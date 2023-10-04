Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

As the fjords had been on our bucket list for a while, we were truly excited about this journey. And Seabourn did not disappoint - it remains a luxury. We were in a V4 Veranda cabin on deck 8 - the same level as the pool, the patio and the Colonnade. This is an ideal location; we just had to walk across the deck for breakfast or lunch, and Seabourn Square remained accessible with one set of ...