Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Sea Cloud Spirit

We couldn’t agree more with the above review about the atmosphere on board. The mostly elderly german fellow travelers were very cranky and disgruntled. Also dinner took forever. If you don't want all the courses on the menu you have to wait for the others. Fortunately, there was a small menu on the outside deck. A nice outdoor bar with very good service. Something was wrong with the chimneys. ...