What to Expect in the Rooms on Seabourn Venture

All rooms have a walk-in closet, a balcony with seating, a bathroom with a separate glass shower and bathtub, a heated closet for wet coats and pants, a dresser, a vanity and stool, an interactive flat-screen TV, a fully stocked and replenished mini-bar and fridge, and a sofa with a table that’s big enough to have a full room-service meal (complete with white tablecloth).

Your choice of still or sparkling water is replenished daily, as well as ice. If you want a bottle of wine or a type of beer or alcohol in your cabin, you only need to ask your cabin attendant and it will appear. While Seabourn Venture doesn’t have butler service like some other luxury lines, we found our stewards to be proactive, attentive and thorough with our requests.

The closets also have a safe; slippers and a bathrobe, both of which are replenished once you use; a shoehorn; an umbrella and a decent-sized hairdryer. The rooms have USB and regular outlets next to the bed, as well as a bedside reading light. There’s a high-end in-room coffee maker and if you want milk, your cabin steward will put it fresh daily in your mini-fridge.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Seabourn Venture

Seabourn calls all cabins on Seabourn Venture "suites," but only the top levels are true, two-room suites. The Veranda cabins have thick curtains that separate the living area from the sleeping area. These cabins start at a spacious 355 square feet that includes a 75 square foot balcony.

By far, our favorite cabins are the new Panorama Veranda suites that are absolutely perfect for a polar trip. While these suites do not have the separation curtains, their benefits far outweigh this negative. The rooms, which you can see when you first arrive at the ship because their windows "pop" out from the ship, have gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows, along with beds that face them, so you have a fantastic view as soon as you wake up. These suites also have heated tile floors, as opposed to carpeting, and feel more spacious than their 417 square feet (which includes an 85 square foot balcony). These are the only rooms, too, where the bathtub looks out to a full window. Spoiler alert: after viewing some of the higher category suites onboard, we like these rooms better.

There are two types of Penthouse Suites -- the regular one and the Penthouse Spa Suite. Both are 527 square feet with a 97-foot balcony. The only difference is their location on the ship. The Spa Suites are, not surprisingly, located in a corridor near the Spa on Deck 7. They also have some enhanced bath products. Penthouse Suites are true suites, with the bedroom separated from the living area. These rooms do feel slightly more cramped, though, than the open Panorama Veranda suites.

The Signature Suites return to a feeling of spaciousness, with a separate living room and dining room and bedroom. They are both located at the back of the ship and have a huge wraparound balcony with a private jacuzzi.

There are also two Owners Suites at the front of the ship. The outdoor space here does not have a jacuzzi, but it does have an outdoor dining table that seats four.

Finally, the Wintergarden Suite on Seabourn Venture delivers the highest level of luxe with two stories. The living and dining area is on the ground floor and a staircase takes you up to the bedroom. Here the beds face the windows for a lovely view. Combine a neighboring veranda suite and you end up with a 1,399-square-foot complex that can hold up to six passengers.

Cabin Bathrooms on Seabourn Venture

All bathrooms on Seabourn Venture have standalone glass showers, heated marble floors, a separate toilet, and a bathtub, as well as a full selection of Molton Brown bath gels and products. Rooms above the entry balcony cabins have a double vanity.

The Molton Brown bath gels come in large bottles that are refilled daily. This is a move by Seabourn to cut down on waste. Note that you can’t take these large bottles home – if you do, your account will be charged. If you’re a Molton Brown aficionado, you can always buy the products in the ship store.

Cabins to Avoid on Seabourn Venture

All cabins on Seabourn Venture are luxurious and there isn’t a category that we wouldn’t recommend. If you’re prone to seasickness, then choose a cabin that’s in the middle of the ship near the elevators, as Seabourn Venture will be sailing the Drake Passage and other rough seas. Cabins that are far forward towards the front of the ship, and higher up, tend to feel inclement seas more.

Cruise Critic’s Room Picks on Seabourn Venture

Budget: The lowest category rooms, the Veranda cabins, are still quite spacious at 355 square feet.

Splash: We can’t say enough about the Panorama Veranda cabins (we’ve already said a lot). These rooms are not only in one of the best locations on the ship, but they also have certain advantages that even those in higher categories don’t possess, such as the beds that face the huge windows and a bathtub with its own window view. The entire space feels airer and lighter than even Seabourn Venture's other rooms that cost more.

Splurge: If you’re looking at higher category cabins, go all the way and choose one of the two-story Wintergarden Suites. These rooms also have beds that face the window, and receive a lot of light, as well as offering spectacular views.