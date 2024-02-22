This three-week cruise on the Pursuit was an excellent educational luxury scenic expedition, with three days in the Falklands (including Port Stanley), three days in South Georgia, and six days on the Antarctic Peninsula.
We are Seabourn (SB) veterans and also often sail with other lines, usually luxury. If you would like to read a day by day detailed description of our cruise experiences ...
We loved our 18 day cruise from Santiago Chile, the Chilean Fjords and Antartica. The boat was perfection. The views were stunning. The historical and scientific information was insightful. The food was consistently delicious. The staff and the service were intuitive perfection.
Of course it helps that Chili and Antartica are just gorgeous.
To be more specific. My husband likes spices ...
I was on the 35-day itinerary sailing from Honiara to Papeete. The ship averaged under 180 passengers for the 2 cruise segments which made up the itinerary, and there were no lines for virtually anythng on the ship.
The Pursuit is a beautiful ship with an ample selection of lounges and bars. While there are only 2 main restaurants on the ship, the menu choices were large, and I never had ...
The ship is new and has some nice features but kinks might need to be worked out. The cabins are roomy and comfortable. The food is quite a disappointment. The overall quality of food is low and Mos nit cooked well. The itinerary changed 5 times before we boarded and was not the same as we expected. The security is very strict for some reason. If we do a zodiac tour of an island and never land ...
It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime… service and expeditions were a disaster… most of us 220 people on board were feeling unheard, treated like children… only the rooms were luxurious… very very far from the advertised ultra luxury on every level except for… sushi lounge, room itself.
The purpose of this expedition was culture and coral gardens… culture yes, coral gardens was non ...
We stayed in one of the Panorama Suites which we absolutely loved. It is compact, but the panorama window opens up the sight lines and made our cabin experience quite lovely. This is the first ship we have been on where we could actually accurately set the thermostat which was very much appreciated.
This is really a re-positioning cruise, marketed as an excursion to isolated areas. We ...
My experience was overall good , since this is my 7 Seabourn cruise . on this itinerary I must point out that a lot has been advertise about the ports to be visited by Seabourn ,but all is subject to assessment on the landings by zodiac , Pitcairn was a truly remote place that we didn’t reach , it seem like if the town came to the ship perhaps advance shape passenger could have accomplish the ...
Seabourn remains an upscale cruise experience but continues to disappoint. Colonnade food offerings & presentations were not even remotely the quality of Oceania, Viking, Silversea or Regent. Primary dishes at every lunch service featured chunks of beef, chunks of chicken, or chunks of pork in a changing variety of sauces, & the salad offerings were definitely inferior compared to Viking or ...
We have many cruises with SB and SS but this was first expedition. In short we think it was great - excellent expedition crew, informative talks and a sense of, well, expedition. It was fun bouncing around on zodiacs and the included parka etc did keep you dry. Suites were same as ocean ships ie spacious and clean. Food was similar but only gripe was that colonnade often empty due to very boring ...
The ship was comfortable, our suite (accessible penthouse suite) was very nice although the walk-in shower was a little drafty, cabin attendant was fantastic. The entire expedition crew was just amazing and made every excursion memorable. Food was great, and we especially enjoyed the add-on wine-pairing dinners and lunch. We quickly made friends with the sommelier and she took very good care of us ...