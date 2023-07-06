There are four cabin grades: 54 Yacht Club Staterooms, eight possible Commodore Suites (created by combining two Yacht Club cabins into each Commodore Suite), one Admiral Suite and one Owner's Suite. While most rooms onboard are identical, the benefit of the two larger suites is that there's room for dining and entertaining.

The reality is that most people seem happy in the public areas; with a maximum of 112 passengers, the ship never seems crowded anyway. Looking for more information on choosing which room is right for you? Read our guide to How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin.

Cruise rooms on Deck 2 have two portholes; those on decks 3 and 4 have large windows. Standard Yacht Club cabins are not huge, but they are smartly designed to feel spacious and provide lots of storage. The light wood accents make the cabins feel warm, and you won't run out of space for tucking away items large and small. Even the smallest rooms on SeaDream II are 195 square feet, fairly large by cruise ship standards though small when compared with an average U.S. hotel room, where 330 square feet is the standard.

All cabins come with interactive flat-screen TVs and a selection of complementary movies for viewing, telephones, safes, mini-fridges (stocked with soda, beer and sparkling water), climate control, bottle openers and glassware. Glass carafes of water are refilled twice daily.

Bathrooms are tiny, which is especially noticeable for tall passengers. Doors sit just inches from the toilets and there's little storage space for keeping your toiletries. We found ourselves struggling to squeeze in, even for toothbrushing. Bathrooms do have impressively large shower cubicles with a multi-jet power shower and proper glass doors, rather than a shower curtain. Provided organic toiletries are by Elm. Large bottles of handsoap, body lotion, body wash, conditioner and a shampoo are provided for use onboard and refilled as needed. Cotton pads and cotton swabs are also provided.

Cabin 215 is the only wheelchair-accessible stateroom, with no sills at the cabin and bathroom doorways and a modified bathroom.

Every night your cabin steward will leave you a small gift when they turn down your bed. Surprises range from mints to a rose to pajamas with your name embroidered onto them.

Yacht Club Staterooms Yacht Club Staterooms make up the bulk of the cabins and are more than adequate for two. Each includes a sitting area with a large banquette-like sofa, coffee table, desk area with cabinets and drawers, and two chairs. This living room is separated from the sleeping area with a curtain. The sleeping area features two twins that convert to a queen, crisp Belgian bed linens that feel expensive, a vanity with mirrored wall and makeup mirror, shelves and hair dryer, and individual nightstands with drawers and bedside lamps. Reading lights are above the bed. A spacious closet has two hanging sections and one narrow section with small shelves. You'll find bathrobes and slippers in the closet. Technically, you can sleep a third person on the sofa, but as it's not a proper pull-out, only a child would be comfortable sleeping here.

Commodore Suites: These suites are two Yacht Club Staterooms combined, with two sitting areas, each with its own flat-screen TV, and his-and-hers bathrooms. The dividing wall across from the sleeping area is removed, so the suites offer one queen bed convertible to twins and the choice of either a queen bed or a dining table directly across, so you can sleep two or four.

Admiral Suite: The one Admiral Suite has a separate master bedroom with a permanent queen-sized bed, closet and TV. It's divided from the living area by a wall and a curtain that can be pulled across the doorway. The master bathroom has a massage shower and separate tub, while the spacious living and dining area has a table for four, couch and easy chairs, flat-screen television and a Nespresso coffee machine. There's also a small guest half-bath. Three picture windows, two in the living area and one in the bedroom, provide lots of light.

Owner's Suite: The one Owner's Suite has a separate master bedroom with queen-sized bed, too. The bathroom features a window for sea views, as well as a separate tub and shower. The living and dining rooms have amenities similar to those found in the Admiral Suite, and there is also a guest half-bath. The real differences between the two top suites is that the Owner's Suite has a larger and more open living area, while the Admiral Suite offers more windows and more light.