Beds can be converted from queen-sized to twins. Walk-in closets and vanity tables are featured in all staterooms. Televisions are interactive flat-screens, and USB ports have been added next to the bed. All accommodations have mini-fridges, which can be stocked with a variety of wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks; passengers can make pre-cruise requests online. There are 110/220 volt outlets, direct-dial telephones and private electronic safes.

Bathrooms are lavish in all accommodations. At minimum, expect marble and granite, a double sink, and a shower and separate soaking tub. Bath amenities include soaps by Hermes, Bijan and L'Occitane; hair care products are Pure Pampering Aromatherapy by Molton Brown.

Seven suites -- in the Seabourn, Veranda and Penthouse categories -- are wheelchair accessible. At least two suites on every deck can be connected. (Beware, though: Noise travels easily between these cabins.) Balconies of Veranda Suites on Deck 5 are more enclosed than on other decks and carry a lower price than balcony suites on higher decks.

Ocean View Suite: Only a handful of staterooms on Seabourn Odyssey have a 5-foot-wide picture window in lieu of a balcony. These cabins, at 295 square feet, are otherwise identical to standard balcony accommodations, featuring living and sleeping areas that can be cordoned off by a silk curtain. The living area has an interactive television, dining table for two and a full-length couch.

Veranda Suite: Nearly identical to Ocean View Suites, though measuring a slightly roomier 300 square feet, the Veranda Suite's distinction is, of course, the addition of a private balcony, which adds an additional 65 square feet to the cabin. Verandas are outfitted with adjustable chairs that don't quite extend fully but are still comfortable and a dining-height table.

Penthouse Suite: At 436 square feet, with a 98-square-foot veranda, penthouse suites have a separate living room and a bedroom; the sleeping area is closed off via glass panels, which let the natural light in. There's a dining table that can seat up to four, a full-length couch with chaise, and televisions in both living room and bedroom. Penthouse suites have both a desk and vanity.

Penthouse Spa Suite: Added to Seabourn Odyssey during a refurbishment, these four suites are located above the ship's spa, replacing what used to be additional spa space. Size-wise, they measure from 536 to 539 square feet with balconies adding another 167 to 200 square feet, depending on ship location. Features include a living area, dining table that seats four, separate bedroom, a bathroom with a special spa shower in addition to soaking tub, and two bars: One for the usual beverages and the other with healthy drinks and snacks. There are two flat-screen televisions. Extra services available only to passengers in spa suites include the use of a spa concierge and direct access to the facility's serenity area. The location of the Penthouse Spa Suites is both its biggest advantage -- all suites face aft over the back of the ship -- and its possible disadvantage, as they're only accessible through a spiral staircase located in the spa. There's no elevator access.

Owner's Suite: The expansive owner's suites, which range from 526 to 593 square feet, are located forward and feature curved walls and a private veranda. Balconies range from 133 to 354 square feet. With a separate bedroom and living room, the suites have dining tables that seat four, pantry with wet bar, a convertible sofa and powder room. Bathrooms have a whirlpool bath along with the separate shower. Another perk for this category of cabin is that Wi-Fi is complimentary.

Signature Suite: With balconies that are almost as large as the interiors, Signature Suites are located all the way forward and have curving walls. They measure 859 square feet and inside, quite similar to the Owner's Suites, have forward-facing windows, powder room, dining for four, pantry with wet bar and televisions in both bedroom and living room. Wi-Fi is complimentary. Balconies, measuring a generous 493 square feet, are outfitted with a dining table for four and chaise lounges.

Wintergarden Suite: With only two onboard, these top-of-the-line suites are among the nicest on any cruise line and come with a private butler. Measuring 914 square feet, the Wintergarden has a large living/dining room with a table that seats six, a butler's pantry, flat-screen television, wet bar, powder room and comfortable large couch configuration. Its 138-square-foot balcony stretches across the living room and also has a dining table, this one for four, and chaise lounges. The separate bedroom, with a flat-screen television, has its own massive bathroom, with shower and circular jetted tub. The piece de resistance is a solarium space with its own soaking tub and day bed, which offers great views while at sea (though you'll want to keep blinds adjusted if bathing while in port). The Wintergarden can be converted into a two-bedroom suite by booking the small veranda stateroom next door.