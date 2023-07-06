  • Write a Review
SeaDream I Activities

5.0 / 5.0
45 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Entertainment
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

Entertainment & Activities

There was little in the way of entertainment -- aside from rollicking good conversations with fellow passengers -- and nobody seemed to mind at all. The ship features a lounge where movies are shown and there was a resident band (occasionally couples danced). The most convivial nighttime spot was the Piano Bar. SeaDream I also has a pocket-sized casino, with two tables and a handful of slot machines.

Public Rooms

While limited in number, the ship's public areas hit all the bases. The Main Lounge is its indoor all-ship gathering area; it housed everything from pre-dinner cocktails (including a captain's welcome reception) to films. The casino has two tables and a handful of slots. The library is the most gorgeous room on the ship, amazingly large and very well-stocked. A pair of Internet-connected terminals is located there. The ship has a tiny boutique with quite an interesting range of items, from perfume to gorgeous accessories.

Spa & Fitness

We loved the ship's intimate Wellness Center with Asian Spa. Its signature treatment -- and it's not to be missed -- is the Signature Relaxation Massage; by the end I was in such a lull I'd forgotten my own name. One interesting touch is that the spa packages treatments so you can indulge in a day-long mini-spa break. The ship's small fitness facility offers the basics.

The biggest hit was the SeaDream I's marina, and twice during our cruise our captain anchored so we could use it. It's outfitted with the aforementioned "toys" as well as a banana boat. SeaDream I and sibling SeaDream II are the only ships whose water platforms also include jet skis.

For Kids

There are no kids' facilities or services onboard, and though young folks are welcome we wouldn't necessarily recommend SeaDream for families.

Activities & Entertainment

  • Balinese Dream Beds
  • Casino*
  • Fitness Center
  • Golf Simulator
  • Hot Tub
  • Library
  • Live Music
  • Main Salon
  • Pools
  • SeaDream Salon*
  • SeaDream Spa*
  • Top Deck Movies
  • Watersports Marina
  • Yoga Classes

    • * May require additional fees

