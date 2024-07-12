Ovation Moored Off Bequia
Photo Credit: Feeling Spoilt
Photo Credit: Pete R
Photo Credit: waingart
Photo Credit: waingart
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
99 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful Ship - Not a 6 Star Experience
"no pasta station, one basic kind of pizza offered, and an extremely poor selection of mostly tasteless desserts.Instead they offered poor quality warm water lobster tails for lunch in the Colonnade buffet restaurant (but no caviar)...."Read More
holababa avatar

holababa

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 99 Seabourn Ovation Cruise Reviews

Does Ultra Luxury Still Exist ?

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Lincoln Couple UK
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Many aspects of our cruise were indeed very good and in all honesty nothing was poor * (see footnote). However, for an all inclusive ultra luxury experience many things missed the mark. Activities: Given the many sea days this needed to be well planned. On the whole there were plenty of the usual trivia, talks, bridge lessons etc., what was absent particularly in the first week were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Seabourn, Viking and Oceania

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
MaggieF
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having recently sailed on extended itineraries on Seabourn, Viking and Oceania, I thought it would be helpful to compare our experience on our recent 21 day Seabourn itinerary on Ovation, from Rome to Barcelona, to our most recent experience on Viking and Oceania. In our opinion, extended itineraries give you a better feel for the cruise line overall. Our experience on Seabourn was far, far ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Somewhat disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Alan99
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th Seabourn , but first on Ovation. Like several of the recent reviews here, we noticed the decline in quality. Little things, but disappointing when paying for a luxury brand & experience. The food, as most say, was mixed. As vegetarians we appreciate that we are a small minority, but there was an over- reliance on pasta/ rice. Even for our one Solis meal, we felt the options ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Uneven but still very good

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
bostondoc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The best part of this trip were the rooms. All very large with walk in closets . Bathrooms had 2 sinks and bath tub and separate stall showers. Nice small ship makes everything easy. Food is very good but uneven. Some meals great others not so good. Solis restaurant where we ate twice was outstanding. Service in main dining room was poor. Eat anywhere any time did not work well as staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Disappointing, over promised and under delivered

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Tony UK
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose a small ship experience, after a number of excellent sailings on Celebrity suite class in the retreat. As Seabourn advertises itself as 6 star ultra luxury we thought it would be a step up for us. We took into account included fine wines, drinks, dining and gratuities We were also attracted by the smaller ports we were due to visit. The embarkation in Monte Carlo was a bit of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Nowhere near an ultra-luxury experience

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
RosiP
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Seabourn promote themselves as ‘ultra-luxury cruising’ but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We hadn’t sailed with them before but chose them for a ‘big’ birthday treat on the basis of that and were genuinely astonished at how poor just about everything was. The tone was set as soon as we landed in Barcelona and were in a taxi on the way to the ship when it was told to turn round and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Rather average

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
harryokin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first sailing with Seabourn unfortunately got off to a bad start. This was the worst embarkation of any line we have sailed on with no welcome drink, and disinterested staff. Our cabin was fine, except for the pair of gent's underwear we discovered under our dining table, does nobody check the cabins? We had a cost-cutting vibe during our time aboard, the basic wine selection was poor, and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Seabourn Ovation 30 days

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Bikram62
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I are in our mid sixties and have cruised over 200 days on either Seabourn , silver Seas and Regent . Our perspective is all high end cruising . We just finished 30 days on the Ovation .service , crew , entire staff beyond fabulous ! The main dining room was a huge disappointment, as was the Colonade breakfast … they used to have large bowls of berries , individual yogarts etc ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Seabourn on the decline? Dissapointed this year.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
FandGNYC
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This time last year we spent a spectacular week on Seabourn Encore - so good we booked Ovation this summer and were really excited as it's an identical ship and a year younger. Unfortunately, Seabourn Ovation was a real disappointment compared to last year on Seabourn Encore. The Restaurant was a big disappointment. Service and food quality was really lacking. Last year on Encore, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

PEACEFUL AND ELEGANT CRUISE WITH GREAT FOOD

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
MLZ
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my second cruise on Seabourn. We cruised for 10 days from July 12-24, 2024. I'm inspired to write this review because I am honestly surprised that any one could criticize the service, food or ambiance of the ship. In addition, I thought about what would I like to know if I was considering booking this cruise. MEALS: Of course everyone has a different palate, but there were so ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Find a Seabourn Ovation Cruise from $3,365

Any Month
Other Seabourn Ship Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Quest Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Odyssey Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Venture Cruise Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.