"We found that our fellow travelers were (by and large) a friendly, fun and interesting group who, like us, took the service and quality missteps in stride and in good humor.I enjoyed talks by Bob Wittman (retired FBI agent who started the Art Crimes Team) and Keith Muras (retired British Foreign Service officer) while DW enjoyed doing artwork and was thrilled to find Debbie Macomber, one of her most favorite authors, sailing with us as a featured conversationalist so DW was able to enjoy some wonderful times with two new friends...."Read More
My wife and I, and our friends have most recently spent our cruise vacationing on Windstar. We decided to give Seabourn a try, being that NZ, and Australia was not on the menu for Windstar.
My overall impression has been that it is OK.
If it was your first time cruising, you would likely be pleased overall. However, if you have tried another cruise within the same luxury category, I’m not ...
This was our first Seabourn cruise and 24th cruise overall. We sailed on 12 different lines, including Crystal, Silversea, Oceania, Azamara and more.
It was a great cruise. The service was the best we had on any cruise line.
Embarkation: very smooth and quick. We arrived at the terminal at 12:15, they opened check in at 12:30 and within 15 minutes we were on the ship. Cabins were already ...
The cabins are a good size.
The entertainment is poor,,,only singers and dancers and musicians..NO comedy, magic or any other variety..very boring for 12 days.
Dinner meal quality in main dining room was very poor. But good breakfasts and the Speciality Solis restaurant was good.
Don’t like the fixed late dinner time of 7pm…it’s too late , should be able to eat earlier.
They are too ...
Here are a few thoughts on Seabourn:
The bottom line is we probably wouldn't sail with them again. The one good thing I'll say is the layout of the Penthouse stateroom is excellent, since it physically closes-off the bedroom sleeping area from the living room/sitting room space. I can't believe other cruise lines don't design their PH categories this way.
Beyond that our experience on ...
This was our first cruise on Seabourn and we are hooked. The ship was beautiful, the cabin spacious, the food excellent and the staff very friendly and helpful.
SHIP - The Quest is a beautiful small (450 passengers) luxury ship. It is lovingly maintained by the large staff. We really enjoyed being on a small cruise ship. Even though our cruise was sold out, the elevators were fast and almost ...
DW and I have been on dozens of cruises over the past 40+ years and now that we are retired and blessed to afford more luxury travel options, we have started trying out the luxury cruise lines starting with Seabourn. We booked the Quest transatlantic crossing from Miami to Las Palmas sailing on March 24. We booked with our preferred travel agent into a Verandah Suite and in December we accepted ...
If you've sailed with Seabourn pre-covid (I'll guess) and sail with them now - it will be a vastly different experience and VERY disappointing.
Prior to this sailing, I rated all cruise lines against Seabourn. I was an amazing experience from food to service, people and ports.
It's really sad to see how things have changed. To give you an idea, I went on a cruise with Norwegian out of NYC ...
We traveled with Seabourn 4 times in past. This was our first post Covid trip.
Beautiful interiors. Took their highest level veranda on the 8th floor . Small room. Impossible shelving cabinet that left little room in front of bed. Tiny shower, large bath that was quite deep and was difficult to use.
House staff worked very hard. Restaurant staff not trained. Requesting water was a big ...
We have been Seabourn loyal cruisers for a number of seasons, but no more. We like the ship size and outstanding onboard personnel. However, the overall quality of service, food, little extras, and ability of crew members to respond to special needs has disappeared. The ships are the same, the outstanding crews are the same, the food is a little sub-par when compared to Oceana and the excursions ...
We have taken over 70 cruises. In fact that is a guess because we have lost count. We booked this 36 night trans Atlantic some time ago as we are tired of trans Atlantic flights and this itinerary looked very good. We had take two Seabourn cruises in 2022 and had a nice experience.
When I learned that Quest was a small ship with around 400 pax, I was a bit concerned as we had been loyal ...