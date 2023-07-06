Each individually decorated, the original cabins feature expansive baths, decorative fireplaces, antique furniture, one or even two walk-in closets, and a level of craftsmanship that is not found on modern ships. Note that cabins nine and ten, while listed as original, are not actually in their original configuration, as they were created with the joining of two crew cabins. They are done in a similar style, however, as the other eight cabins, and are significantly larger and nicer than the modern cabins.

The showpiece is cabin one, Mrs. Post's original 410-square-ft. quarters with a Louis XIV styled bed, decorative fireplace and a large bathroom boasting a Carrera marble bathtub and sink and gilded swan-shaped faucets. Cabin two, Sir Edward Francis Hutton's, is 363 square ft., and by contrast a thoroughly male room with dark wood paneling, beamed ceilings, an antique secretary and another similarly huge marble bathroom.

The other original cabins vary in size from 237 to 333 square ft. Forget balconies though. These cabins are located only a few feet above the waterline, and have classic brass rimmed portholes that make the room feel suitably nautical.

The modern cabins range in size from cozy 129-square-ft. upper and lower bunk cabins opening onto the deck to a fairly standard 177 square ft. cabin. By modern ship standards, these cabins can be small, especially for a luxury line, but they are smartly decorated in nautical colors with quality furnishings. Sea Cloud passengers usually accept their size as part of the charm of getting a chance to sail on such a historic and beautiful vessel. Bathrooms are limited and usually around 30 square ft.; none of the modern cabins feature bathtubs, although they all have marble sinks and gold plated fixtures.

As the cabins vary so much, be sure to pay attention to what you are booking. Only two of the modern cabins and a few of the original cabins have double beds, and they can't be moved or combined as on a modern ship. Another point to note is that while all modern cabins look out onto open deck, those on the topmost deck are raised so that passersby can't see into them, and there are no TV's in the cabins.

One night during each cruise, the original cabins are opened up in an open house. Much like New Yorkers going to Sunday open houses just out of curiosity, formally clad passengers descend the spiral staircase to be greeted by stewards toting champagne and canapes. Then it is off to inspect every cabin, comparing the virtues of cabin five versus cabin seven, perhaps, while marveling at the expansive closets. (While you have the option of not opening your cabin to the rest of the ship, this is hardly in keeping with the communal, friendly atmosphere that is found onboard.)