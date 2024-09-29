My wife and I, and our friends have most recently spent our cruise vacationing on Windstar. We decided to give Seabourn a try, being that NZ, and Australia was not on the menu for Windstar.
My overall impression has been that it is OK.
If it was your first time cruising, you would likely be pleased overall. However, if you have tried another cruise within the same luxury category, I’m not ...
This three-week cruise on the Pursuit was an excellent educational luxury scenic expedition, with three days in the Falklands (including Port Stanley), three days in South Georgia, and six days on the Antarctic Peninsula.
We are Seabourn (SB) veterans and also often sail with other lines, usually luxury. If you would like to read a day by day detailed description of our cruise experiences ...
Many aspects of our cruise were indeed very good and in all honesty nothing was poor * (see footnote). However, for an all inclusive ultra luxury experience many things missed the mark.
Activities:
Given the many sea days this needed to be well planned. On the whole there were plenty of the usual trivia, talks, bridge lessons etc., what was absent particularly in the first week were ...
We loved our 18 day cruise from Santiago Chile, the Chilean Fjords and Antartica. The boat was perfection. The views were stunning. The historical and scientific information was insightful. The food was consistently delicious. The staff and the service were intuitive perfection.
Of course it helps that Chili and Antartica are just gorgeous.
To be more specific. My husband likes spices ...
We have sailed with Seabourn previously, this is our fourth cruise with them. We chose this itinerary because its close to where we live (Cyprus) its only 1 hr 20 minutes to Istanbul. We flew the same day and boarded the ship. The boarding went very smoothly, we were a bit late boarding so we went straight to our spa penthouse suite. We upgraded thanks to an offer from Seabourn, a paid upgrade. We ...
We booked the cruise 6 weeks before the sailing date because we cancelled another trip due to personal reasons. It was a 14 day end of season cruise with a company that has a good reputation as a 6 star cruise company. I believe their standards have dropped below Oceania and Celebrity who are 5.5 star rated. The shower was smaller than anything I had experienced on my last 20 cruises. Nothing ...
Cabin - V2 Suite was nice but getting a little tired, carpets were badly stained, chipped furniture. Cabin attendants were exceptional.
Staff generally great, except in the Restaurant where it was very hit and miss, some excellent service and some absolutely terrible. Favourite dining venue was Earth and Ocean ala minute cooking very visible and engaged Chef . Solis was nice, but nothing ...
We did a round trip from Athens visiting Antalya and Marmaris in Turkey, Cyprus and Crete and it was excellent. Embarkation and disembarkation were both a breeze and we went straight to 'The Colonnade' for lunch and Champagne. It was first class and set the tone for the week. Cases were promptly delivered to the cabin that was available from 1.30pm. The cabin was amongst the best we have had ...
There were a number of things we really liked and some significant disappointments.
Staff:
The staff was friendly and engaging. Your greatest asset by far. I will say I found the service people in Seabourn Square to be a little cold and not as friendly as the rest of the ship. Helpful but not all that engaging. The people staffing the coffee bar were top notch.
Entertainment:
The ...
Having recently sailed on extended itineraries on Seabourn, Viking and Oceania, I thought it would be helpful to compare our experience on our recent 21 day Seabourn itinerary on Ovation, from Rome to Barcelona, to our most recent experience on Viking and Oceania. In our opinion, extended itineraries give you a better feel for the cruise line overall.
Our experience on Seabourn was far, far ...