever shown on the menu (but you could order "off menu" if you chose to)
* Buffets for breakfast/lunch were good, but not outstanding
* The Grill - this is an enclosed area for dining (it is not open to the elements as it is on the Silver Wind) - the food and service were excellent; there is no cook your-own-food (on a hot stone) option/concept as there is on the Silver Wind...."Read More
I'm a pretty critical virgo, and I found this ship, and her crew, to be pretty close to perfection. While I don't cruise often, I do travel in luxury often, so I know high-level service when I see it, and every moment on this ship was focused on guest comfort and enjoyment. While the ship is fairly new, so you'd expect it to look well maintained, it is a cruise ship being used all year to ferry ...
This was our second cruise on Silversea. We were on the Silver Endeavour for 10 nights (roundtrip from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland) sailing along the western coast of Greenland.
What We Really Liked
* The quality of the food was overall very good
* The Restaurant Dining Room waiters were excellent (most, but not all)
* Expedition Team was excellent. They were both informative and ...
This was the most fun cruise we have done. The experience was defined by the knowledge, cheerfulness and helpfulness of the the expedition crew. Ports of call were centered around gardens (nature), hikes, and history. The waitstaff crew in the restaurants and housekeeping were exceptional, living up to the SilverSea experience. We opted for a balcony cabin, as we prefer the ability to leave ...
After 25+ cruises, our first 'Expedition' my Wife and I consider this the best ever trip. Started in Edinburgh ended in Portsmouth. The weather was fantastic as was pretty well everything about the Silversea Expedition. WE stayed on schedule and visited everything we were meant to. Emma, Expedition Director, was right at the top of her game. Was at every landing point to welcome us and give a ...
This is a beautiful small ship that apparently is very advanced and handles the ice and rough waters flawlessly. The lowest priced suite was very nice and spacious and there is not a bad location on the ship. The bathroom felt a little small due to the separate toilet area but it was a nice feature. I was in a perfect location for the few public venues onboard. Of course the butlers and other ...
We choose this cruise to save time and experience more of Antarctica. Instead, we were delayed not but weather but by another expedition team waiting to go. Quark expedition was delayed by weather and took our spot leaving Puerto Arenas on the day we were to leave. We were suppose to arrive at our ship Sunday but instead got there Tuesday. Silversea then decided to deviate from our route by not ...
Silver Blunder Antarctic EV240128015 – January 2024
For months we had researched The Antarctic, South Georgia, and the Falklands and when we saw the Silversea brochure and marketing, we started liaison with Silversea in Sydney Australia. The senior representative assured us of the quality of their ships, their products, the fine culinary experience, and the strength of the expedition teams so ...
Booked this 15 day Antarctic Bridge cruise. Chose to go in style and booked the Grand Suite - not cheap.
Had problems from the start of the cruise - took us two extra days due to apparent weather to get to Antartica so we missed 2 days on the ship. one couple was on their third attempt to do this cruise - cancelled 2x before. After we disembarked the ship was also delayed for 1 day before ...
In 2012 we went to Antartica for 18 days on the Explorer with SilverSeas. It was a dream trip with perfect weather and a stellar focus on safety. My husband is a geologist so the Arctic was his dream trip. On this trip the weather was not in our favour and the Arctic is a different beast which we know as Canadians. In South Georgia and the Antartic you cn get very close to the Penguins and other ...
I booked 2 cruises back to back for $27055. What was to be a memorable experience turned into a expensive, huge disappointment.
Silversea cancelled 14 of the 25 destinations and highly modified 2 additional destinations to where there was no enjoyment. SO DISAPPOINTING! They cancelled due to ice, swells, fog and polar bears. This is the Arctic right. They advertise "Our expedition ships sail ...