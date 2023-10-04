"While some other 4-5 star lines provided staff who escorted us directly to our cabin, Seabourn did not offer this service.Special mention goes to Carlos Medina at Earth and Ocean, as well as Omar and Elena, for their exceptional service...."Read More
We booked the cruise 6 weeks before the sailing date because we cancelled another trip due to personal reasons. It was a 14 day end of season cruise with a company that has a good reputation as a 6 star cruise company. I believe their standards have dropped below Oceania and Celebrity who are 5.5 star rated. The shower was smaller than anything I had experienced on my last 20 cruises. Nothing ...
Earlier this year I wrote a review of a 72 day cruise we’d taken on the Sojourn. In it, I referred to something intangible, which we couldn’t quite put a finger on, being missing compared to previous Seabourn cruises, despite an overall excellent experience. We have just completed another short two week cruise on the Sojourn, and although we again had an overall excellent and enjoyable experience, ...
As the fjords had been on our bucket list for a while, we were truly excited about this journey. And Seabourn did not disappoint - it remains a luxury.
We were in a V4 Veranda cabin on deck 8 - the same level as the pool, the patio and the Colonnade. This is an ideal location; we just had to walk across the deck for breakfast or lunch, and Seabourn Square remained accessible with one set of ...
It was our first time back since Covid, with many cruises before on Seabourn, which had been our preferred line. We also have many Silversea, Crystal, Regent, Oceania and Cunard (Queen's Grill only) cruises under our belt, so we've been around and seen a thing or two in our 30 years of high-end cruising. Yet, It's really not fair to compare this good but not great Seabourn cruise from Lisbon to ...
We recently embarked on a voyage from HKG to SIN with Sojourn, as part of a world cruise adventure. Having previously experienced Oceania, Crystal, Windstar, and Celebrity Retreat cruises, we were eager to explore the renowned 6-star service of Seabourn. Overall, our experience was very good, albeit with a few minor hiccups.
We joined the Sojourn in LA and disembarked in Taipei at the end of the second segment of the World Cruise 72 days later. Our last trip on the Sojourn had been the last two segments of the 2023 World Cruise from the Seychelles to Barcelona, and we now have about 200 days with Seabourn. We rated the 2023 voyage overall a 9.5/10. This years we would rate an 8.5+ to 9/10, still excellent. Why lower? ...
Absolutely wonderful -- especially the two presenters but Charles, who grew up in the Canal Zone was particularly knowledgeable, especially about little known facts. It was a wonderful experience. We also snorkeled at Aruba and Curacao - great experiences. We even saw deer while in the Canal - we went thorugh the old locks. The ports in Guatamala and Costa Rica were great. The crew put up ...
This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
I chose because of the itinerary and wanted to try Seabourn cruise line. We have sailed multiple times around the Mediterranean with Silversea so I wanted to go outside of the Mediterranean. This cruise started in Lisbon to Canary Islands and to Morocco into Med to Motril Spain and ended in Lisbon. While anticipating our trip I read a lot of Seabourn reviews and was nervous about the trip ...
Just finished 17 day cruise of Western Mediterranean. First time on Seabourn. 3rd cruise on ultra luxury cruise line. The most notable experiences on this cruise are as follows:
Service of Staff. From the first day on board the staff made a point of knowing your name and treating you as special. This was clearly something Seabourn trains their staff to do as I saw many with "cheat ...