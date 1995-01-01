Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ships
7 ships
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Sojourn
145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$296
/night
Passengers:
462
Crew:
354
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
1.31:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Lisbon, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Las Palmas, Tahiti, Sydney, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Shanghai, Barcelona, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Singapore, Cape Town, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
The Colonnade
Pool
Motion Studio
Meeting Rooms
Seabourn Square
The Collection
Card Room
Mixology Demonstrations
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Quest
149 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$312
/night
Passengers:
458
Crew:
335
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
1.37:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Montreal, Manhattan, Miami, Venice, Lisbon, Barcelona, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Dover, Dover, Callao, Lima, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Buenos Aires
FEATURES:
Whirlpool
Self-Service Launderette
The Retreat
The Patio
Mixology Demonstrations
Sky Bar
Team Trivia
Fitness Classes
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Encore
119 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$343
/night
Passengers:
600
Crew:
450
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
1.33:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Singapore, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Haifa, Venice, Dubai, Hong Kong
FEATURES:
Whirlpools
Whirlpool
Treatment Rooms
Pools
Sun Terrace
Medical Facility
The Grill by Thomas Keller
The Retreat
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation
59 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$345
/night
Passengers:
600
Crew:
420
Launched:
2018
Ratio:
1.43:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Copenhagen, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Stockholm, Barbados, St. Maarten, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Dover, Dover, Lisbon, Miami
FEATURES:
Marina
Patio Bar
Pools
Coffee Bar
Sushi
Enrichment Lectures
The Restaurant
Fitness Classes
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Odyssey
201 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$375
/night
Passengers:
462
Crew:
333
Launched:
2009
Ratio:
1.39:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Juneau, Vancouver, Sydney, Auckland, Kobe, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Yokohama, Hong Kong
FEATURES:
Pools
Whirlpools
Galley
Dancing
The Club
The Grill by Thomas Keller
Treatment Rooms
The Patio
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Venture
Rooms Starting At
$473
/night
Passengers:
264
Crew:
120
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.20:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Buenos Aires, Manaus, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Barbados, Callao, Lima, Reykjavik, Greenwich, Greenwich, Tromso, Tahiti, Darwin, Kobe, Brisbane, Oslo, Whittier
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit
Rooms Starting At
$898
/night
Passengers:
1,200
Crew:
120
Launched:
2023
Ratio:
10.00:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Amsterdam, Reykjavik, Tromso, Puerto Caldera, Malaga, Vancouver, Whittier, Buenos Aires, Oslo
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
