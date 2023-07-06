Spa & Fitness

We loved the ship's intimate Wellness Center with Asian Spa. Its signature treatment -- and it's not to be missed -- is the Signature Relaxation Massage; by the end I was in such a lull I'd forgotten my own name. One interesting touch is that the spa packages treatments so you can indulge in a day-long mini-spa break. The ship's small fitness facility offers the basics.

The biggest hit was the SeaDream I's marina, and twice during our cruise our captain anchored so we could use it. It's outfitted with the aforementioned "toys" as well as a banana boat. SeaDream I and sibling SeaDream II are the only ships whose water platforms also include jet skis.