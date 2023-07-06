All accommodations are called suites by the line, but most do not have the true two-room suite configuration.

Each suite has a living area that is set off from the bed with thick curtains that can be drawn all the way across the room. Each room also has a queen-size bed or two twin beds, a walk-in closet with a safe, a flat-screen TV with a fantastic and up-to-date list of on-demand music and movies, a dining table for two, bedside nightstands with at least two USB ports above one of them and a writing desk/vanity. Suites have European and North American outlets (but more of the latter than the former, so bring adapters if needed). Suitcases fit under the beds.

All Seabourn cabins also have a mini-bar area that is stocked and replenished with sodas, tonic waters and beers. Before your voyage, you note preferences for two free bottles of liquor; these are not restocked during the trip. A bottle of Champagne (the house brand is Montaudon Brut) is also delivered upon embarkation. Turn-down service includes chocolate and the next day's activities and dining menus, nicely organized in a leather folio.

Marble bathrooms in all cabins are spacious and feature double sinks with plenty of storage space. Most cabins have separate shower and tub setups, with the exception of accessible cabins, which have roll-in showers.

Standard products by Molton Brown include shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion. Your steward brings special soaps by names like Hermes, L'Occitane, Salvatore Ferragamo and Baudelaire at the beginning of the cruise. Hair dryers are available, as well as slippers and robes.

Ocean View Suites: The ship's lowest category, Ocean View Suites measure 295 square feet and have large picture windows. They are located on Deck 4. It's worth noting that because Seabourn Sojourn has so many public indoor and outdoor areas that are relatively quiet during the day, you can find a bit of alfresco peace and quiet, even if you haven't booked a stateroom with a balcony.

Veranda Suites: The Veranda Suites on Decks 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 each have an inside space of about 300 square feet, plus a roughly 65-square-foot balcony that has enough room for two outdoor chairs, foot rests and a table big enough for eating.

The cabins are spacious, with plenty of drawer space, and they give you more than enough room to move around. Most veranda cabins have walk-in closets, each with a safe and a chest of drawers. (Accessible rooms have an armoire instead.) If you need more hangers, your room steward will bring them.

Penthouse Suites: The Penthouse Suites on Decks 6, 9 and 10 each have an inside space of 436 square feet with a 98-square-foot veranda. This type of room is a true suite, with the bedroom separated from the living area by glass panels, creating a nifty room-within-a-room that can be screened off by heavy curtains. The suites also have a dining table for four people, as well as two-flat screen TVs.

Penthouse Spa Suites: The Penthouse Spa Suites, located on Deck 10 aft and accessible by a spiral staircase to the spa, either have an inside space of 539 square feet with a 167-square-foot veranda or an inside space of 536 to 539 square feet with a 167- to 200-square-foot veranda.

These rooms have L'Occitane fragrance diffusers and a soothing music soundtrack, as well as a second ensuite bar stocked with water, juice and healthy snacks. Passengers can choose luxury sponges in addition to extra soaps. Finally, the suites provide full-day access to the Spa at Seabourn's serene areas (including the thermal suite) and a spa concierge service.

Owner's Suites: The Owner's Suites, located forward and midship on Decks 6, 7 and 8, have inside spaces between 526 and 593 square feet and verandas ranging from 133 to 354 square feet. Each cabin has a separate bedroom, a guest bath, two flat-screen TVs, a dining table for four and a pantry with a wet bar.

Signature Suites: The Signature Suites, located forward on Deck 7, have an inside space of 859 square feet, plus a 493-square-foot veranda. The curved suites have ocean views, dining for four to six, a whirlpool bathtub, a guest bath, a pantry with a wet bar, two closets and two flat-screen TVs. While these suites can be windy when the ship is at sea, they have the nicest layout for entertaining, in terms of indoor and outdoor space.

Grand Signature Suites: The Grand Signature Suite combines a Signature Suite with a veranda cabin, affording passengers 1,159 square feet of space, plus two verandas totaling 558 square feet. The configuration allows for a second bedroom, two full bathrooms, three closets and three flat-screen TVs.

Wintergarden Suites: The Wintergarden Suites, located on Deck 7, have inside space of 914 square feet, plus a 183-square-foot veranda. These accommodations stand out as some of the most lavish afloat, featuring dining for six, a convertible sofa bed for one, a whirlpool bath, a guest bath, a pantry with wet bar, two closets and two flat-screen TVs.

What really sets these suites apart -- not just from other cabins on Seabourn but also from any other deluxe suite at sea -- are the conservatory-like glass-enclosed solariums with egg-shaped baths, flanked by potted plants and cozy divans.

Grand Wintergarden Suites: Each of the two Wintergarden Suites can be combined with a Veranda Suite to form a Grand Wintergarden Suite, which has a total inside space of 1,189 square feet, plus two verandas totaling 214 square feet. The configuration allows for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, three closets and three flat-screen TVs.

All cabin categories from Owners Suite up have complimentary Wi-Fi service.

Seven suites -- in the Seabourn, Veranda and Penthouse categories -- are wheelchair accessible. At least two suites on every deck can be connected. Beware of cabins that have connecting doors (unless you are traveling with family or friends); they're not the least bit soundproof.