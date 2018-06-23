"The itinerary was a good sampling of the Caribbean islands, some worth an excursion (St.I was disappointed that the weather wasn't good enough to use the water toys for all but one day, but I did go down the slide!..."Read More
My last cruise on SeaDream 2 was pre-Covid. The ship has had a major refurbishment and looks well with a few additional features. Sun beds on the top deck and a waterslide which deposits you straight into the sea. All the other water toys, jet skis etc are still there. The cabins have new fixtures and fittings and soft furnishings but remain basically the same. We had a large window, not ...
This was our third trip with Seadream. Before I get to more comments, I think that it is important to realize that SD is very different than a traditional cruise and quite different from most other luxury lines. It lacks many of the amenities of larger ships many of which we also enjoy.
But, it also offers a level of relaxed intimacy and service that few can match.
The recent remodel has ...
SeaDream II 2023 Fall Crossing
This is a review of the second Atlantic crossing that I've experienced on SeaDream II. The crossing began on November 26, 2023, in Lisbon Portugal, and ended on December 9, 2023 in St. Maarten. This crossing was about two weeks later than my previous fall crossing. 44 guests, and 93 crew on-board.
The Weather
Normally I wouldn't include weather conditions ...
We took this cruise with 4 other couples. We had always wanted to travel through Croatia. My husband and I were amazed at the level of service and quality of food on this ship. The staff was incredibly friendly and eager to be at your beck and call. The Captain was extremely engaged with the staff as well as the guests and made it his goal to spend time with every guest on the ship.
The rooms ...
Food is very poor and unrefined.
It’s average and perhaps on par with mediocre tourist restaurant in a city
The wine is not good.
They have absolutely NO idea about someone who has an autoimmune condition, I am celiac and react to both gluten and seed oils. The chef neither staff are concerned about gluten contamination. And don’t seem to care about my persistence on this.
The ...
We traveled on SeaDream II in the Admiral Suite for the Spring 2023 Trans-Atlantic Crossing. Everything you’ve heard about the Crew (at least the customer-facing crew) is exactly true. They are wonderful, accommodating, and very hard working. They are the major selling point for this Line.
If you are a die-hard SeaDream fan, you may want to stop reading because…
The Emperor Has No ...
My husband and I celebrated our 20th anniversary on SDII out of St. Martin to visit the eastern Caribbean. What a fabulous time! The standards of service lived up to the hype. The crew knew us by name by the first dinner, and provided extraordinary service in every department. The size of the ship and the number of passengers we found to be perfect. It was easy to get to know a few other ...
It’s truly a Wonderful experience. The rooms are spacious and first class, the crew is attentive and professional, and the food is exquisite and abundant. Alcohol and gratuities are included, with few exceptions. SeaDream goes out of their way to make all the guests feel important and comfortable, as well as provide fun and unique experiences. The crew did a “champagne splash” and barbecue on ...
Just returned from 1 week Caribbean cruise on Sea Dream II - first time with Sea Dream. Traveled with my husband and 86 year old mother. We all had a great time. Our prior cruise experience was on Regent Seven Seas. First cruise for Mom. Here is general info for folks considering a Sea Dream cruise:
1) Mix of ages, from two ladies in their 80's to even a few 30 year olds. Bulk of guests ...
Although I love cruising, I have become very disillusioned with the large cruise lines. I do not like crowds and having to wake up early to get a lounge chair or breakfast table. After doing some research into smaller cruise lines I came across SeaDream Yacht. With only 100 passengers and 95 crew members, I thought this would be perfect. There were many interesting itineraries to choose from, but ...