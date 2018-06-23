Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on SeaDream II

This was our third trip with Seadream. Before I get to more comments, I think that it is important to realize that SD is very different than a traditional cruise and quite different from most other luxury lines. It lacks many of the amenities of larger ships many of which we also enjoy. But, it also offers a level of relaxed intimacy and service that few can match. The recent remodel has ...