Launching in 2023, Seabourn Pursuit is the second of the line's ships that have been custom-built to sail on expedition voyages. With levels of luxury found on the fleet's other small ships, Seabourn Pursuit will combine comfort with PC6 Polar Class standards, advanced technology and two submarines to transport up to 264 passengers on land, sea and underwater adventures to remote destinations.

Read on to find out more details about Seabourn Pursuit and where it will be sailing.

Seabourn Pursuit Deck Plans Include New Two-Story Suites

Seabourn Pursuit will feature 132 all-veranda ocean-facing suites in nine categories, including suites spanning two decks which are a first for Seabourn and will debut on sister expedition ship Seabourn Venture launching in 2022.

The pair of two-bedroom, two-bathroom Grand Wintergarden Suites will feature double height windows and a telescope for wildlife spotting, large living and dining area and a wet bar stocked with a customized selection of spirits including a bottle of Shackleton Blended Malt Scotch Whiskey, which is based on the spirit supplied to the 1907 British Antarctic Expedition. These suites measure 1,397 square feet and include two balconies totalling 206 square feet.

There are also Wintergarden Suites that measure 1,042 square feet with a veranda of 128 square feet, which include the same features as the Grand Wintergarden without the additional bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level.

The ship, which is being constructed at the T.Mariotti shipyard in Italy, will have seven dining venues headed by The Restaurant dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Colonnade is a more casual alternative for buffet or table service breakfast and lunch, and themed dinner served tableside, including family-style menus by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller.

Other eateries include The Patio for al fresco lunch on fine days, Sushi in The Club and Seabourn Square for specialty coffees, pastries, sandwiches and snacks. There is also 24-hour in-suite dining, which includes dinner from The Restaurant menu served course by course.

Expedition-led public areas include the Discovery Center, which is adjacent to the Expedition Lounge, and will be the teaching and academic hub for natural history and cultural programming in an environment spacious enough to accommodate all passengers at one time. Each day the center will host lectures, briefings and enrichment programs. Audio-visual experiences will come to life through large high-definition screens, including footage from the submarine voyages.

Seabourn Pursuit Will Be Equipped With Submarines, Zodiacs and Kayaks

Taking expedition sailing to exciting new depths, Seabourn Pursuit will carry two environmentally friendly, battery-powered submersibles. Each will carry six passengers and the pilot on underwater expeditions to depths of 984 feet. The ship will also have 24 Zodiacs -- enough to accommodate all passengers at the same time -- and double-seater sea kayaks. In warm weather destinations scuba diving and snorkelling will be available. A 26-person expert expedition team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists will be on each cruise to lead excursions and activities.

Want to Be Onboard First? Seabourn Pursuit's Launch Date is Fall 2023

After delivery, Seabourn Pursuit heads to South America on its way to Antarctica for its first season of exploration, with several Amazon River cruises planned in October 2023. The ship will then join its sibling, Seabourn Venture, in offering Antarctica itineraries from November 2023 onward through the season.

Seabourn Pursuit Specs

Seabourn Pursuit will be 23,000 gross tons and carry 1,200 passengers at double occupancy capacity