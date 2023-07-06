Entertainment & Activities

Activities on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Expedition Experiences on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Silver Endeavour's expedition team is outstanding. They include: an ornithologist, a biologist, a photographer, naturalist, historian and geographer, amongt others, who are all experts in their fields. They are also all enthusiastic, helpful and extremely knowledgeable. They hail from all over the world, and it's fascinating hearing their stories.

You might get a little bored (as we admit we did) with the endless safety briefings, but once we were on our first Zodiac we realized how important they are. Antarctica is an unforgiving and sometimes hostile terrain, and we advise you to listen and take notes at every safety briefing.

Having said that, once you have made land, the expeditions are very light -- at most you will have to head up a hill in deep snow or walk along a flat beach, all along proscribed, marked paths. You are told not to stray from these so you don't disturb the wildlife. The only on-land dangers might be slipping on wet rocks or penguin guano.

If the weather turns, be prepared to cut your trip short. The expedition team will be placed at strategic spots on the routes to point out birds, wildlife or any other facts and stories they come up with (like the research scientist who was drowned by a leopard seal).

Silver Endeavour also offers the Polar Plunge, should you wish to take part in this insane activity, diving into the icy Antarctic waters. (We did not.)

Zodiacs and Kayaks on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Silversea opted to not to carry a helicopter or a sub on Silver Endeavour, so guests are limited to the more traditional modes of transportation in Antarctica: Zodiacs and kayaks.

There are 18 Zodiacs -- enough to ensure everyone can do an excursion at the same time. However, you are put into four color-coded groups to avoid crowding in the Mud Room and in the Marina area, and you have to listen for announcements for when your group is called.

Wrap up warm as you will be exposed to the elements and keep both hands free. Wear sunglasses -- the sun is blinding off the ice -- and smother yourself in sunscreen. Take your waterproof parka and waterproof pants whatever the weather, and wear layers -- it can get warm midseason, especially if you are hiking. Listen closely to what the expedition leaders say in terms of safety; Antarctica is not a place to mess with, and accidents, though rare, can happen.

From the Mud Room, you head down to the Marina where the Zodiacs line up. Grab the expedition team member's arm just below the elbow, then sit down immediately and shuffle along to your place -- don't stand up. (Guides will provide plenty of instruction on this process as well as the "Viking" or "sailor's" grip.)

If you need to stand to take pictures, make sure you ask the boat driver, who will stop so you can stand. Don't stand while the boat is moving; you could fall in.

You will be told what type of landing it is -- normally a "wet landing" -- i.e., you will step into the sea at the shore, as there are no jetties in Antarctica.

Note: None of these landings are accessible, and it's best to speak to the expedition team if you have any fears about your ability to participate.

Kayaking

The only other activity on offer is kayaking, which is free. Silver Endeavour carries 14 kayaks, and you have to sign up the night before to get a place -- and even this is not guaranteed. It's a bit of a lottery and entirely weather dependent, so if someone missed a paddle the day before they will roll over to the next day and so on.

Kayaking is often called off for weather reasons -- on our cruise we signed up twice and failed to kayak. (We even went out all kitted up, but the wind picked up and it was canceled).

Again, this is not an accessible activity and also not recommended for absolute beginners. Speak to the expedition team if you have any doubts about your ability to participate.

Tip: Kayaking sounds fun -- and can be -- but bear in mind this ain't the Caribbean -- you are in a dry suit and will likely survive the cold should you fall in, but the weather changes on a dime here, so be prepared to cut short your paddle at a moment's notice.

What Wildlife Are You Likely to See on Silver Endeavour?

What you see in Antarctic depends entirely on the season. Go at the start of the season (November), and you have more chance of seeing pristine snow, mating penguins and plenty of icebergs. Go toward the end, and much of that snow has melted and the penguin colonies have gotten very dirty and smelly.

You'll see seals (crabeater, Weddel, elephant) and penguins year-round; January is your best bet for penguin chicks and February is peak season for whale spotting.

For a more comprehensive guide to wildlife spotting check out our When Is the Best Time to Cruise to Antarctica? article as well as our piece on 11 Animals to Spot During an Antarctica Cruise.

Theater and Lectures on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

All lectures take place in Explorer Lounge on Deck 4, which has a large wraparound screen and a small stage.

In addition to talks and briefings from the expedition team, you can also expect guest lectures from visiting experts. These are also livestreamed to your suite.

One of the outstanding lectures on our cruise came from a member of the expedition team, who gave us a fascinating talk about . . . Antarctica! The facts and figures about the White Continent, from politics to geography and history, are incredible.

Additional learning might take place in The Science Room, which is where you'll find members of the expedition team such as the photographer for pro tips or one of the marine biologists who will show you something down a microscope.

Daily Things to Do on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

As you are not crossing the Drake Passage, there are no sea days: All your time in Antarctica will have the option of going ashore (weather permitting), so there is no formal onboard programming during the day that might clash with excursions.

Between landings, you can catch members of the expedition team in the Science Room, where you can pick their brains about what you've spotted on land or in the sea.

Nightlife on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

The only nightlife onboard took place every night upstairs in the Observation Lounge, with quizzes, a pianist and dancing.

Silver Endeavour doesn't have a casino (it was removed when the line bought the ship from Crystal).

Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

All drinks are included. There is a modicum of night-time action in the Explorers Lounge, but that is usually before dinner ahead of a lecture or presentation.

Arts Cafe has a bar, but people tended not to hang out here drinking; it's more of a coffee spot.

The Observation Lounge the place to go for a pre- or post-dinner drink, quizzes, live piano and dancing.

Connoisseur's Club is ideal for a post-dinner drink and conversation in comfortable surrounds, though bear in mind cigars are allowed so avoid if you don't like smoke.

**Our Picks **

For a Coffee at any time of day: Arts Cafe is a hub of the ship, where you'll also find reception and you're likely to bump into folk.

For a Pre-Dinner Drink: Observation Lounge. Ask the barman Arnel to fix you up a dirty martini either before or after dinner and watch those 'bergs float by.

For a Post-Dinner Drink: Connoisseur's Corner: A cozy, clubby spot right beside Il Terrazzino, ideal for a post-prandial whisky or brandy.

While You Read: The Library has self-serve coffee machines and enough books to keep you occupied for the season.

For a View: If there is wildlife spotted and you find yourself at the forward observation deck, crew will often serve spiced hot drinks.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

There is one pool -- at the aft, in the Pool Grill. The setting is sublime, with huge windows and breathtaking views, but the layout is not: The pool is surrounded by dining tables. It's a kind of awkward set up, and we saw no one swimming throughout our cruise. (It might be OK outside of meal times, but when it's rough it's covered.) There is an adjacent indoor whirlpool.

There is one other hot tub, perfectly situated right at the front of the ship on Deck 6 -- ideal for wildlife spotting off the bow.

Outdoor Decks and Viewing Spaces on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Silver Endeavour has two main outdoor viewing spots -- at the aft of Deck 5, through the Pool Grill. This space gives uninterrupted views of the beauty of where you are traveling, and leads round to a promenade that almost wraps round the ship. The Pool Grill is also our recommendation for a long, lazy breakfast where you can sip a coffee and gaze in awe at the landscape.

The other main spot is a deck above at the bow, where you'll also find a whirlpool. There is a small shelter here if the weather is inclement, and it's the best spot to watch whales breaching or spy seals on floes.

Services and Wi-Fi on Silver Endeavour Cruise Ship

Wi-Fi service is included in all cruise fares, and Silversea has uses Starlink, so we found, even in the middle of nowhere, Wi-Fi was strong enough to send emails and even make video calls.

Inevitably, when you are on a sea day it tends to get slower, so best to wait till later or get up early. On an excursion day, simply wait for everyone to leave the ship for faster speeds.

It doesn't really vary where you are onboard; we found the cabins were as good as the Observation Lounge, for example.