Seabourn Venture at anchor
Photo Credit: antarcticacruiser
Sea Otters Sitka
Photo Credit: antarcticacruiser
Humpback whale, Sitka
Photo Credit: antarcticacruiser
Sushi ritual Deck 9!
Photo Credit: antarcticacruiser
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
12 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amazing Experience
"The expedition leader Luqui is very knowledgeable and energetic and I believe he and the captain made a great team in making this cruise memorable.Cruise Director, James Templeton is a very talented young man, his performance from Liverpool to London was very enjoyable...."Read More
DubLady avatar

DubLady

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 12 Seabourn Venture Cruise Reviews

Foodies will be disappointed

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
Cruise Foodies
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did the Iceland Greenland 20 days cruise- not much to do off ship but beautiful scenery I would give 5 stars for staff who are exceptionally good The reason for 3 stars is the food and lack of hygiene at the smorgasbord in relation to spread of infectious diseases Food was repetitive, boring and poorly executed eg overcooked, over salted, lacked real variety, innovation and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Another fabulous Seabourn expedition cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
kandylandmo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just disembarked from our second Seabourn expedition cruise and loved it nearly as much as our first one on the Pursuit in January. The ships are identical. Since we did the Antarctic, we decided to get the Artic of our list(we have done Greenland and Iceland with Silverseas on an expedition but were not thrilled with that line, but that was also 2018). We booked a Signature suite. We had been ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Seabourn Venture hits the sweet spot

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
Timbuktu123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

What follows is a rather lengthy review of Seabourn Venture. If you have ever wondered what it was like to be on the ship for a long time and under both cold and hot weather conditions, have a read. Having spent three months on board this past winter and spring, I'm happy to answer any questions and help enlighten prospective passengers without marketing abiguities... Intro We recently ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Amazing Experience

Review for a South America Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
DubLady
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was an amazing cruise. My husband and I loved it. The cabin, the staff, the expedition team. The entertainment, the food, the captain, all great. The universe was cooperative in providing beautiful weather. We had the Drake Lake on our way down which allowed for a bonus landing at Deception Island. I hardly wore my hat and my glove liners were sufficient. All of the landings were fantastic ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Excellent cruise ship; but more "luxury" than expedition

Review for a South America Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
FK123
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our prior 3 cruises were expedition cruises on the Silver Explorer. When we heard of Seabourn's new expedition ship,we were curious to see what it was like. Our 18 day cruise started in Valparaiso, Chile (Santiago) and ended in Ushuaia. Sailing through the Chilean Fjords, then crossing the Drake Passage to Antarctica where we spent 5 days, and back. Overall we had a very good experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Veranda Suite

Too little ship, too little adventure, too much money

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
chelseavfr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th Seabourn cruise and, unlike our most memorable cruise aboard the Quest to Antarctica with the late and much missed Captain Larsen, this voyage was a bust. Think that you’ll get close to Polar Bears and other marine mammals aboard Zodiacs? Think again! You’d be better off watching a David Attenborough film and saving yourself +$30k. We never got closer than 1000 meters to these ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Fabulous ship and overall experience

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
antarcticacruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our extended family of four sailed from Nome to Vancouver on a 12 day trip this past September. Seabourn Venture is superb. The design is a happy marriage of form and function. The finishings are exquisite. Everything- from suites to public areas to outdoor spaces, all impeccably designed and executed. I have not been aboard a better ship. At 355 square feet, the smallest suites are more ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Around the Arctic in Style

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
billdip
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

First thing to realize is that the Venture is an expedition ship. It does not offer a “sit by the pool and sip pina coladas” type experience. What it does offer is exciting, off the beaten path itineraries, education and adventures under the guidance of a highly qualified expedition staff. Most voyages are about two weeks, and the ship is small carrying about 225. There were about 150 on our trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Venture itself is great but tendering even in regular ports is only by Zodica which can mean a lengthy wet ride to get to and from the tour buses.

Review for a British Isles & Western Europe Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
yoj17
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Venture is a beautiful small ship but Seabourn do need to have a rethink re what parts of a voyage in particular round the UK are "expedition" and which are not. We were cruising around Scotland where many of the places we visited and the tours on offer were the same as for the regular cruise ships. However, as all tendering was by Zodiacs (which hold 12 people) this did take longer for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Veranda

Unfortunately under staff

Review for a South America Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
lujoleasing
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this trip because It was a good introduction of this expedition new ship from Seabourn , this would be my third cruise on Seabourn which I was very impress with their service and overall quality in the past 2 cruises especially for what you pay for , my cruise was only 7 days from Buenos Aire to Rio , unfortunately I was to do the Iquitos to Manaus but this was canceled , the ship came ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a Seabourn Venture Cruise from $4,063

Any Month
Other Seabourn Ship Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Quest Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.