There are four restaurants onboard and one grab-and-go cafe, Arts Cafe, offering food onboard. Of the five, four are included in your cruise fare with just the upscale La Dame charging a fee ($60 per person).

Silversea places a great emphasis on food with its S.A.L.T. program, but, unfortunately, Silver Endeavour does not quite deliver. (We were on the ship's very first sailing, so the kinks still were being worked out and will likely improve throughout the season.)

The Restaurant is the ship's main dining room where most people eat most nights. There are two specialty restaurants: Il Terrazino, offering Italian cuisine in an intimate setting, and La Dame, offering upscale French food.

Reservations are needed for both specialty restaurants, but not for The Restaurant.

The Arts Cafe is a great spot to meet and grab breakfast or a light lunch, such as a sandwich or soup. Coffee is available here all day.

Room service is available all day for free, and your butler will serve you a full three-course meal in your suite, if you want to stay in.

Free Restaurants on Silver Endeavour

The Restaurant

Silver Endeavour's main dining venue is on Deck 4 and has space for up to 192 guests, which is pretty well the entire ship.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Restaurant offers a variety of international options, with a selection that rotates daily. There is no local (as in Antarctic produce, obviously), but you will sometimes find food sourced from Chile or Argentina, such as Chilean seabass and pork ribs.

On some days you'll find a lovely selection of sushi, kimchi and other Asian-inspired dishes, and there is always a vegetarian option available.

Il Terrazzino

Meaning "little terrace," this is the scaled-down version of La Terrazza restaurant on the rest of the fleet. The restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine from an a la carte menu, including fresh-made pasta. It seats up to 36 guests. The layout is a little odd in that half the guests are in a dedicated space and the other half are in the corridor outside.

$$$$

La Dame

The line's signature French restaurant, La Dame, is the only for-fee restaurant (which Silversea says is purely to keep numbers down as guests would likely eat here every night).

The space is where the former sushi bar was on Crystal Endeavor, and it has been turned into an open kitchen.

Guests can enjoy an a la carte menu or opt for a six-course tasting menu with a wine pairing. Open for dinner only, La Dame has space for up to 20 guests by reservation only.

The Grill

Located adjacent to The Pool Deck, The Grill features an a la carte menu of international dishes and can serve up to 80 guests for breakfast and lunch, and up to 48 guests for dinner.

The layout is odd, with a pool dead center and tables all around, which is off-putting for both diners and bathers, but is covered in rough seas. (We saw no one in the pool the entire cruise.)

However, the setting is breathtaking, with the double-height space (there is a mezzanine) offering 270-degree views and is flooded with light most days.

Tip: At lunch opt for the special -- it's usually a delicious curry.

Arts Cafe is great for breakfast, offering granola, smoothies, juices and pastries as well as fresh-brewed coffee and teas; and for lunch where you can grab an open sandwich, a bowl of soup and fresh fruit.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Silver Endeavour

Our favorite food spot onboard was The Grill, and we found ourselves gravitating there most days and for most meals.

In addition to the incredible setting (the other restaurants are a deck below and do not have as much light), the service here was exemplary.

Lunch is particularly special -- you'll always find an off-menu item such as curry, lovingly prepared by one of the chefs. You'll also find the best steaks on the ship here.

Dietary Restrictions on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

All of Silver Endeavour's menus and menu placards show what typical allergens might be included in that dish: dairy, nuts, gluten etc.

Silversea caters to all dietary needs, but those passengers with special dietary restrictions should always inform your waiter (though they usually ask).

Although vegan options are not included on the menus, the chef will be more than happy to make a special vegan menu for all meals (as happened on our cruise).