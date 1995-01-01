  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Seabourn Ships Side by Side

We found you 7 ships

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Sojourn

145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$296

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 462

Crew: 354

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 1.31:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Lisbon, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Las Palmas, Tahiti, Sydney, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Shanghai, Barcelona, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Singapore, Cape Town, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

The Colonnade
Pool
Motion Studio
Meeting Rooms
Seabourn Square
The Collection
Card Room
Mixology Demonstrations
Hide Details
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Quest

149 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$312

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 458

Crew: 335

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 1.37:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Montreal, Manhattan, Miami, Venice, Lisbon, Barcelona, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Dover, Dover, Callao, Lima, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Buenos Aires

FEATURES:

Whirlpool
Self-Service Launderette
The Retreat
The Patio
Mixology Demonstrations
Sky Bar
Team Trivia
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Seabourn Encore

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Encore

119 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$343

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 600

Crew: 450

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 1.33:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Singapore, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Haifa, Venice, Dubai, Hong Kong

FEATURES:

Whirlpools
Whirlpool
Treatment Rooms
Pools
Sun Terrace
Medical Facility
The Grill by Thomas Keller
The Retreat
Hide Details
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Ovation

59 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$345

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 600

Crew: 420

Launched: 2018

Ratio: 1.43:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Copenhagen, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Stockholm, Barbados, St. Maarten, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Dover, Dover, Lisbon, Miami

FEATURES:

Marina
Patio Bar
Pools
Coffee Bar
Sushi
Enrichment Lectures
The Restaurant
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Odyssey

201 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$375

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 462

Crew: 333

Launched: 2009

Ratio: 1.39:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Juneau, Vancouver, Sydney, Auckland, Kobe, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Yokohama, Hong Kong

FEATURES:

Pools
Whirlpools
Galley
Dancing
The Club
The Grill by Thomas Keller
Treatment Rooms
The Patio
Hide Details

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Venture

Rooms Starting At
$473

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 264

Crew: 120

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.20:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Buenos Aires, Manaus, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Barbados, Callao, Lima, Reykjavik, Greenwich, Greenwich, Tromso, Tahiti, Darwin, Kobe, Brisbane, Oslo, Whittier

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Pursuit

Rooms Starting At
$898

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,200

Crew: 120

Launched: 2023

Ratio: 10.00:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Amsterdam, Reykjavik, Tromso, Puerto Caldera, Malaga, Vancouver, Whittier, Buenos Aires, Oslo

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.