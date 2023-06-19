Once I entered the cabin and noticed a black banana in a fruit bowl along with dried out grapes, I thought that this suite was not for me! There were tags in the closet from past guests. The carpet had been fraying after a section had been replaced.
Food was average- bread and croissants had been frozen and defrosted. The first night, in the Restaurant I ordered a filet mignon medium rare. ...
First the very good - suites, suite stewards, entertainment, cruise director and staff were all memorable. We had some outstanding waiters, especially two from Montenegro, one 22 year old his first few weeks on his first ship! The disappointments almost all came from food and Restuarant service. Seabourn advertises Ultra Luxury and 6 Star experience. To us that implied Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, ...
This cruise for us started in Bali, Indonesia and ended in Kobe Japan. Amazing visiting so many different countries…….Seabourn does it right, guest speakers to prepare you and then great excursions. Weather in spring perfect, very little rain. We even experienced a few earthquakes , seeing s we were travelling in the ring of fire. Cabins very comfy, bathrooms double sink, separate shower and ...
We had not been on Seabourn and very much enjoyed our first trip. Nice people. Pleasant staff and generally a product that is a notch up from other lines we’ve been on.
Odyssey is an older vessel but I think this adds charm. Sure there are some imperfect things (tempura on a buffet is one) but never a lineup. First class cabin attendants. Excellent food including specialty restaurant and a ...
Our TA warned us that we would be "ruined" after sailing on Seabourn...he was so right!
From the embarkation to debarkation we were treated like Royalty.
Each moment was a new experience. The Staff met our every need.
Entertainment was over the top! Kudos to Robert amazing Cruise Director, and talented Singer!
Food was fabulous! Service great!
We did a Zodiak to the Misty ...
We chose this cruise at the 2 months prior to embarkation. Got one of the last V3 cabins, but 5 weeks later got an offer from Seabourn to upgrade to a penthouse suite for $299 per person, Took it and loved the suite. It really added to the experience. It was our second time on Seabourn. The weather turned poor half way through, but that's Alaska in September. Ventures by Seabourn excursions were ...
First of all, we enjoyed our time on the Odyssey, and most of the crew were exceptional. Matt Morgan the Cruise Director kept us informed and made the cruise fun. Most of the crew were professional, attentive and very friendly.
We chose Seabourn for our first cruise because we knew that a small ship was more our style. The ship overall was great, but showing her age. By the way, the Odyssey has ...
I used critic extensively to research cruises and thought I’d give back as Ive been on 12+ cruises,3 in the past year.
We booked the Odyssey fairly last minute. We’re from the Vancouver area and decided to go about a month in advance.We’re casual, outdoorsy people and thought Seabourn might be a good fit, we were not wrong.
We were a little frustrated with the port of Vancouver experience,it ...
Most Alaska cruises are 7 day affairs with stops at a glacier, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan. Been there, done that. We chose a 14 day itinerary that included the normal ports plus much more. Some examples: a fantastic excursion to watch bears fishing for salmon. A zodiac at the nature-rich Inian Islands (humpbacks, sea lions, otters, eagles). Zodiac from the ship up to Dawes Glacier; icebergs ...
Still Fabulous after all these years!
My husband and I first sailed aboard Seabourn in the Mediterranean in 2005 and then again in 2011 aboard the Seabourn Legend, one of their smaller ships. Those two voyages turned us into small-ship cruise enthusiasts. We remembered how amazingly friendly and attentive the entire crew was towards all the passengers—their willingness to do anything to make ...