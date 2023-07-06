The food on Seabourn Venture lives up to its larger ocean companions; you have to work hard to have a poor meal. Luxury ingredients abound in The Restaurant, and if you don’t want to dress up after a long day exploring, there’s always the more casual Colonnade, sushi in The Club or room service.

Tip: The Seabourn Source app has a nice feature where you can look at all the dinner menus at once, so you can pick exactly where and what you want to eat (this is also available on the TVs in your room).

Snacks in Seabourn Square and in The Bow Lounge, as well as daily high tea in the Constellation Lounge, are readily available for that weird time after 3 p.m. when you’re feeling puckish, but dinner seems too far away. Plus, you can always order caviar on demand.

Free Restaurants on Seabourn Venture

All restaurants on Seabourn Venture are included in the fare. Dining and serving hours for specific meals tend to be somewhat rigid, but you’ll always be able to find something that suits. (We were a bit distressed that the delicious chocolate banana muffins disappeared promptly from Seabourn Square at 10 a.m.)

Wine, beer, and alcoholic beverages are included in the fare so there’s no need for a drink package. Seabourn Venture carries guests with discriminating palates, but we found that the wine list adequate for most; if you want higher-end Champagne or wines, you can always order off a premium list. The onboard sommelier was interested, involved and active. We also found the servers ready, willing and able to get us an alternate wine from the included list when requested.

The Restaurant. The Restaurant on Seabourn Venture cuts no corners, just because it’s an expedition ship. You’ll find the same hallmarks of luxury dining here, starting with Seabourn’s famous (and addictive) breadsticks and ending with a souffle of the day.

Meals in The Restaurant are elegant, and the venue does have a daily dress code that passengers seemed to follow, including on Formal Night. Breakfast and dinner are served daily, and you can also have lunch here on sea days. Solo female passengers are escorted into the room by crew, and the line’s practice of hosted tables is in effect. You will also be asked if you want to eat at a shared table with others, or just with the person in your party.

We had a very consistent experience in The Restaurant during our 12 days onboard. Standouts included the various seafood dishes, soups and a very tasty cheeseburger at lunch, accompanied by just-right fries. The dinner menu comes with dishes created just for that day, as well as always available choices. Truffles come at the end of your meal.

The Colonnade. Seabourn’s version of a buffet does feel more condensed on Venture than on the line’s other ships and while we felt nothing lacking in service, we did miss the choice and flavors that we had experienced elsewhere. Just as on the other ships, the Colonnade has a traditional buffet service at breakfast and lunch, and a served option at dinner. The menu rotates around the world, although we sometimes wondered at the authenticity of the offerings (gumbo was made without a roux; Pad Thai wasn’t made with rice noodles, etc.)

We found The Colonnade more appealing during the Earth & Ocean nights. The evening, borrowed from the al fresco restaurant on the other ships, features the same braised upscale menu. The night even feels more special because the staff don different outfits. You’ll get the delicious smoked chicken salad mezze platter here that is featured on other Seabourn ships, and the food seemed better spiced and prepared.

You’ll never lack for desserts in The Colonnade, no matter what the meal. We were particularly fond of the gelato cart. Tip: If you just want gelato and Seabourn Square is closed, you can come down here during dinner and get some to go.

Sushi at The Club. A nice casual addition to Seabourn Venture, sushi is served in The Club lounge from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The menu is fairly basic, consisting of edamame, raw fish served as either rolls, sashimi or on rice, and a few specialty rolls. Still, it’s enough for a nice appetizer or a small meal if you want to skip dressing up.

Seabourn Square. Snacks and light bites are served at Seabourn Venture’s coffee bar from early in the morning until 6 p.m. The selection rotates, with yogurt and fruit parfaits, muffins and Danishes featured in the morning, before switching to small sandwiches, salads and desserts from 10 a.m. on. There’s also a gelato bar here too, in case you missed your chance in the Colonnade.

The Bow Lounge. This small lounge tucked away at the front of Deck 6 has grab and go sandwiches, canned sodas, a specialty coffee maker and desserts in the afternoon. If you missed out on the delicious salted caramel cookies at lunch, come here for a fix.

High Tea in the Constellation Lounge. There’s no skimping on this tea, just because you’re on an expedition cruise. The Seabourn Venture tea is the real deal, with trays of tea sandwiches, scones (with clotted cream, butter and jam), and pastries.

Room Service. Room service on Seabourn Venture is comprehensive and can be ordered 24/7. While the main menu doesn’t change from day to day, you can order anything from The Restaurant menu during dinner hours and it will be brought to your suite. Breakfast in the mornings can be ordered via a door tag, and on the days we ordered it, things came right on time and at the proper temperatures.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Seabourn Venture: Sushi in The Club

To make up for not having its own standalone restaurant on Seabourn Venture, sushi is served nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. in The Club. While most people ate here as an appetizer, we found it a great place to have a more casual meal. Our only complaint is that the menu stays the same during the entire trip, although we noticed more intrepid passengers asking the sushi chef to make off-the-menu rolls. Next time.

Dietary Restrictions on Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture will ask you about your dietary restrictions before you board, and waiters will also ask you when you order a meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free items are marked on the menu, and the Colonnade and Seabourn Square have gluten-free goodies set aside.