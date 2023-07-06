Eight suites across different categories are wheelchair accessible. Thirty-two have capacity for a third bed, and 34 are interconnecting. The beds are extremely comfortable and come with both firm and soft, synthetic-down pillows and fluffy duvets.

All suites' bathrooms are the perfect blend of efficient and pampering. They come with dual sinks, storage shelves above and below the vanity, a roomy rain-style shower and a tub -- perfect for Seabourn's signature Pure Pampering Bath experience, in which your suite steward will draw a bubble bath for you, allowing you to choose from a selection of Molton Brown body wash. All standard bathroom amenities are Molton Brown, in scents developed especially for Seabourn. On embarkation day, however, suite stewards deliver a tray of alternative soaps, including Hermes and L'Occitane, in addition to an oatmeal scrub bar.

Each suite comes with robes and slippers; a safe; souvenir tote bags; umbrellas to borrow; flat-screen, interactive TV with on-demand movies, as well as ship-related programming; and a mini-bar stocked with a variety of soft drinks and beer. A bottle of Champagne also greets passengers upon arrival, and you can order two bottles of liquor or wine for the suite. Barware is located in the shelves above. Fresh fruit and flowers are changed out when needed. Bedside outlets (including USB, 110V and 220V) are a nice touch; other U.S. and European sockets can be found around the suite.

Veranda Suite: Ovation's six categories of Veranda Suites make up the majority of accommodations onboard. They range in size from 246 to 302 square feet, with a balcony of 68 to 83 square feet. Each boasts thick drapes that divide the sitting area from the bed, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the balcony -- which has two reclining chairs with footstools and a small table.

Features include a glass dining table for two; sofa; and a walk-in closet with a full-length mirror and drawer; small vanity area with a drawer where the hair dryer is kept; and bedside nightstands with two drawers and reading lights.

Penthouse Suite: Decks 10 and 11 are home to the ship's Penthouse Suites, each of which measures 450 square feet, with balconies of 93 to 103 square feet. These suites include all the same features of the Veranda Suites, expect with a larger living area, including an L-shaped sofa and glass dining table for two or four; larger walk-in closet; and a sleeping area screened off by glass with a second TV. Balconies feature two chairs with footstools and a dining table.

Penthouse Spa Suite: Ranging from 639 to 677 square feet, the Penthouse Spa Suites are the only accommodations located at the back of the ship. They are directly above the spa -- which is accessible via a private staircase and two elevators -- and include free access to the thermal suite and additional amenities like L'Occitane room fragrances, special bath products, a soothing music soundtrack and a spa concierge to make bookings. Other highlights include two TVs, a coffee-and-tea bar, a dining table for two or four, and large balconies (254 to 288 square feet) overlooking the ship's wake; some balconies on the port and starboard sides feature wraparound balconies.

Owner's Suite: Ovation has seven Owner's Suites, measuring between 576 to 609 square feet, with balconies ranging from 142 to a massive 900 square feet. Each has a slightly different configuration, but all include a separate sleeping area with a plush bench, vanity and walk-in closet; living area with a glass dining table for four, couch and easy chairs, pantry with wet bar and coffee maker; guest bathroom; and, in select suites, a whirlpool tub. Rattan balcony furniture is upgraded, with cushions. Passengers staying in Owner's Suites receive complimentary internet.

Signature Suite/Grand Signature Suite: On Deck 8, there are two Signature Suites with interconnecting doors to Veranda Suites; the two can be combined to create the Grand Signature Suite, which includes two separate bedrooms and bathrooms. Signature Suites, on their own, measure 931 square feet, with balconies of 960 square feet. Each has a table for six, spacious living area with multiple seating areas and a desk, a whirlpool tub, a wet bar and pantry, and a guest closet. The huge balconies have double-loungers, as well as the usual chairs with footstools.

Wintergarden/Grand Wintergarden Suite: The most prestigious accommodations on the ship -- the Wintergarden Suites -- also are found on Deck 8. Ideal for entertaining, each suite offers 989 square feet of space, plus a 197-square-foot balcony, with expansive living and dining areas. Standout features include a dining table for six; a colorful sitting area with sofa and arm chairs facing the large flat-screen TV; a balcony with dining table and double lounger; a glass-enclosed solarium with two chairs with footstools and a large jetted tub; and a luxurious master bedroom and bathroom, with a second, oval whirlpool tub and large semicircular shower. The only downside of these suites is that they lack the outdoor space of the Owner's and Signature suites, despite being rated by Seabourn as a higher category.