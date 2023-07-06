Beds are outfitted with the softest linens and with duvets. There's an adjoining living area with a couch. The refurbishment gurus who redesigned the bathrooms worked wonders; yes, they're small (don't even try to get ready at the same time as your suite-mate) but the shower is fabulous -- big enough for two and with multiple shower heads. Bathrobes are provided, and the terry-combed combination was so fabulous we bought one to take home.

The Commodore category is literally two of these staterooms put together. Other than the extra space they seemed less cozy and attractive, oddly enough, than the standard models. Up another notch is the owner's suite. That's worth a splurge if spacious accommodations really do matter. It features a completely separate living-dining area and bedroom (both are equipped with SeaDream's state-of-the-art electronics). What we loved most was the bathroom, with a whirlpool tub and separate shower and a window!

No cabins have balconies.

One highlight of the SeaDream experience was turn-down. Nearly every night we'd return to our cabin to find a gift. They vary, depending on the sailing, but ours ranged from the usual (chocolates) to the unusual (his-'n'-her pajamas) to the unforgettable (our stewardess sprinkled rose petals across the bed).

This is not a ship we'd recommend for passengers with disabilities though it does have a small elevator.