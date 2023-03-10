"The expedition leader Luqui is very knowledgeable and energetic and I believe he and the captain made a great team in making this cruise memorable.Cruise Director, James Templeton is a very talented young man, his performance from Liverpool to London was very enjoyable...."Read More
We did the Iceland Greenland 20 days cruise- not much to do off ship but beautiful scenery
I would give 5 stars for staff who are exceptionally good
The reason for 3 stars is the food and lack of hygiene at the smorgasbord in relation to spread of infectious diseases
Food was repetitive, boring and poorly executed eg overcooked, over salted, lacked real variety, innovation and ...
We just disembarked from our second Seabourn expedition cruise and loved it nearly as much as our first one on the Pursuit in January. The ships are identical. Since we did the Antarctic, we decided to get the Artic of our list(we have done Greenland and Iceland with Silverseas on an expedition but were not thrilled with that line, but that was also 2018). We booked a Signature suite. We had been ...
What follows is a rather lengthy review of Seabourn Venture. If you have ever wondered what it was like to be on the ship for a long time and under both cold and hot weather conditions, have a read. Having spent three months on board this past winter and spring, I'm happy to answer any questions and help enlighten prospective passengers without marketing abiguities...
Intro
We recently ...
This was an amazing cruise. My husband and I loved it. The cabin, the staff, the expedition team. The entertainment, the food, the captain, all great. The universe was cooperative in providing beautiful weather. We had the Drake Lake on our way down which allowed for a bonus landing at Deception Island. I hardly wore my hat and my glove liners were sufficient. All of the landings were fantastic ...
Our prior 3 cruises were expedition cruises on the Silver Explorer. When we heard of Seabourn's new expedition ship,we were curious to see what it was like.
Our 18 day cruise started in Valparaiso, Chile (Santiago) and ended in Ushuaia. Sailing through the Chilean Fjords, then crossing the Drake Passage to Antarctica where we spent 5 days, and back.
Overall we had a very good experience. ...
This was our 5th Seabourn cruise and, unlike our most memorable cruise aboard the Quest to Antarctica with the late and much missed Captain Larsen, this voyage was a bust. Think that you’ll get close to Polar Bears and other marine mammals aboard Zodiacs? Think again! You’d be better off watching a David Attenborough film and saving yourself +$30k. We never got closer than 1000 meters to these ...
Our extended family of four sailed from Nome to Vancouver on a 12 day trip this past September.
Seabourn Venture is superb. The design is a happy marriage of form and function. The finishings are exquisite. Everything- from suites to public areas to outdoor spaces, all impeccably designed and executed. I have not been aboard a better ship.
At 355 square feet, the smallest suites are more ...
First thing to realize is that the Venture is an expedition ship. It does not offer a “sit by the pool and sip pina coladas” type experience. What it does offer is exciting, off the beaten path itineraries, education and adventures under the guidance of a highly qualified expedition staff. Most voyages are about two weeks, and the ship is small carrying about 225. There were about 150 on our trip. ...
Venture is a beautiful small ship but Seabourn do need to have a rethink re what parts of a voyage in particular round the UK are "expedition" and which are not. We were cruising around Scotland where many of the places we visited and the tours on offer were the same as for the regular cruise ships. However, as all tendering was by Zodiacs (which hold 12 people) this did take longer for the ...
I choose this trip because It was a good introduction of this expedition new ship from Seabourn , this would be my third cruise on Seabourn which I was very impress with their service and overall quality in the past 2 cruises especially for what you pay for , my cruise was only 7 days from Buenos Aire to Rio , unfortunately I was to do the Iquitos to Manaus but this was canceled , the ship came ...