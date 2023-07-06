Public Rooms

Sea Cloud's dining room and adjacent library are some of the most beautiful rooms to be found at sea. With dark wood paneling, chandeliers and original oil paintings, these intimate rooms are largely intact from her original construction, and make you feel more like a guest at a private dinner party than a passenger on a cruise ship.

All other public spaces are outside, with the canopy covered open deck and accompanying bar often forming the social hub. Further aft is a relatively open area for sunbathing on deck chairs -- although the sails overhead usually create pleasantly shaded nooks. All the way aft and one deck down is a "U" shaped collection of cushions following the curved lines of the stern. Called the Blue Lagoon, it serves as a popular gathering spot for small groups, who lie on the cushions, enjoy the sunset, and sip champagne while watching the masts and sails towering overhead.

A small computer in the library provides free text-only email (but not Internet) service. If you need to use the Internet, see the Purser, who will find a laptop that will charge 20 Euros ($26 U.S. Yes, I'd agree that that's exorbitant) for the first 15 minutes and 1 Euro for each additional minute.

Two other notes: Subject to the Captain's permission, the Bridge is often open for those passengers interested in watching the navigation and talking to the mostly German officers. Also, with the ship's abundant wood, smoking is only allowed on the open decks.

And a third other note: Remember, the Sea Cloud was built in 1931, and the realities of a sailing ship require passengers to step over and around numerous lines. People with mobility difficulties will find the ship extremely hard to move around, with several large steps, changes in deck height, and no elevator or provision for wheelchairs. In fact, the open deck directly above the bridge can only be accessed by climbing a vertical ladder!