Anyone who has been on a cramped or rustic windjammer will be taken by surprise by how luxe the rooms are on Sea Cloud Spirit. The cream-colored paneled walls, high ceilings and nautical inspired furnishings and artwork bring to mind an upscale hotel room at a seaside resort, rather than a cruise ship cabin.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Sea Cloud Spirit

All cabins on Sea Cloud Spirit have windows to the outdoors. Most rooms, except for the two singles, have California king-sized beds. In most rooms – but not all -- these beds can be converted into two singles, each boasting fluffy duvets in the European style, rather than top sheets and comforters. (It was fun to see the different shapes that the cabin stewards folded these into every day).

All rooms also have a chair or a sofa to sit on, with a table, as well as a vanity and stool. The flat screen TV is enclosed in a cabinet that also stores the minibar with juice and sodas, and a Krupps coffee maker. The safe is enclosed in the closets, where you’ll also find umbrellas. Luggage can be stored under the bed.

You’ll also receive a welcome bottle of Champagne, no matter what cabin category you’re in, as well as a daily restocked fruit basket. Sparkling and still water is replenished daily, and you also get a take-home water bottle that you can fill up on the Lido Deck.

The cabins on the Lido Deck – Deck 4 – are not as large as some of the others, at 172 square feet. The beds in here are also a bit smaller and there’s no coffee table. That being said, they are coveted because they have large windows that not only open for the ocean breezes, they bring in a lot of natural light (although if you’re napping in the afternoon, you’d want to close the curtains so no one walking outdoors to the library can peek in).

One cabin on Deck 4 (408) has its door on the outside deck, as opposed to the hallway, which makes it a bit more private, although it’s a bit smaller at 161 square feet.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Sea Cloud Spirit

It’s unusual for a sailing ship to have balconies, but all 25 of the rooms on Deck 3 of Sea Cloud Spirit have private verandas. 22 of these cabins are considered Junior Suites (although no cabin on the ship is a true two-room suite).

The Junior Suites range in square footage from 215 square feet to 237 square feet. The rooms themselves actually feel more spacious than that, thanks to small walk-in closets that allow you to get your clothing out of the way. A nice perk of the Junior Suites is that you get complimentary laundry thrown in.

The balconies measure 65 square feet, and have room for two deck chairs and a table. You need to step up over a steel bulwark and down to get out to your balcony, which can be awkward. There are also door hooks, if you want the breeze to come in at night. (We loved our cabin as an air conditioned retreat so we kept the doors closed).

There are three Owners Suites onboard, all on Deck 3 and located mid-ship. Two of these rooms are 301 square feet, and one is 280 square feet; all three have an 86-square foot balcony. Besides the California king bed, there’s an L-shaped sofa that has a full-sized foldout bed and table, making these suites ideal for families.

Cabin Bathrooms on Sea Cloud Spirit

The bathrooms on Sea Cloud Spirit are meant to evoke the spirit of Sea Cloud’s other historic ships. To that end, the bathrooms are sumptuous, outfitted with tan marble tile; some have similar gold sinks that you find on Sea Cloud.

The oceanview cabins have glass-enclosed shower; some, but not all, have a bench where you can sit down. The Junior Suites and Owners Suites have Jacuzzi-style bathtubs, Villeroy & Boch fittings and glamorous black and gold mosaic tile.

Toiletries are by L’Occitane. All guests have robes and slippers in their cabins, as well as a hair dryer.

Cabins to Avoid on Sea Cloud Spirit

There are no real cabins to avoid on Sea Cloud Spirit; even when you’re not under sail, the engines are extremely quiet. If you like fresh air, pick one of the cabins on Deck 4 where the windows open or a suite on Deck 3 with a balcony. Typically, you experience less rocking mid-ship so if you’re prone to seasickness, choose a cabin in the middle of the ship.

Cruise Critic Room Picks on Sea Cloud Spirit

Solo Sailor: The two solo cabins on Deck 2 are perfect for the single who loves to sail.

For Easy Outdoor Access: The rooms on Deck 4 with windows that open to the ocean may be small, but they are full of light and fresh air.

For a Splurge: The Junior Suites have those lovely outdoor balconies, plus walk-in closets that make your cabin feel more spacious.

For a Family: The option for a third bed in the Owners Suite makes this a good choice if you’re bringing a teenager.