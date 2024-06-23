Solis restaurant debut Encore
Photo Credit: ara.Senna
Asia wether , hor and always calm waters
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
christmas was absolutely beautiful decorated
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
friendly staff
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
153 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Great Customer Service-Mostly
"We had terrific Indian food that was specially prepared for us by the Indian culinary staff.The Square's customer service agents, destination staff, and their supervisors were all top-notch...."Read More
notjaded avatar

notjaded

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 153 Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews

A Lovely time on Seabourn Encore.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
fudge
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with Seabourn previously, this is our fourth cruise with them. We chose this itinerary because its close to where we live (Cyprus) its only 1 hr 20 minutes to Istanbul. We flew the same day and boarded the ship. The boarding went very smoothly, we were a bit late boarding so we went straight to our spa penthouse suite. We upgraded thanks to an offer from Seabourn, a paid upgrade. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Seabourn terrible include Wines - not Ultra Luxury

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
MJSCruise000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cabin - V2 Suite was nice but getting a little tired, carpets were badly stained, chipped furniture. Cabin attendants were exceptional. Staff generally great, except in the Restaurant where it was very hit and miss, some excellent service and some absolutely terrible. Favourite dining venue was Earth and Ocean ala minute cooking very visible and engaged Chef . Solis was nice, but nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

An excellent experience!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
bobfrom jersey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a round trip from Athens visiting Antalya and Marmaris in Turkey, Cyprus and Crete and it was excellent. Embarkation and disembarkation were both a breeze and we went straight to 'The Colonnade' for lunch and Champagne. It was first class and set the tone for the week. Cases were promptly delivered to the cabin that was available from 1.30pm. The cabin was amongst the best we have had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

A Nice Cruise But Not Fabulous

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
Traveling Doc
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There were a number of things we really liked and some significant disappointments. Staff: The staff was friendly and engaging. Your greatest asset by far. I will say I found the service people in Seabourn Square to be a little cold and not as friendly as the rest of the ship. Helpful but not all that engaging. The people staffing the coffee bar were top notch. Entertainment: The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Wanted to love.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
Minnesota Mom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We learned from this cruise to look at the ports and excursions. The ports were nothing special and the excursions were not great. The ship was fine, but the doors to the cabins are so heavy that they are constantly banging so sleeping is tough. For the money I would choose a different cruise line. The food was good and wished we could have dined another night at Solis. The service was spotty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Seabourn home run

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
Dr65
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Seabourn hit it out of the park! We have been fortunate enough to have cruised around 40 times and this was the best all around we have ever been on. After 20 Celebrity and several Oceania,Azamara(Royal Carib with the kids) we have found,for us, nirvana. The Encore felt like a large yacht(with real teak decks!) Food and service were A++. Our cabin was comfortable with a great bathroom and bed. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Amazing first cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
JC_06
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

First cruise and I think the bar has been set high. From beginning to end it was amazing, the ship, the cabin, the crew, the food - wow. Joe the Cruise Director, not sure when the man ever slept! Panki and Ernesto in the casino even made losing fun. Bar team excellent, George in the coffee shop. From lunch on the aft deck restaurant as we boarded to our last night great work. Sail away each ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Nice Ship: Nice Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
TruthTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Second time on Seabourn. This time with my teenage sons. Over 60 years, I have been on most - not Carnival or Costa. This experience: 1. Service uniformly excellent. 2. Food. Very Good. Solis excellent( only got in once). Restaurant: very good but one night fixed menu no deviations - should always allow menu deviations. Sushi: not my bag. Should have another restaurant choice. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

NOT QUITE AS EXPECTED..

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
Runaways
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To be fair, please read our score 3.5* First week 4*, second week 3*. This was our first, much anticapated Seabourn cruise. We sailed two back-to-back itineraries, departing Dubrovnik 23 June to sail 7 nights return north along the Adriatic Coasts of Croatia & Slovenia; then 30 June 7 nights to Albania, Puglia/Italy, Montenegro, finishing in Pireaus,Greece 7 July. So, 14 nights on what we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Would do it again

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
dewbrock
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was one of the best cruises we were ever on and we have been on a bunch. The ship is refined, and the right size in our opinion. Could get into smaller ports and not overwhelm the port. We were actually on the 14 day that started in Dubrovnik and ended in Athens. The ports were all wroth seeing. I would recommend them all. The itinerary was one of a kind. The staff were all excellent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

