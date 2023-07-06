The fittings and furniture are luxurious, every inch Silversea, in understated grays and browns, with thick drapes (and a curtain which divides the room, essential for those bright Antarctic mornings) and supremely comfy beds.

All suites are modern and contemporary, so you'll find USB ports everywhere (even in the bathroom!) and plenty of outlets and a large, flatscreen, wall-mounted, interactive TV.

What doesn't work (but Silversea will address this in the dry dock) are the drying closets; the sliding wardrobe door; and, in the bathroom, the shower doors that do not stay closed.

What to Expect in Rooms on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Regardless of category, all suites are spacious, with even the entry-level ones coming in at 304 square feet (356 when you include the balcony).

There are 90 suites designated "Veranda," sub-classified into Classic, Superior, Deluxe and Premium, which is an indication of where they are on the ship, rather than size or amenities.

All include twin beds or a double bed; sitting area with a sofa bed; vanity/writing desk; a minifridge; a cupboard with crystal glasses and coffee machine, and multiple charging points.

There is a walk-in wardrobe and also an aforementioned drying cupboard (that doesn't work). There is just one accessible cabin.

All have balconies with two chairs and a small table.

As you move up the categories, you'll find a few more perks.

Silver, Grand and Owner's Suites on Silver Endeavour

There are eight Silver Suites on Deck 8, coming in at a generous 457 square feet, with a 78-square-foot balcony.

The extra space gets you get a dining area and a separate vanity/writing desk; two TVs and built-in sound system.

The Grand Suite and Owner's Suite are both on Deck 7, opposite each other at the front of the ship.

The Grand Suite is 1,668 square feet, which includes a 684 square foot balcony. It has one bedroom but can be combined with a Penthouse Suite to create a 2,025 square foot space with two bedrooms.

It includes a living area, a separate dining area and a third TV.

The 1,868-square-foot Owner's Suite has two bedrooms and a separate shower room, with a 737-square-foot veranda.

Cabin Bathrooms on Silver Endeavour

Bathrooms have a separate toilet, with a sliding door that can be opened, a large sink with two faucets and a large amount of storage space. The showers have glass doors, which are currently held together with rubber bands as they tend to fly open. (This will be addressed in the dry dock.) Just one cabin bathroom is accessible.

Toiletries include shower gel, conditioner and shampoo from upmarket French brand Caudalie, but this will change post-refurb (it is old Crystal stock). The Grand and Owner's Suites are the only two staterooms with tubs; both of them are whirlpool baths and both have separate showers.

Cabins to Avoid on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

There really aren't any cabins to avoid on Silver Endeavour -- all are of an extremely high quality. If you are prone to seasickness, you might wish to avoid those on the aft or the front on the higher decks and opt for lower cabins near the middle of the ship.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Budget: Veranda Cabin. This is hardly slumming it. The Classic is a great option for your-entry level digs.

Splash: Silver Suite. Opt for this for a bit more comfort and space.

Splurge: Owner's Suite. If you plan on doing any entertaining or are traveling with a friend, this is your best option.

Family: Grand Suite combined with a Silver Suite, for that extra bedroom.