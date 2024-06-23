Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

This was one of the best cruises we were ever on and we have been on a bunch. The ship is refined, and the right size in our opinion. Could get into smaller ports and not overwhelm the port. We were actually on the 14 day that started in Dubrovnik and ended in Athens. The ports were all wroth seeing. I would recommend them all. The itinerary was one of a kind. The staff were all excellent. ...