For most passengers, the only entertainment they need is watching the crewmembers scurry up the rigging, unfurl the sails, and experience the joy of being propelled by wind. Organized activities are essentially non-existent, although one night a video on the history of the Sea Cloud may be shown and on another the crew will sing sea shanties before joining the passengers at the bar in a Sea Cloud tradition.
The ship is thankfully (for most of us) devoid of all of the trappings of a modern cruise experience such as art auctions or casinos, and passengers do not expect or want more. Meeting like-minded (and usually similarly well-heeled) passengers provides much of the daily life. Other than eating, the nightly entertainment might consist of a pianist playing on the open decks by the bar.
Shore excursions are included in the fare on Caribbean sailings, although they are not offered in every port. Typical tours would include a visit to a historic fort in St Kitts, perhaps, or a stop in Virgin Gorda to wander through the boulders at The Baths. In the Mediterranean, tours are an additional expense and there is more of a focus on the history, architecture and the culture of the region. An onboard lecturer sometimes provides insight into the area as part of an enrichment program.
Sea Cloud's dining room and adjacent library are some of the most beautiful rooms to be found at sea. With dark wood paneling, chandeliers and original oil paintings, these intimate rooms are largely intact from her original construction, and make you feel more like a guest at a private dinner party than a passenger on a cruise ship.
All other public spaces are outside, with the canopy covered open deck and accompanying bar often forming the social hub. Further aft is a relatively open area for sunbathing on deck chairs -- although the sails overhead usually create pleasantly shaded nooks. All the way aft and one deck down is a "U" shaped collection of cushions following the curved lines of the stern. Called the Blue Lagoon, it serves as a popular gathering spot for small groups, who lie on the cushions, enjoy the sunset, and sip champagne while watching the masts and sails towering overhead.
A small computer in the library provides free text-only email (but not Internet) service. If you need to use the Internet, see the Purser, who will find a laptop that will charge 20 Euros ($26 U.S. Yes, I'd agree that that's exorbitant) for the first 15 minutes and 1 Euro for each additional minute.
Two other notes: Subject to the Captain's permission, the Bridge is often open for those passengers interested in watching the navigation and talking to the mostly German officers. Also, with the ship's abundant wood, smoking is only allowed on the open decks.
And a third other note: Remember, the Sea Cloud was built in 1931, and the realities of a sailing ship require passengers to step over and around numerous lines. People with mobility difficulties will find the ship extremely hard to move around, with several large steps, changes in deck height, and no elevator or provision for wheelchairs. In fact, the open deck directly above the bridge can only be accessed by climbing a vertical ladder!
Sea Cloud has no gym or any sort of exercise equipment onboard, with most passengers getting their activity ashore in swimming or walking. A water sports program is also offered on a complimentary basis, with windsurfs, water-skiing, snorkeling equipment or a banana-boat type activity available when the ship is at anchor and conditions permit.
While Sea Cloud does not have any official age restrictions, there are really no facilities or activities for children. The atmosphere may be relaxed and casual during the day, but it is also sophisticated, and rambunctious children would be out of place onboard. Children old enough to entertain themselves, enjoy the sailing and be a little adventurous with meals would probably enjoy the experience.