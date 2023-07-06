All passengers can go online before their cruise and select a wine and liquor (per person) to be placed in the suite, pillow type and bedding preference (duvet vs. sheet and blanket, mattress topper, etc.). There are no butlers, but all cabins are serviced by room stewardesses, who are friendly and accommodating and will leave little gifts (eye masks, chocolates) or sprinkle rose petals around your tub to encourage a relaxing soak.

In standard suites, the sleeping area contains one queen bed (that can be split into two twins), nightstands with drawers and bedside lamps with attached reading lamps. On the wall opposite the bed, a cabinet unit has three sections, each with three shelves. The living area contains a dining-height table with two chairs and an ottoman, plus a full-sized couch. On one side, a floor-to-ceiling cabinet contains the mini-fridge (stocked with soft drinks and beer), your choice of wine and liquor and bottled mineral water and glassware. A twin cabinet directly opposite holds the TV (on a pullout shelf), some shelves and three drawers. The flat-screen TV is interactive, so you can check your onboard account. It also offers a decent array of movies.

The hallway at the entrance to the suite features a small lighted vanity with a stool and a drawer (which contains a hair dryer), a walk-in closet with hanging space and shelves and the bathroom. You'll find bathrobes and slippers, a sewing kit, shoe polish, a shoehorn with brush, lap blanket and safe in the closet. Two outlets (each with 110 and 220 V options) can be found low to the ground between the cabinet and dining table, and just above the vanity table. There are none by the beds.

The marble bathroom is among the largest and best designed of the luxury cruise bathrooms we've encountered. There's a tub with a clothesline, a separate shower with both a fixed head and handheld wand, and a double vanity. There are two small glass shelves by the vanity and glass shelving beneath, plus a corner shelf by the bathroom door. Molton Brown toiletries (in herbal scents exclusive to Seabourn) include bar soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion. You also get shower caps and cotton balls and swabs, as well as a choice of additional soaps from Hermes, Salvatore Ferragamo and Baudelaire.

A dozen suites on Quest have sofas that convert to a third berth; in other suites, a rollaway bed can be brought in for a third passenger. Eighteen pairs of suites connect via an interior door to accommodate larger families and groups. The balcony dividers can also be opened up to create a shared veranda space.

Oceanview Suites: The only outside suites are found on Deck 4. They measure 295 square feet and are identical to balcony cabins except they have a picture window and no veranda. Note that a few cabins (410, 411 and 413) are slightly smaller, ranging from 271 to 283 square feet.

Veranda Suites: The majority of cabins are 300-square-foot veranda suites, each with a 65-square-foot balcony. They are identical and it's their location that make some more desirable (and expensive) than others. Balconies feel spacious and are furnished with two mesh-and-metal reclining chairs with footstools, a small drinks table and a larger round dining table.

Penthouse Suites: The penthouse suites are found on decks 9 and 10, with one wheelchair-accessible version on Deck 6. Measuring 436 square feet with a 98-square-foot veranda, these suites are built for entertaining. Each features a sleeping area separated from the living area by decorated glass panels, which can be screened off by heavy chocolate silk curtains. It's a great option if you're entertaining guests or if one person wants to sleep but the other wants to watch TV.

Penthouse suites employ a dark brown wood (versus the lighter wood found in standard suites), have a larger L-shaped couch in the living room and more chairs. Balconies feature both the two reclining chairs but another two upright chairs by the dining table. The bathroom is divided with an interior door and accessible from both the hallway and the bedroom; this means when guests are present, you can close off the bathing and double-vanity area to hide your mess and create a half-bath with toilet and sink.

Passengers in Penthouse Suites and above receive double Seabourn Club points for their cruise.

Penthouse Spa Suite: Four spa suites were created out of extra spa space during a ship refurb and can only be accessed via a stairway in the spa. (There's a stair lift for passengers with mobility issues.) Suites vary in size slightly, measuring 536 to 539 square feet inside, with balconies of either 167 square feet or 200 square feet. They're laid out like regular Penthouse Suites with a few differences, including a slightly different color scheme. The bathrooms are enormous with huge stall showers with glass doors and an oblong tub; the balconies are much larger and furnished with wicker couches, a large round wicker-and-glass dining table and chairs and loungers.

Spa-like amenities include Molton Brown specialty products, a choice of bath sponges from luxury brands, fancy blooming teas, healthy snacks, soothing room fragrance and serene music. Suite residents receive complimentary passes to the spa's thermal suite and spa concierge service.

Owner's Suites: Owners Suites vary in size from 526 to 593 square feet with 133- to 354-square-foot wraparound balconies. There are two all the way forward on decks 6 and 8, and one midship on Deck 7, and size and layout vary by location. Like Penthouse Suites, Owner's Suites have a bedroom set off by glass panels but the furnishings are light rather than dark wood. The suites feature large living areas with two love seats, dining table for four, pantry with wet bar and guest bath. The master bath has a whirlpool tub.

Passengers in these suites and the two higher categories receive complimentary internet access and transfers to and from the airport or a hotel within 50 miles of the port. Note that you will only get these perks if you originally book one of these categories; if you book a lower category and then accept a discounted upgrade, you will not receive these amenities. All three categories also can be combined with standard suites next door to create one huge connected suite for larger groups traveling together.

Signature Suites: The Signature Suites are sandwiched in between the Owner's Suites, forward on Deck 7. The two suites each measure 859 square feet with a 493-square-foot veranda. They are essentially an expanded version of the Owner's Suites -- same layout, just more floor space. Perks are the same as for Owner's Suites.

Wintergarden Suites: Two big Wintergarden Suites (914 square feet with 183-square-foot balconies), located midship on Deck 7, have the most interior space but much smaller balconies than most of the Signature and Owner's Suites. The claim-to-fame of these suites is the glass-enclosed sun room with a wicker couch, oval tub and plenty of sea views. This relaxing room is adjacent to the suite's open-air balcony. Inside, the living room has a large L-shaped sofa, dining for six and a pantry with wet bar. The master bath has a large circular tub over which hang fibre-optic fairy lights; there's also a guest half-bath. Perks are the same as for Owner's Suites.