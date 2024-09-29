Photo Credit: Sknib
Solis
Photo Credit: granthodgkinson
Arriving into Amsterdam via the canal
Photo Credit: granthodgkinson
Afternoon tea
Photo Credit: granthodgkinson
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
832 reviews

Not quite ultra-luxury

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Seabourn Quest

User Avatar
NH Guest
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I, and our friends have most recently spent our cruise vacationing on Windstar. We decided to give Seabourn a try, being that NZ, and Australia was not on the menu for Windstar. My overall impression has been that it is OK. If it was your first time cruising, you would likely be pleased overall. However, if you have tried another cruise within the same luxury category, I’m not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Fantastic Falklands, S. Georgia, Antarctica!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This three-week cruise on the Pursuit was an excellent  educational luxury scenic expedition, with three days in the Falklands (including Port Stanley), three days in South Georgia, and six days on the Antarctic Peninsula.   We are Seabourn (SB) veterans and also often sail with other lines, usually luxury. If you would like to read a day by day detailed description of our cruise experiences ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Does Ultra Luxury Still Exist ?

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Lincoln Couple UK
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Many aspects of our cruise were indeed very good and in all honesty nothing was poor * (see footnote). However, for an all inclusive ultra luxury experience many things missed the mark. Activities: Given the many sea days this needed to be well planned. On the whole there were plenty of the usual trivia, talks, bridge lessons etc., what was absent particularly in the first week were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Our trip of a lifetime

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

User Avatar
Sknib
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We loved our 18 day cruise from Santiago Chile, the Chilean Fjords and Antartica. The boat was perfection. The views were stunning. The historical and scientific information was insightful. The food was consistently delicious. The staff and the service were intuitive perfection. Of course it helps that Chili and Antartica are just gorgeous. To be more specific. My husband likes spices ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A Lovely time on Seabourn Encore.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
fudge
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with Seabourn previously, this is our fourth cruise with them. We chose this itinerary because its close to where we live (Cyprus) its only 1 hr 20 minutes to Istanbul. We flew the same day and boarded the ship. The boarding went very smoothly, we were a bit late boarding so we went straight to our spa penthouse suite. We upgraded thanks to an offer from Seabourn, a paid upgrade. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Don't bother, too expensive for what it is.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

User Avatar
werno
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked the cruise 6 weeks before the sailing date because we cancelled another trip due to personal reasons. It was a 14 day end of season cruise with a company that has a good reputation as a 6 star cruise company. I believe their standards have dropped below Oceania and Celebrity who are 5.5 star rated. The shower was smaller than anything I had experienced on my last 20 cruises. Nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Seabourn terrible include Wines - not Ultra Luxury

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
MJSCruise000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cabin - V2 Suite was nice but getting a little tired, carpets were badly stained, chipped furniture. Cabin attendants were exceptional. Staff generally great, except in the Restaurant where it was very hit and miss, some excellent service and some absolutely terrible. Favourite dining venue was Earth and Ocean ala minute cooking very visible and engaged Chef . Solis was nice, but nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

An excellent experience!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
bobfrom jersey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a round trip from Athens visiting Antalya and Marmaris in Turkey, Cyprus and Crete and it was excellent. Embarkation and disembarkation were both a breeze and we went straight to 'The Colonnade' for lunch and Champagne. It was first class and set the tone for the week. Cases were promptly delivered to the cabin that was available from 1.30pm. The cabin was amongst the best we have had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

A Nice Cruise But Not Fabulous

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Encore

User Avatar
Traveling Doc
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There were a number of things we really liked and some significant disappointments. Staff: The staff was friendly and engaging. Your greatest asset by far. I will say I found the service people in Seabourn Square to be a little cold and not as friendly as the rest of the ship. Helpful but not all that engaging. The people staffing the coffee bar were top notch. Entertainment: The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Seabourn, Viking and Oceania

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
MaggieF
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having recently sailed on extended itineraries on Seabourn, Viking and Oceania, I thought it would be helpful to compare our experience on our recent 21 day Seabourn itinerary on Ovation, from Rome to Barcelona, to our most recent experience on Viking and Oceania. In our opinion, extended itineraries give you a better feel for the cruise line overall. Our experience on Seabourn was far, far ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

